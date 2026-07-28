Human arrogance!

Humans love to believe we’ve got everything under control. We convince ourselves we’re the smartest species to ever walk the planet. We tinker with nature, thinking we can outsmart or improve on God’s design. But for all our advances, it’s hard to ignore the reality: in so many ways, we’re slipping backward. Rates of disease, mental health struggles, loneliness, wealth inequality, and even basic happiness are all getting worse, not better. Maybe it’s time to admit we don’t have all the answers after all. Maybe it’s time to admit that we’re just not that smart, and we’re being driven by absolute psychopaths?

We have robots, computers, self-driving cars, satellites, and artificial intelligence, yet our children struggle to read. If this continues, you might say we’re entering the post-literate world. Yes, we have reached the end of the age of reading and started our descent down the slippery slope of digital distraction toward a post-literate future. Our children are getting dumber by the day!

Let’s talk intelligence, because the numbers are grim. NAEP (National Assessment of Educational Progress) and PISA (Program for International Student Assessment) scores are in free fall, but the folks reporting these stats are the same ones responsible for the mess. Reading and math results have crashed back to where they were in the early 1990s, wiping out decades of so-called progress. Nearly half of high school seniors can’t do basic math. Forty percent of fourth graders can’t read at a functional level. And it’s not just America; the Flynn effect (that old reliable rise in IQ scores) has actually reversed in a bunch of Western countries. We’re seeing measurable drops in cognitive skills that can’t be blamed on immigration or how the tests are written.

Wealth

This educational decline is just one part of a bigger spiral. The wealth gap keeps getting wider: the top 1% now owns more than the whole middle class. The top 800 billionaires own more wealth than over half of our nation. Picture this: the bottom half of American households, 66 million families, scraped together $4.1 trillion by the end of 2024. Meanwhile, just 905 billionaires are sitting on a mountain almost twice as big, with $7.8 trillion in their collective pockets (Forbes). If it feels like the Monopoly board is tilted, that’s because it is. When a handful of people have more money than half the country, they don’t just buy yachts; they buy influence, and that’s a real problem for democracy.

If you’re under 40, good luck buying a house unless your parents hand you the down payment. And instead of fixing any of this, the “solution” is to shove young people into six-figure debt for degrees that often lead nowhere. During COVID, central banks printed trillions, and almost all of it went straight into the pockets of big asset owners, while the bottom half of the country got stuck with higher prices and shrinking paychecks. You can’t work your way out of a system that’s rigged from the top down. The end result? People are sicker, less sharp, and poorer than their parents were, and the only thing growing faster than the despair is the bureaucracy telling you not to worry about it.

Getting dumber and dumber…

When 40% of 8th graders can’t use similarity to find the length of a triangle side, and nearly half of high school seniors can’t demonstrate basic math competency, we’re not talking about a pandemic blip. The 2023 Long-Term Trend assessment for 13-year-olds showed −7 points in reading and −14 points in math compared to a decade ago. This is a structural collapse that predates COVID.

Science

8th grade science dropped 4 points since 2019. The bottom 10th percentile is in free fall, with gaps between highest and lowest performers widening across virtually every subject and grade. The U.S. scored 499, above the OECD average of 485, but behind 9 education systems, including Singapore (561), Japan, Estonia, and Canada.

College Readiness

Only 33% of 12th graders were academically prepared for entry-level college math in 2024, down from 37% in 2019. Reading preparedness fell to 35%, down from 37%. Meanwhile, more seniors report being accepted to four-year colleges—a grim irony of credential inflation meeting cratering competence.

What the Official Narrative Leaves Out

The institutional response to this catastrophe follows a predictable script: blame the pandemic, blame smartphones, propose more funding, rinse, repeat. Notice what’s never discussed:

The gut-brain axis and glyphosate exposure. If the microbiome is being systematically disrupted by agricultural chemicals—impairing serotonin synthesis, driving neuroinflammation, and compromising cognitive function—then no amount of curriculum reform fixes the biological substrate. Children with dysregulated nervous systems don’t learn, period.

The psychopharmaceutical elephant in the room. When a significant fraction of school-age children are on stimulants, SSRIs, or antipsychotics with poorly understood long-term neurodevelopmental effects, measuring “proficiency” without accounting for medication status is epidemiological malpractice.

Nutritional collapse. School lunches are an industrial waste disposal pipeline. You can’t run a Ferrari on sludge and then blame the driver when it stalls.

