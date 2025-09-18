We are truly living in Biblical times, with speculation of prophecy creeping into virtually every corner of discourse. No matter your personal beliefs, biblically significant events are occurring weekly, whether it be rumors of wars, the return of the messiah, the ashes of the red heifer, or the construction of the Third Temple itself. I follow these events like a meteorologist studies the weather, I believe we are living in amazing but dangerous times, and I seek to warn our audience of impending conflict and hardship.

Our interview with Adam Berkowitz, a senior staff writer at Israel365, was incredibly informative on the Third Temple politics front. It’s true that Mark and I have different opinions than our guest on topics like the genocide in Gaza and Israel’s borders, but we let him speak his mind in order to gain his insight on current fulfillment of prophecy. Adam is in a unique position to provide these updates because he is in close contact with many of the crucial players in Temple construction, including members of the Temple Institute, rabbis compromising the current Sanhedrin, the Texas rancher who gifted the Temple Institute the red heifers, and other members of the Jewish community seeking to assist with making the Third Temple a reality.

We learned many fascinating facts regarding the current status of the Third Temple – it will likely be built soon! Adam mentioned that all temple worship implements have been recreated and are ready for practice, including a large golden menorah, priestly robes, and uncut stone altars. We discussed Adam King’s claims made on Tim Pool’s show that a mock red heifer ceremony from July was actually the real deal while brandishing a bag of red heifer ashes, a wild claim! Adam Berkowitz seemed to dodge my question on the masonry cutting of Temple stones being conducted offsite but he later posted a video on his channel with the answer – YES – the Temple stones are currently being cut in northern Isarel in keeping with the biblical requirement that no one in Jerusalem actually hear the Temple being constructed.

This interview is packed with interesting discussions on the Copper Scroll, viable Red Heifer candidates and much more! Adam also mentioned the incendiary nature of removing the Muslim holy sites that currently reside on the Temple Mount, the Dome of the Rock and Al-Aqsa mosque, and how World War 3 could erupt if those sites were razed for a Temple.

This is a weatherman type update on the current status of prophecy – whether you’re religious or not, you are living in biblically significant times – to understand geopolitics you must understand the current state of Third Temple Politics! Stay tuned and be ready!

See below for Rumble link to this special episode:

Adam Berkowitz-Zionism, Greater Israel, Gaza, Bibi, Oct 7th, and 3rd Temple Politics

