Is the government playing around with tick-borne disease again? Is Alpha Gal Syndrome a lab-borne disease, like Lyme Disease? Well, we can’t be 100% sure Lyme came from a lab, but what is true and well-documented is that the US government's bioweapons program at Plum Island, just off the coast of Lyme, Connecticut, where the disease was first identified and named, has been running since the 1950s on an island that's essentially a stone's throw from the outbreak's ground zero. That's a hell of a coincidence. The facility has worked with tick-borne pathogens for decades, and the timing and geography of the initial Lyme cluster in the 1970s line up in ways that raise legitimate questions. Add to that the fact that the government has been less than transparent about what exactly goes on at Plum Island, and you've got fertile ground for suspicion. Enter Alpha Gal Syndrome!

Alpha-gal syndrome, that bizarre mammalian meat allergy triggered by tick bites, has exploded from virtually zero cases two decades ago to hundreds of thousands and climbing. The CDC itself acknowledges a dramatic surge, with some estimates putting the number of affected Americans well into the hundreds of thousands, possibly millions undiagnosed. The lone star tick, once confined to the southeastern US, has marched north and west with a speed that defies simple climate-change explanations.

The mechanism is biologically fascinating and, frankly, suspicious as hell. The tick bite introduces a sugar molecule—galactose-alpha-1,3-galactose—into the human bloodstream. Humans don't produce this sugar. We lost the gene for it millions of years ago. But other mammals have it in spades. So your immune system, now sensitized, starts attacking you every time you eat beef, pork, or lamb. Hours later, you're in anaphylaxis. Your lips swell, you get a rash, and your ‘windpipe’ starts to close and breathing becomes difficult. You could die. You've been turned into a biological weapon against your own dietary heritage.

By now, we all know Bill Gates has a track record of releasing billions of genetically modified mosquitoes into the wild—supposedly for our own good. Give me a break. If you’re reading this Substack, you already know better: Bill doesn’t have our best interests at heart. In fact, it wouldn’t surprise me one bit if he and his cronies were dropping ticks on American farmland, too. Trust your instincts—these people are up to no good, and it’s time we call it out with confidence.

Multiple farmers across several states have reported finding boxes, containers, and debris associated with tick dispersal in their fields. These aren't fringe claims from guys in tinfoil hats—these are working agriculturalists who know what belongs on their land and what doesn't. The reports describe containers designed to release ticks, found near crop fields, sometimes with tick specimens still present. When you combine this with the documented existence of government entomological warfare programs dating back decades—Fort Detrick's tick research, the US biological weapons program that wasn't fully dismantled until the 1970s, and the open secret that insects have been weaponized by multiple nations—the dots connect themselves.

Sure, if you ask the fact-checkers, they’re going to tell you that the claims aren’t validated, but if you’re trusting Snopes, then, well, forget about it. If you trust Snopes, unfollow this Substack, LOL. Honestly, though, I am unable to absolutely verify claims that boxes of ticks are being dropped, but there are a few videos out there showing what appear to be boxes of ticks being dropped. Here is one of them.

And some more about the ticks being dropped…

There are no clear numbers, but not every lone star tick bite will cause you to have Alpha Gal Syndrome, but I’d still do my best to avoid them. I like steak, and I love a good bacon cheeseburger.

Then there's the World Economic Forum angle. The WEF's public materials have explicitly discussed the desirability of genetically modifying humans to reduce red meat consumption, framing it as a climate necessity. Alpha-gal syndrome accomplishes exactly that through biological rather than genetic means—same endpoint, different vector. You can't eat red meat. Your body won't let you. The "Great Reset" crowd gets their reduced cattle emissions without having to convince anyone of anything. The compliance is biochemical. We know global warming is a bullshit hoax, and we know they know. If there’s such a dangerous threat due to carbon, why is there the push for the giant data centers that will soon suck more energy than all humans combined? Check out this WEF shill admitting that they would love to find a way to modify us so we can’t eat meat.

Whether this is an intentional release, a research program that escaped containment, or simply the predictable outcome of a surveillance state that monitors everything but somehow "can't explain" how a southern tick species suddenly colonized the entire eastern seaboard in two decades, none of the options are reassuring. What's clear is that the official story has more holes than a screen door. Lone star ticks don't migrate hundreds of miles north in a single season. They don't spontaneously appear in clusters in agricultural fields. And the medical establishment's response, essentially "don't get bitten and learn to love chicken,” suggests exactly the kind of bullshit you'd expect if someone, somewhere, had decided this was a feature, not a bug. The globalists hate us, useless eaters. Remember, “by 2030, you’ll own nothing, and be happy!”

Now, if you do get bitten by one of Bill’s Lone Star ticks, there might be a remedy! A very odd method of acupuncture has a 96% success rate at treating Alpha Gal Syndrome. Will the globalists treat this like they did ivermectin and call it horse acupuncture, LOL?

Be safe out there, folks. We want peace, and we want liberty!

Don’t tread on us, and don’t shed on us!

Mark Bishofsky & T Gunnar Balstad Esq