Screen addiction as a variable nobody wants to touch. The same institutions wringing their hands about test scores spent two years mandating remote “learning” on devices engineered by the gambling industry’s playbook. The cognitive fragmentation from algorithmic content isn’t a side effect—it’s the product.

The gap between the highest and lowest performers has widened to historic levels. This is what happens when a system optimizes for equity theater instead of competence, indoctrinates us to believe normal boy behavior is ADHD, and pumps kids full of ultra-processed food while telling parents to trust the science. The international data shows Asian education systems, with far less DEI bureaucracy and far more rigorous tracking, are running circles around us. Singapore doesn’t have a “proficiency gap” crisis because they haven’t spent two decades dismantling every standard that produced excellence in the first place; because they haven’t spent two decades focused on grooming children into homosexuality and transgenderism; because they haven’t pumped drugs into their children who have a hard time sitting still; because they don’t feed their population ultra-processed toxins for 90% of their diets. We know how to fix the problem, because we know what has worked in the past, but our evil government thinks that if they just throw more money at it- throw more computers at the kids- the problem will go away. Morons!

If Melania and Donald get their way, we’ll soon have AI robots teaching our kids. Sure, that’s what the kids need. Morons!

Moving backward on health

This is where the cracks really show. American life expectancy has been sliding for years, and COVID, along with its poison arm darts, just poured gasoline on a fire that was already burning. Look at kids: rates of asthma, allergies, autoimmune disease, obesity, type 2 diabetes, autism, and ADHD have all gone through the roof in the past few decades. Instead of asking what we’re actually doing to our food, water, air, and vaccine schedule, the official response is to slap a new label on sickness; call it “neurodiversity” or “body positivity,” and pretend everything’s fine.

We spend more on healthcare than anyone else on the planet, and somehow our outcomes keep getting worse. That’s not a fluke, because we know it’s the business model. There’s a lot of profit to be made off sickness! If you’re healthy, you’re not profitable. But keep people on multiple meds, bouncing between specialists, too run-down to push back or even ask questions? Now you’ve got a steady revenue stream. The system is built to manage symptoms, not solve problems, because the root causes all point back to stuff nobody at the top wants to touch: vaccines, toxic chemicals, junk food made to hook you, and drugs rushed to market with rubber-stamped safety data.

Meanwhile, sperm counts in Western men have tanked by more than half since the 1970s. Testosterone is in free fall. Fertility rates are now below replacement in almost every developed country. These aren’t random stats—they’re warning signals. The canary in the coal mine isn’t just sick; it’s been dead for a while now. Yeah, we’re doing just great, folks, just awesome!

Everything is twisted!

No matter your beliefs—Christian, Jewish, Muslim, spiritual, or evolutionary—you can see we’re completely out of step with nature. We put kids in boxes for seven or eight hours a day, and if they can’t sit still, we hand them amphetamines. If they feel down, we reach for toxic SSRIs. Instead of giving them books, we park them in front of screens. We keep them out of the sun, feed them food-like products for their 15-minute lunch break, and make them ask for permission just to use the bathroom. Tell me, what’s natural about any of that? Insanity! And all the while, more AI, robots, data centers, and Flock cameras are being promoted by our ‘benevolent’ government.

Rather than telling people to move their bodies and get some sunshine, we promote a sloth-like existence that normalizes morbid obesity.

Yesterday, standing in the hot sun, I had this incredible feeling—almost like God was pouring healing energy straight into my body. There’s a reason so many native cultures revered the sun. At the most basic level, our survival depends on what the sun gives us. It’s not just about vitamin D; the sun powers everything. Plants need it to grow, and we need those plants to survive. Even if you’re all about the carnivore diet, you’re still chasing the sun—because the animals you eat only got big by eating sun-powered plants first. Maybe it’s time we start respecting the sun again?

Our society is experiencing a dramatic and dire nature deficit, and with every passing day it gets worse. Rather than promoting healthy, organic foods, we push ultra-processed shit with every advertisement. Rather than telling people to eat nutrient-dense food and get some exercise, we push pharmaceutical garbage that does nothing but mask symptoms, while never addressing the root cause. Don’t be a moron! Eat well, get away from the computer, breathe, and chase the sun!

Don’t tread on us, and don’t shed on us!

Mark Bishofsky & T Gunnar Balstad Esq