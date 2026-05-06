1986 vs today! How many injections? How much chronic illness (1-minute read)
Drastic change in 40 years
Americans continue to get sicker and sicker, dumber and dumber, and more dependent on Big Pharma. It is a sickening reality. What could have happened starting in 1986 that would cause such a massive change in America’s health? In 1986, 12% of children had a chronic illness. Today, that number is 54%
Anybody who believes we need this many injections to be healthy is a brain-dead zombie and the doctors who provide these injections should lose their license to practice!
Don’t tread on us, and don’t shed on us!
Mark Bishofsky & T Gunnar Balstad Esq
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