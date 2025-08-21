This is not medical advice. Everyone should thoroughly research to determine if various supplements are suitable for them.

What is bacopa?

Please note that bacopa and gotu kola are sometimes referred to as brahmi, or the same supplement, but they are two distinctly different plants.

Bacopa, often referred to as Brahmi, boasts a rich and ancient heritage in Ayurvedic medicine and various traditional herbal practices. This potent herb has been utilized for centuries, primarily to enhance cognitive function, improve memory retention, and promote a positive stress response. Bacopa is renowned for its nootropic properties, which facilitate optimal functioning of the brain and nervous system, making it a valuable asset for mental performance. Research indicates that Bacopa may effectively address a range of cognitive and mental health issues, including Alzheimer’s disease, age-related memory loss, anxiety disorders, Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) symptoms, and epilepsy. Its adaptogenic qualities help to stabilize mood and mitigate the effects of stress, thereby serving as an essential tonic for mental well-being. It is believed that this amazing herb may also have the benefit of improved sexual performance due to its adaptogenic properties.

Additionally, Bacopa is associated with a lower risk of severe side effects compared to many conventional psychotropic medications, making it a safer alternative for individuals seeking mental enhancement. Research indicates that severe side effects from bacopa are essentially non-existent.

Beyond its cognitive benefits, Bacopa is also employed in traditional remedies to alleviate physical discomforts such as back pain, joint pain, and challenges related to sexual performance. In summary, Bacopa is regarded as a safe and effective nootropic herb, offering a diverse array of benefits that not only enhance mental clarity and awareness but also promote emotional stability and resilience in the face of everyday stressors. Its multifaceted applications underline its significance in both traditional and contemporary holistic health practices.

Many studies show positive benefits with minimal to non-existent adverse side effects

Enhancement of basolateral amygdaloid neuronal dendritic arborization following Bacopa monniera extract treatment in adult rats

Conclusion of study: “The results showed an improvement in spatial learning performance and enhanced memory retention in rats treated with Bacopa monniera extract. Furthermore, a significant increase in dendritic length and the number of dendritic branching points was observed along the length of the dendrites of the basolateral amygdaloid neurons of rats treated with 40 mg/kg and 80 mg/kg of Bacopa monniera (BM) for longer periods of time (i.e., 4 and 6 weeks).”

Bacopa monnieri

Partial conclusion of the study: “Bacopa monnieri functioning as a cognitive performance enhancer was demonstrated in a small (17 patient) randomized control trial published in 2014. They noted statistically significant improvement in cognitive performance (mental arithmetic, Stroop, letter search, visual tracking), improved mood, and a decreased cortisol response from stress after 1 dose of Bacopa (320 mg and 640 mg).”

Neuropharmacological review of the nootropic herb Bacopa monnieri

Partial conclusion of the study: “demonstrates anti-oxidant, hepatoprotective, and neuroprotective activity. Emerging research demonstrates several mechanisms of action—acetylcholinesterase inhibition, choline acetyltransferase activation, β-amyloid reduction, increased cerebral blood flow, and monoamine potentiation.”

Exploring the Role of “Brahmi” (Bacopa monnieri and Centella asiatica) in Brain Function and Therapy

Partial conclusion of the study: “Research evidences clearly indicate that both plants possess neuroprotective properties, have nootropic activity with therapeutic implications for patients with memory loss.”

Efficacy of Standardized Extract of Bacopa monnieri (Bacognize®) on Cognitive Functions of Medical Students: A Six-Week, Randomized Placebo-Controlled Trial

Results of the study: “Statistically significant improvement was seen in the tests relating to the cognitive functions with use of Bacopa monnieri. Blood biochemistry also showed a significant increase in serum calcium levels (still within normal range).”

Bacopa monnieri and its constituents is hypotensive in anaesthetized rats and vasodilator in various artery types

Conclusion of the study: “Brahmi reduces blood pressure partly via releasing nitric oxide from the endothelium, with additional actions on vascular smooth muscle Ca(2+) homeostasis. Some Brahmi ingredients could be efficacious antihypertensives and the vasodilation could account for some medicinal actions.”

Ethanolic extracts of Alstonia Scholaris and Bacopa Monniera possess neuroleptic activity due to anti-dopaminergic effect

Conclusion of the study: “The estimation of dopamine in the two major regions of brain indicated the alteration of dopamine levels was the reason for the anti-psychotic activity as demonstrated by the different animal models.”

New Nutraceutical Combination Reduces Blood Pressure and Improves Exercise Capacity in Hypertensive Patients Via a Nitric Oxide–Dependent Mechanism

Results of a proof-of-concept study suggest that AkP05, a combination of Bacopa monnieri, Ginkgo biloba, and green tea leaf extracts, and phosphatidylserine, could serve as an adjunct to benefit cardiovascular protection and help control high blood pressure in patients with difficulty managing their hypertension. It is theorized that bacopa increases the production of nitric oxide in the body, leading to relaxation of blood vessels and, in turn, a reduction in systemic blood pressure.

The study concluded: “This is the first study reporting positive effects of a nutraceutical combination on the vasculature and exercise tolerance in treated hypertensive patients. Our findings suggest that AkP05 may be used as an adjunct for the improvement of cardiovascular protection and to better control BP in uncontrolled hypertension.”

Protandim! An herbal blend including bacopa.

DIY bacopa

