In 1988, the raid and closure of the Franklin Federal Credit Union in Omaha, Nebraska revealed a child sex trafficking ring, mainly boys and, later, girls from Boys Town, Nebraska, that included prominent members of society and government officials as the perpetrators.

The Nebraska Boys Town scandal, more accurately known as the Franklin cover-up, stands as one of the most disturbing and systematically suppressed child abuse cases in American history. This wasn’t some fringe conspiracy theory whispered about in dark corners of the internet. Multiple witnesses came forward. Investigations were launched. Grand juries were convened. And then, almost methodically, the entire thing was buried.

At the center of it all was the Franklin Credit Union in Omaha, Nebraska, run by Lawrence “Larry” King Jr., not the CNN talk show host, but a politically connected Republican operative who was prominent enough to sing the national anthem at both the 1984 and 1988 Republican National Conventions. King was a rising star in GOP circles, rubbing shoulders with the powerful and wealthy, hosting lavish parties, and projecting an image of success and respectability.

But beneath that carefully constructed facade, multiple credible witnesses, including victims who were children at the time, alleged that King was running something far more sinister: a sophisticated child trafficking and exploitation ring. According to testimony, King provided well-connected individuals across Nebraska and beyond, politicians, businessmen, judges, and community leaders, with access to minors for sexual exploitation. The operation allegedly involved drugs, coercion, and the systematic use of sexual abuse as blackmail leverage to control powerful people.

The most chilling aspect? The children were reportedly sourced from foster care programs and group homes, systems designed to protect vulnerable youth. Even more shocking, witnesses alleged that some victims came directly from Boys Town, the legendary Catholic charity for troubled youth founded by Father Edward Flanagan in 1917, an institution so iconic it was the subject of a 1938 Academy Award-winning film. Boys Town represented hope and redemption for at-risk children. The allegation that it became a hunting ground for predators represents a betrayal almost too monstrous to comprehend.

By the late 1980s, state investigators uncovered a staggering $40 million missing from the Franklin Credit Union, a financial black hole that demanded explanation. What began as a routine embezzlement investigation rapidly evolved into something far darker and more explosive. As authorities dug deeper into the financial crimes, victims began coming forward with allegations that went far beyond missing money. They described organized, elite sex parties involving minors; events held not just locally in Omaha, but in Washington, D.C., at the heart of American power.

The testimonies were disturbingly specific. Victims described being flown on private jets to the nation’s capital for gatherings attended by influential figures, people whose names would be recognizable to anyone following politics, business, or media. These weren’t vague accusations. The accounts included verifiable details: specific dates, corroborating flight logs, hotel records, and names of prominent individuals allegedly in attendance. (Sound familiar?)

Two witnesses became central to the case: Paul Bonacci and Alisha Owen. Both were teenagers when the alleged abuse occurred. Both provided detailed, consistent accounts that corroborated each other despite being interviewed separately. Bonacci described being taken to parties where he was sexually exploited by powerful men. Owen provided names, dates, and locations. Their stories aligned with photographic evidence and testimony from other witnesses who had no apparent reason to coordinate their accounts.

According to the sworn statements collected by investigator Gary Caradori and later detailed by former state senator John DeCamp, several prominent individuals were repeatedly named by victims and witnesses. Among those accused or implicated through association at various points were:

Lawrence E. King Jr. – The central figure. As head of the Franklin Community Federal Credit Union, he was convicted on charges of embezzling $40 million but never prosecuted for any of the sexual abuse allegations despite extensive testimony. Numerous witnesses said he personally procured children for parties attended by elite political patrons.

Craig Spence – A Washington, D.C. lobbyist later tied to a male call‑boy ring that reached into the Reagan administration. Spence was alleged to have hosted the same type of late‑night parties described by Franklin witnesses and had an unexplained connection to King through travel manifests and political donation networks.

Harold Andersen – Owner and publisher of the Omaha World‑Herald at the time, accused by victims such as Alisha Owen of attending events where children were trafficked. Andersen vehemently denied the charges and was never charged criminally, but his central position controlling Nebraska’s media arguably shaped the “debunking” narrative that neutralized the scandal.

