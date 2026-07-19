As of today, there are around 120,000 Flock cameras in America, and that number grows by the day. What’s a Flock camera? It’s an automated license plate reader. Automated License Plate Readers (ALPRs or LPRs) are AI-powered cameras that capture and analyze images of passing vehicles, storing details such as your car’s location, date, and time. They also capture your car’s make, model, color, and identifying features such as dents, roof racks, and bumper stickers, often turning these into searchable data points. These cameras collect data on millions of vehicles regardless of whether the driver is suspected of a crime.

Take a look at this very short video that represents the staggering growth of the use of these dystopian cameras.

Not all major cities are participating in this 1984-like scenario, and that’s thanks to brave and fearless people, not unlike followers of The Truth Expedition, who are putting up a fight and winning!

Take Minneapolis, MN, for example. Lots and lots of cameras.

And then there’s Duluth, MN, which has a population of about 90.000.

Now, take a look at how many there are in Forest Lake, MN, a town of about 20,000.

If you want to see how many of these cameras are in your town, go to deflock.org.

If you’d like to help stop this madness, you can report Flock cameras in your area to be added to the Deflock app. You can do so by clicking right here.

Should we be concerned? Of course, we should!

Flock cameras are already being abused by law enforcement officers all over the country.

Greene County deputy arrested, fired after allegedly misusing Flock cameras

Two Racine police officers under investigation for alleged Flock camera misuse; DA also reviewing RCSO case

Over a dozen police officers arrested for using Flock cameras to stalk citizens across America

Milwaukee Flock camera misuse prompts woman to seek review of her case

https://www.fox6now.com/news/milwaukee-flock-camera-misuse-prompts-woman-seek-review-her-case

Pasadena police officer accused of misusing Flock camera, councilmember says

Protesters condemn proposed Minneapolis drone contract over surveillance concerns

Minneapolis residents pack hearing on drones-as-first-responders program

Five police officers dismissed and charged for purportedly misusing the Flock surveillance system

2 more Cherokee County deputies arrested, accused of misusing license plate reader database

Don’t tread on us, and don’t shed on us!

Mark Bishofsky & T Gunnar Balstad Esq