For years, rates of early-onset cancers—those diagnosed in people under 50—had been creeping up gradually. However, after 2021, the increase became impossible to ignore, with cases climbing much more rapidly. What’s striking is that this sharp uptick in cancer rates closely matches the timeline of mass mRNA vaccine distribution, which began in late 2020 and early 2021.

The latest data from the SEER program isn’t an outlier, as it bolsters the findings of several large independent studies that have noticed similar trends.

For instance, one extensive, 30-month study followed nearly 300,000 residents of Pescara Province, Italy. The research found that people who had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine were 23% more likely to be hospitalized for cancer of any type compared to those who remained unvaccinated. The study highlighted that the risk was especially pronounced for colorectal, breast, and bladder cancers, suggesting that certain cancer types might be more affected than others.

According to the National Cancer Institute’s latest SEER data release, cancer incidence rates among Americans under age 50 jumped 6.4% between 2021 and 2023 — with colon/rectal cancer (+19.4%), brain tumors (+19.5%), small intestine (+15.5%), ovarian (+12.8%), stomach (+7.3%), and breast cancer (+3.6%) all showing very alarming signals — right in the middle of the mass mRNA injection campaigns.

Another major study from South Korea, which tracked more than 8.4 million people, found that those who received the COVID-19 vaccine had higher one-year risks for six major types of cancer. These included thyroid, gastric, colorectal, lung, breast, and prostate cancers, with the risk increase ranging from about 20% to 69%, depending on the type.

1-year risks of cancers associated with COVID-19 vaccination: a large population-based cohort study in South Korea

All COVID Vaccines Increase Cancer Risk, New Study Concludes

First Population-Wide Study Finds COVID-19 "Vaccines" Increase Risk of Multiple Cancers

COVID vaccination and post-infection cancer signals: Evaluating patterns and potential biological mechanisms

Second Massive Population Study Finds COVID-19 "Vaccines" Increase Risk of 6 Major Cancers

Don’t tread on us, and don’t shed on us!

Mark Bishofsky & T Gunnar Balstad Esq