Every few years the idea of a 50-year mortgage is suggested to relieve the burden of the high cost of homes – this is a scam! It’s usury in its highest form! It’s quiet acquiescence to a broken monetary system and the 50-year mortgage will only exacerbate the issue in the decades to follow – will we see a 60-year mortgage in twenty years when our exponential inflation begins to take flight?

The cost of housing is increasing for a variety of reasons, some good, some bad. Houses are bigger, safer, more ornate than new home construction from 20-30 years ago – just like cars, homes are getting bigger and more advanced. Additionally, homes in nice areas are increasing in value because the rest of the country is dilapidating.

One reason the cost of housing is increasing is directly due to illegal immigration, where a rapid, unplanned increase in the population drives demand sharply higher, especially when the government is paying for housing. Another is red-tape regulation costs and fees. Yet another are private equity firms, like BlackRock, buying up single family residential homes, paying well over asking price, which is crowding out Americans from the market, driving the cost up even higher.

The WORST reason the cost of homes is increasing is due to our fraudulent and suicidal monetary scheme – the Federal Reserve is a scourge to humanity. The Fed prints money into existence, banks create money out of thin air, and our federal government deficit spends us into oblivion. The price of gold is the barometer for the health of the dollar, which is exponentially getting weaker and sicker. The price of gold has doubled since we’ve started the TTE Substack just two short/long years ago. We will never succeed at lower housing costs until the Federal Reserve, which is an existential threat, is abolished.

So, what’s prompting the latest scam proposal? The average new home buyer age is over 40 when it should be 28. Young Americans are saddled with student loan debt and high interest credit card servitude, which contributes to lack of access. This is crushing the American Dream of prosperity – but the proposed solution, a 50-year mortgage, will amplify the maladies inherent within our current monetary system by further increasing the cost of homes in at least two ways. The first happens when more people get access to higher purchasing power – a $400,000 house is unaffordable at $2500 a month, but a $420,000 home could be attainable with a $2200 payment over 50 years. Now more purchasing power is available, which will throw more money at the housing market, thus increasing prices. The second is more insidious usury – see below for a diagram comparing 30-to-50-year mortgages, the amount of interest paid on a 50-year loan is simply blasphemous.

On a 30-year mortgage, say $400k house at 7%, the amount paid towards principal after 10 years is $56k – but on a 50-year that amount is only $12k! Inexcusable! Of course some folks will promote this option, but it’s a self-interested position. Trump is an optics guy with bankers in his bullet-proof ears, realtors stand to increase customer base and home cost commissions, bankers want interest and a reliable base to milk. The people must realize the Federal Reserve uses our income tax as leverage/security for deficit spending against American interests, we are literal tax cattle for multinational corporations and foreign interests; our money is not our own.

I follow two very good economists that are concise and highly informative, please follow Professor Peter St. Onge, and ClearValue Tax (cheesy name, but he’s fantastic) - please watch these two educational videos on the 50-year mortgage proposal, only 15 minutes combined:

50 Year Mortgages - Prof. St. Onge

The Plan to Turn Americans into Permanent Renters (50 Year Mortgage) - CVT

Don’t tread on us, and don’t shed on us!

Mark Bishofsky & T Gunnar Balstad Esq