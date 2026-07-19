The Truth Expedition

The Truth Expedition

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Jeannon Kralj's avatar
Jeannon Kralj
21h

Thank you for this information. I am curious about the term " misused. ." The flock cameras and the data they collect and store are tools that can be misused by local county and city police, used properly and "misused."

I guess a proper use of the Flock camera tool is for the flock camera to be buzzing around overheard in different parts of the city and county all the time. A large number of data points and a large number of vehicles is available to be queried in the police detectives' investigation of a crime case to be solved.

One way to " MISUSE " the flock cameras is to stalk a particular vehicle and license plate number of a suspect and the suspect's vehicle(s) of the ongoing investigation of a crime case..

The detective is building a timeline during the ongoing investigation.

The data system of the Flock camera system can be legitimately queried to show a pattern of data points for a period of time before the date of the alleged crime and on the day of the alleged crime extending to and through a period of time after the date of the crime ti see if there was a big uptick in the data points recorded on the date and time f day of the alleged crime.

What did the police detective know and when did he or she know it? And more importantly HOW did they come to know what they came to know.

It seems to me that the flock camera system availability is ripe for various ways of MISUSE>

The city of county crime investigator detectives could have a local crime gang's vehicles always under Flock surveillance just so the upticks will aways be available, especially with the BEFORE the date of the crime data-point record of the always-suspect vehicles..

The Flock camera system could also be used to make the detectives success rate look very good and worthy of career advancement,

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