Other unnamed D.C. figures – Victims referenced men described as senior federal officials, military officers, and political donors, some connected loosely to the Iran‑Contra milieu. Caradori’s notes suggested an overlap between sexual blackmail operations and clandestine intelligence activities, mirroring what later surfaced in the Epstein case.

What happened next defies logic and justice. Instead of being protected, counseled, and treated as victims of horrific abuse, Alisha Owen was prosecuted. The state of Nebraska charged her with perjury and sentenced her to prison, officially declaring her entire story “fabricated,” a convenient legal fiction that allowed the investigation to be shut down. Owen served years behind bars for the crime of speaking out.

Meanwhile, investigators did find corroborating evidence. Photographs surfaced that matched Owen’s descriptions. Other witnesses came forward with accounts that aligned with the core allegations. Flight records existed. But none of it was pursued. The investigation was systematically dismantled, witnesses were discredited or intimidated, and the case was buried under a mountain of official denial.

In 1989, a Nebraska state legislative committee launched an official investigation into the Franklin scandal. Leading that investigation was Gary Caradori, a private investigator and former Nebraska State Patrol officer with an impeccable reputation. Caradori took the case seriously. He interviewed witnesses, followed leads, and pursued the evidence wherever it led. In July 1990, he told his colleagues he had obtained photographic evidence that would prove the children were telling the truth—evidence that would blow the case wide open.

Days later, on July 11, 1990, Caradori and his eight-year-old son died when their small plane exploded mid-air over Illinois while returning from a Chicago investigation trip. Witnesses on the ground reported seeing the aircraft break apart in the sky. The briefcase Caradori was carrying—the one that allegedly contained the photographic evidence—was never recovered from the wreckage. The official explanation was mechanical failure. The timing was, to put it mildly, suspicious.

What followed was textbook cover-up. The investigative committee was shut down. Witnesses who had cooperated were intimidated or discredited. The media, rather than investigating a dead investigator and missing evidence, pivoted to “debunking conspiracy theories.” Character assassination became the weapon of choice. Anyone asking questions was labeled a kook, a fantasist, or worse. The narrative shifted from “What happened to these children?” to “Why do people believe crazy things?”

This is the pattern. We’ve seen it play out in other high-profile abuse scandals involving the powerful: Epstein, Savile, the Catholic Church. Whistleblowers are destroyed. Witnesses are silenced or imprisoned. Evidence disappears. Investigations are sabotaged. And the media dutifully focuses public attention on discrediting the accusers rather than following the evidence trail. The Franklin scandal wasn’t an aberration—it was the blueprint.

Despite decades of institutional suppression, aggressive media dismissal, and official denials, the Franklin scandal refuses to die. The reason is simple: too much evidence exists. Financial records documenting millions in unexplained transactions. Flight manifests showing minors traveling with Larry King to Washington, D.C. Victim testimonies that corroborate each other on specific details despite witnesses being kept separate. Photographic evidence that matched victim descriptions before it conveniently disappeared. This isn’t speculation or paranoia—these are documented facts that investigators chose to ignore.

John DeCamp, a decorated Vietnam veteran, former Nebraska state senator, and attorney, refused to let the case be buried. He represented some of the victims and spent years investigating the network behind Franklin. In 1992, he published The Franklin Cover-Up: Child Abuse, Satanism, and Murder in Nebraska, a meticulously documented account that connected the dots between the Omaha operation and broader intelligence-connected blackmail networks. DeCamp wasn’t some fringe figure—he was an establishment insider who saw something that horrified him and had the courage to speak out despite the professional and personal cost.

Read DeCamp’s work and then look at the Epstein case three decades later. The parallels are impossible to ignore. The pattern is identical: powerful elites sexually exploiting minors, sophisticated blackmail operations, intelligence agency connections, institutional protection at every level, evidence that mysteriously vanishes, convenient deaths of key witnesses and investigators, and mass media that attacks anyone asking questions rather than investigating the crimes themselves.

The anatomy of elite exploitation doesn’t evolve. It doesn’t need to. The same playbook works in the 1980s and the 2010s because the protective mechanisms remain intact. The names change; Larry King becomes Jeffrey Epstein, Boys Town becomes Little St. James Island, but the structure, the methods, and the cover-up tactics remain constant. These aren’t isolated incidents. They’re features of a system that protects predators when those predators serve a useful purpose for those in power.

