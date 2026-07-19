A Flock of Sheep? 1984 comes to life!
Just say no to Flock cameras
As of today, there are around 120,000 Flock cameras in America, and that number grows by the day. What’s a Flock camera? It’s an automated license plate reader. Automated License Plate Readers (ALPRs or LPRs) are AI-powered cameras that capture and analyze images of passing vehicles, storing details such as your car’s location, date, and time. They also capture your car’s make, model, color, and identifying features such as dents, roof racks, and bumper stickers, often turning these into searchable data points. These cameras collect data on millions of vehicles regardless of whether the driver is suspected of a crime.
Take a look at this very short video that represents the staggering growth of the use of these dystopian cameras.
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Not all major cities are participating in this 1984-like scenario, and that’s thanks to brave and fearless people, not unlike followers of The Truth Expedition, who are putting up a fight and winning!
Take Minneapolis, MN, for example. Lots and lots of cameras.
And then there’s Duluth, MN, which has a population of about 90.000.
Now, take a look at how many there are in Forest Lake, MN, a town of about 20,000.
If you want to see how many of these cameras are in your town, go to deflock.org.
If you’d like to help stop this madness, you can report Flock cameras in your area to be added to the Deflock app. You can do so by clicking right here.
Should we be concerned? Of course, we should!
Flock cameras are already being abused by law enforcement officers all over the country.
Greene County deputy arrested, fired after allegedly misusing Flock cameras
Two Racine police officers under investigation for alleged Flock camera misuse; DA also reviewing RCSO case
Over a dozen police officers arrested for using Flock cameras to stalk citizens across America
Milwaukee Flock camera misuse prompts woman to seek review of her case
https://www.fox6now.com/news/milwaukee-flock-camera-misuse-prompts-woman-seek-review-her-case
Pasadena police officer accused of misusing Flock camera, councilmember says
Protesters condemn proposed Minneapolis drone contract over surveillance concerns
Minneapolis residents pack hearing on drones-as-first-responders program
Five police officers dismissed and charged for purportedly misusing the Flock surveillance system
2 more Cherokee County deputies arrested, accused of misusing license plate reader database
Don’t tread on us, and don’t shed on us!
Mark Bishofsky & T Gunnar Balstad Esq
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Thank you for this information. I am curious about the term " misused. ." The flock cameras and the data they collect and store are tools that can be misused by local county and city police, used properly and "misused."
I guess a proper use of the Flock camera tool is for the flock camera to be buzzing around overheard in different parts of the city and county all the time. A large number of data points and a large number of vehicles is available to be queried in the police detectives' investigation of a crime case to be solved.
One way to " MISUSE " the flock cameras is to stalk a particular vehicle and license plate number of a suspect and the suspect's vehicle(s) of the ongoing investigation of a crime case..
The detective is building a timeline during the ongoing investigation.
The data system of the Flock camera system can be legitimately queried to show a pattern of data points for a period of time before the date of the alleged crime and on the day of the alleged crime extending to and through a period of time after the date of the crime ti see if there was a big uptick in the data points recorded on the date and time f day of the alleged crime.
What did the police detective know and when did he or she know it? And more importantly HOW did they come to know what they came to know.
It seems to me that the flock camera system availability is ripe for various ways of MISUSE>
The city of county crime investigator detectives could have a local crime gang's vehicles always under Flock surveillance just so the upticks will aways be available, especially with the BEFORE the date of the crime data-point record of the always-suspect vehicles..
The Flock camera system could also be used to make the detectives success rate look very good and worthy of career advancement,