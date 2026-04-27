Hidden in H.R. 7148, a massive omnibus appropriations bill, is language that would mandate that automobile manufacturers build in biometric monitoring of all new vehicles.

Section 24220 of the 2021 Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act represents one of the most significant state-led encroachments on personal mobility and private property in modern history. Under the guise of "public safety" and "preventing impaired driving," this provision mandates that all new passenger vehicles be equipped with advanced technology capable of monitoring the driver and, crucially, disabling the vehicle if a system deems the human operator "impaired." I mean, this sounds pretty good if you’re a normie sheep, but those of us who are paying attention know it's not going to end well for freedom.

The technology envisioned by this mandate is not merely a passive sensor; it is an intrusive surveillance apparatus integrated directly into the core of your vehicle. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and other regulatory bodies have explored methods that effectively turn the interior of your car into a monitored environment. For example, some systems use interior cameras that track eye movement, pupil dilation, and facial patterns to assess whether a driver is alert.

Other technologies rely on AI-driven sensors that observe how you steer, stay within your lane, and use your brakes, analyzing these behaviors in real time to determine possible impairment.

There are also touch-based systems that include integrated sensors capable of measuring your blood alcohol concentration or other physiological markers before the car starts.

The danger here is not hypothetical—it is a clear, structural vulnerability. Once this infrastructure is mandated in every vehicle, the foundation for total control is set. The primary concerns include:

The “Kill Switch” Reality: By design, this technology grants the vehicle (and by extension, the entities that control the software/firmware) the power to prevent operation. This is the definition of a kill switch.

Mission Creep: While the stated goal is “drunk driving prevention,” there is no mechanism to prevent this technology from being expanded to enforce other “compliance” metrics. Once the infrastructure exists to stop a car based on sensor data, it is a short, logical step to disable vehicles for unpaid fines, expired registrations, or even to track and immobilize citizens based on arbitrary social or political triggers.

Data Harvesting: This creates a massive, continuous stream of data regarding your physical state and movements. In a system where regulatory capture is the norm, this data is an asset that will inevitably be shared with government agencies, insurance conglomerates, and corporate partners.

Representative Thomas Massie has been the most prominent voice in Congress attempting to dismantle this mandate. His legislative strategy involves using amendments to the appropriations process to prohibit the use of federal funds to implement or enforce Section 24220.

Massie understands that this isn’t just about safety—it’s about the fundamental Right to Travel. By forcing the government to either repeal the mandate or face a total freeze on its implementation budget, he is attempting to stop the creation of a “turn-key” system of domestic surveillance. 57 Republicans joined Democrats in blocking Massie’s amendment. Here is a list of the roll call vote. If you’re in MN, note that RINO Tom Emmer voted to block the measure.

The battle over Section 24220 is a litmus test for the future of private property. If the federal government successfully mandates that your own property must contain a mechanism to disable itself at their command, the concept of “ownership” becomes a relic of the past, replaced by conditional usage privileges granted by the state.

A component of Agenda 2030

Agenda 2030 lays out 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), which tackle everything from climate action to gender equality—with a heavy dose of “sustainability” sprinkled throughout. On paper, these goals are as wholesome as a bowl of organic kale, but underneath the good intentions, you’ll find the blueprint for a world that’s a bit more centralized and, let’s say, “organized” than before. Take “zero poverty” and “zero hunger”—they sound like the stuff of fairy tales, but in reality, achieving them requires a mountain of data collection, plenty of surveillance, and a whole lot more control over local resources than most people realize.

Take the push for “smart cities,” which are supposed to improve living conditions through tech and AI. Sure, they’ll make life more efficient, but they’ll also track every move you make, from what you buy to where you go. “Climate action” includes carbon taxes and possibly limiting travel for the average citizen to reduce emissions. It’s an agenda that will keep the power in the hands of a select few and regulate nearly every aspect of life for everyone else.

This will lead to the use of carbon credits and a social credit score, manipulating your digital wallet connected to a central bank digital currency. Say something ‘wrong’ on social media, and your money gets ‘turned off.’

For the people questioning the narrative, Agenda 2030 isn’t a plan to save the world — it’s a Trojan horse for a global takeover. Conspiracy realists understand that this whole agenda is just a smokescreen for the “Great Reset.” The elites are trying to orchestrate a future where they own everything, and the common man is left with nothing. This is a push for a cashless society and universal income as tools of control, in which everyone is dependent on a centralized system that strips away individual freedom.

Stay aware! It would probably be a good idea to contact your federal legislators to let them know you are against this assanine draconian BS.

Don’t tread on us, and don’t shed on us!

Mark Bishofsky and T Gunnar Balstad Esq