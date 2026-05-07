Two and a half years and 425 posts later, we’re still at it! Not a single post behind a paywall. We are not in this for the accolades or the balance sheet. Gunnar and I are just two fathers, working day jobs like most of you, who look at the world today and feel a profound, heavy concern for the future our children are inheriting. Between the two of us, we are raising seven boys. Those seven sons are the reason we dig through the noise to find the truth; they are the next generation of freedom fighters, and we know that the work required to secure their liberty is a lifelong, generational commitment.

We want you to know how deeply grateful we are for your presence here. Whether you are a paid supporter or a free reader, you are part of an essential community. While we do have real costs associated with the streaming platforms and the infrastructure required to get these truths out, the support you provide—financial or otherwise—is what keeps the lights on and the research active. Every subscriber, whether paid or not, provides the spark that keeps our fire lit.

We stood by our principles and spoke honestly about our concerns regarding Trump, Israel, and Zionism, even knowing it would cost us subscribers. And while some left, others who value truth and integrity stepped in to support us. Our commitment is unwavering: we write what we believe, not what will please the crowd. We will never compromise our integrity or chase popularity. Our mission is clear, and we stand by it without hesitation.

We don’t take your time or your trust for granted. Thank you for standing with us as we do our best to surface the realities that others choose to ignore. We are in this fight together, and we aren’t going anywhere.

Don’t tread on us, and don’t shed on us!

Mark Bishofsky & T Gunnar Balstad Esq