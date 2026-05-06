Americans continue to get sicker and sicker, dumber and dumber, and more dependent on Big Pharma. It is a sickening reality. What could have happened starting in 1986 that would cause such a massive change in America’s health? In 1986, 12% of children had a chronic illness. Today, that number is 54%

Anybody who believes we need this many injections to be healthy is a brain-dead zombie and the doctors who provide these injections should lose their license to practice!

Don’t tread on us, and don’t shed on us!

Mark Bishofsky & T Gunnar Balstad Esq