Today’s world feels less like Orwell’s boot stomping on a face and more like Huxley’s velvet glove handing out mood stabilizers with a smile. State power isn’t enforced by brute force, but by expertly tweaking our biology and psychology—think less “Big Brother is watching,” more “Big Brother is refilling your prescription.” We’ve waltzed into a technocratic era where “tyranny” comes with free Wi-Fi and an app to track your serotonin levels. Like the blissfully oblivious citizens of the World State, we’re gently nudged into compliance thanks to a pharmaceutical buffet spanning SSRIs to stimulants, because why question the system when you’re comfortably numb? When everyone’s so medicated that apathy becomes a civic virtue, who needs secret police? These days, the only thing we’re demanding is a faster way to get our next dose of compliance.

But wait, there’s more! Beyond the chemical leash, we’ve now got biometric surveillance, the 21st-century upgrade Huxley probably never dreamed about. Forget Pavlov’s bells; today’s stability comes courtesy of algorithms and a nonstop stream of your heart rate, face scans, and maybe even how sweaty your palms get during the news. This isn’t just about keeping things secure—it’s about plugging every individual right into a data matrix that knows you better than your own mom. By scooping up every little physiological quirk, the state sets up a feedback loop so tight it can spot a rebellious thought before you even finish having it. At this point, your body isn’t just along for the ride; it’s basically a walking, talking status update for whoever’s watching.

The similarities go even further when you look at how today’s world seems to dull our intellectual edge. Just like in Huxley’s Brave New World—where the Savage is a complete outsider among people distracted by endless entertainment and instant gratification—we’re surrounded by a digital ecosystem that acts like our own version of soma (If you’re not had the opportunity to read Brave New World, in the book, Soma is a drug freely available to all members of the World‑State and is taken regularly to maintain emotional stability. It replaces religion and alcohol, ensuring citizens remain happy, compliant, and free from unrest). Social media and addictive tech are always ready to hijack our attention, taking advantage of how our brains are wired to crave dopamine hits. The end result? A society that’s smarter than ever in terms of technology, but increasingly shallow in its thinking—so distracted we’re often blind to the systems that keep us in line.

At the end of the day, what really pushes us into this tech-driven reality is our willingness to give up control over our own lives and rights. In Huxley’s World State, people happily traded their humanity for the promise of constant comfort and stability. Not much has changed: today, we’re tempted by nonstop connectivity, quick medical fixes, and the sense of security that comes from staying neatly within the system’s boundaries. To break free from this cycle, we have to be willing to let go of the easy comforts. Real freedom means having the balls (or ovaries) to take back control of our minds from the drugs that numb us and to step outside the ever-watchful digital world that tracks our every move. If we don’t take responsibility for our own mental and physical well-being, we’ll just keep sliding further into a cozy, tech-driven hellscape of servitude.

I’ll admit that I enjoy some of the conveniences of this Brave New World we’re living in, but I do my best to limit them, and I’m always aware of the negative consequences. Take a walk in the woods, without your phone, and without pharmaceutical numbing agents!

Don’t tread on us, and don’t shed on us!

Mark Bishofsky & T Gunnar Balstad Esq