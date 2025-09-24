We are on an expedition for Truth, and that means we will not accept a Truth until we’ve seen 100% evidence. Until we’ve seen that evidence, we will continue to investigate and ask questions.

Let me ask you this: Do you believe what we’re being told by ‘our trusted authorities’ about the Kirk assassination? Please leave your answer in the comments.

We are featuring a video in this post that is worth your time. While it doesn’t offer concrete evidence, it poses several important questions that merit consideration. As you watch, please keep an open mind and reflect on the extensive falsehoods that have been disseminated. Consider what “they” are truly capable of.

Operation MK Ultra, Mockingbird, Seaspray, Northwoods, 9/11, JFK, and COVID…

They developed a frankenvirus that swept across the globe, resulting in the tragic loss of millions of lives. In the aftermath, they promoted an injection that was claimed to be a solution, but turned out to be another deadly ploy. Children were mandated to wear dirty masks that provided zero protection, and which actually caused physical and psychological damage. Strip clubs, liquor stores, and cannabis dispensaries remained operational, while schools and places of worship were closed, disrupting the lives of countless families.

Family members were barred from visiting hospitals to advocate for their loved ones. They forced elderly individuals to spend their final moments isolated and alone. Physicians were restricted from prescribing actual safe and effective treatments, and patient-doctor autonomy was annihilated. In this context, it can feel as though they underestimate the public’s capacity for understanding and scrutiny. Let this prompt you to question the narratives presented to you.

Below is a 19-minute video that raises several questions.

P.S. This is very strange!

Don’t tread on us, and don’t shed on us!

Mark Bishofsky & T Gunnar Balstad