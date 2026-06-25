The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation’s $52 million investment in CureVac reveals the true nature of modern philanthropy. Here you have a so-called “charitable” organization, tax-exempt and supposedly dedicated to selfless giving, making what is essentially a venture capital play on a German biotech firm racing to develop mRNA technology. This wasn’t a grant; it was an equity investment, giving the foundation an ownership stake in a company poised for massive gains as the pandemic response ramped up. Are you wondering how Bill knew to make this specific investment? I am, and I honestly believe he knew that a lab engineered virus (or some toxin/poison they could blame on a virus) would soon be released on the world’s innocent population. Non-profits aren’t supposed to buy equity in for-profit pharmaceutical companies; that’s the domain of hedge funds and private equity. But when your foundation is the world’s largest, the distinction between charity and profit disappears, and the tax code becomes a tool for advantage, not a limitation. Consider, historically, who the world’s most prominent philanthropists have been. You’ve got Rockefeller, Rothschild, Carnegie, etc, some of the most corrupt elite families in the history of the world. By now, it’s widely recognized that Rockefeller’s backing of the Flexner Report set in motion the transformation, and the decline of modern healthcare.

The term “Rockefeller medicine” should make anyone who’s studied the history of American healthcare vomit. Before the Flexner Report in 1910, the U.S. boasted a vibrant mix of eclectic, homeopathic, naturopathic, and botanical medical schools. These institutions trained practitioners who understood nutrition, herbalism, and the body’s natural ability to heal. But John D. Rockefeller, flush with petrochemical wealth, joined forces with Andrew Carnegie and their philanthropic foundations to bankroll Abraham Flexner’s so-called “survey” of medical education. The report, funded by the Carnegie Foundation, with Rockefeller’s influence guiding the agenda, declared open season on anything that wasn’t allopathic, chemical-based, and patentable. Schools promoting diet, hydrotherapy, botanical medicine, and hands-on healing were shut down en masse. Within twenty years, more than half of America’s medical schools vanished; those that survived had to pledge allegiance to the new pharmaceutical orthodoxy. This wasn’t about raising standards. It was a calculated takeover. At the same time, Rockefeller’s Standard Oil was spinning off petrochemical byproducts that would become the foundation for synthetic pharmaceuticals. The “reform” created a captive market for petroleum-based drugs and criminalized the natural alternatives they replaced. The Flexner Report didn’t advance medicine, it centralized it under an industrial-chemical monopoly, swapped out holistic care for the prescription pad, and locked the public into a system where illness drives profits. Was the goal to keep people sick, or is that just the inevitable result of a profit-first model? When you bankroll the demolition of every institution teaching prevention and natural healing, the answer is clear; Rockefeller, the world’s biggest philanthropist at that time, wanted people sick and dumb. Is Bill Gates any different? No, he is not. Philanthropist, in most cases, is just another word for psychopath.

The irony of Gates’ investment into mRNA injection tech, just before a plandemic, is shocking, to be honest. The Gates Foundation positions itself as humanity's savior, claiming to have eradicated polio, and claims of feeding the hungry, while simultaneously placing financial bets that would make any Wall Street trader envious. The CureVac investment wasn't charity; it was a calculated wager that paid off when COVID hit and the mRNA gold rush began. And because the foundation sits inside a non-profit wrapper, the profits from that bet flow back tax-free, to be redeployed into "philanthropic" initiatives that conveniently align with the same global health agenda the foundation has been pushing for decades. It's a closed loop: invest in the companies poised to profit from the next health crisis, use your massive media and political influence to shape the public health response to that crisis, watch your equity stakes multiply in value, and then recycle the gains into more "charitable" work that further entrenches your influence. The tax-exempt status isn't enabling generosity; it's enabling a self-perpetuating power structure that dresses itself in the language of altruism while operating exactly like the profit-maximizing corporations it claims to stand apart from.

How much did Bill profit from this investment? CureVac went public on the Nasdaq in August 2020 at $16 per share, and within two days the stock had skyrocketed roughly 400%, hitting around $55. The Gates Foundation's stake, which their own SEC filings pegged at approximately $40 million in value just before the IPO, would have ballooned to somewhere in the neighborhood of $150–200 million at that peak, a paper gain of well over $100 million on an investment they'd held for five years.

When you connect the dots, it becomes apparent that the pandemic was no accident. No, it was the most consequential psychological operation in the history of the world, which killed millions and injured even more. Not only did the elites profit financially, but they also killed innocent people and fundamentally changed the world’s compliance threshold, so they can more firmly control the population. The global elites treat this world like their little lab experiment, where you and I are just guinea pigs to use at their disposal. When will the rest of the world understand this? Before it’s too late?

Don’t tread on us, and don’t shed on us!

Mark Bishofsky & T Gunnar Balstad, Esq