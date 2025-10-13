Produced by Del Bigtree and the Informed Consent Action Network (ICAN), the compelling documentary *An Inconvenient Study* reveals crucial insights that everyone should be aware of. This film meticulously examines an unpublished study from the prestigious Henry Ford Health System and testimonies surrounding vaccines, challenging the widely accepted narrative of their safety and effectiveness.

It is an essential resource for those who seek to understand the complex and often controversial nature of vaccination. Don’t hesitate to share this documentary with friends and family members who may be strong advocates for vaccines; it presents information that could significantly alter perceptions. The evidence included in the film is thought-provoking and encourages viewers to reconsider the potential risks associated with vaccines, highlighting concerns about their safety and the long-term effects they may have on health.

What did the 10-year birth cohort study of 18,468 children, titled “Impact of Childhood Vaccination on Short- and Long-Term Chronic Health Outcomes in Children,” reveal? Vaccinated children had a 496% higher rate of autoimmune disease, 453% more neurodevelopmental disorders, 329% increased asthma diagnoses, and 203% more atopic diseases compared to unvaccinated peers.

Watch An Inconvenient Study

Don’t tread on us, and don’t shed on us!

Mark Bishofsky & T Gunnar Balstad Esq