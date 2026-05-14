Many people who voted for Donald Trump truly believed he would break down entrenched power structures and bring much-needed sanity back to federal policy. It’s understandable to feel deeply disappointed by what has actually unfolded. The bold promises, such as making all the unredacted Epstein files available, mass deportations, reducing energy costs by 50%, avoiding unnecessary wars, ending the federal income tax, and rooting out corruption, have faded over time. Instead of the sweeping change so many hoped for, we’ve seen more of the same, leaving everyday Americans still struggling with systemic problems that never seem to get fixed. The hope for real change remains unmet, and that is disheartening. A damn ballroom is the central focus, ignoring the America First promises.

The economic reality facing working families has become increasingly difficult, deepening a sense of betrayal and disappointment. The ongoing war in Iran, directly at odds with campaign promises to avoid foreign conflicts, has rippled through the energy markets, pushing fuel prices up by at least 60%. For families already living paycheck to paycheck, these increases mean hard choices about heating their homes, commuting to work, or affording basic necessities. Inflation continues to chip away at what people can buy, with everyday groceries like ground beef rising by at least 25% in just the past year. Energy/utility prices for the average American have risen at least 12% in the last 12 months. These aren’t just numbers; they reflect real struggles: parents worrying about putting food on the table, paychecks that don’t go as far, and a growing uncertainty about the future. Many who hoped for relief now find themselves caught in a cycle of instability, watching their quality of life slip further away despite their best efforts.

One of the most painful things for many Americans is the sense of a missed chance for true national healing. Instead of working to bring people together, Trump has chosen to highlight and deepen the divisions that already exist in our society. On both sides, there is a longing for leaders who would put aside the fighting and seek real ways to unite the country. Trump could have messaged in a way that would have brought moderates together. He could have talked in a gentler way about how we need drastic change, that the government is too large and wasteful, and that a better way to govern is to decentralize power and give authority back to states and local governments. Instead, the confrontational tone has stalled any meaningful progress, leaving underlying government problems unaddressed. Supporters who once hoped for change are left feeling disillusioned, realizing that after all this time, their lives and the country as a whole don’t seem better than they were a year ago. For some, this raises the difficult question of whether things would really be much different if Harris had won instead. One must wonder if Trump is simply being controlled by the puppet masters to sow more division and to usher in the dystopian biometric/surveillance state. The sense of disappointment and missed opportunity is hard to ignore, especially for those who truly hoped for a turning point.

Don’t tread on us, and don’t shed on us!

Mark Bishofsky & T Gunnar Balstad Esq