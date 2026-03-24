Tune in at 6:15 tonight to learn about Abrahamic Eschatology!

For thousands of years, the Abrahamic faiths have told stories about the end of days—prophecies, battles, and a world transformed. Today, those ancient narratives collide with real‑world geopolitics in the Middle East. From Israel’s modern conflicts to regional power struggles, eschatology isn’t just theology—it’s a lens shaping nations, movements, and decisions on the ground. In this episode, we’re diving into how these prophetic traditions influence the present, fuel tensions, and frame the future. This is where scripture meets statecraft, and belief meets battlefield.

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TTE-6:15 PM CST

Don’t tread on us, and don’t shed on us!

Mark Bishofsky & T Gunnar Balstad Esq