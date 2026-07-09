The Revolving Door That Bought Gardasil’s Approval

How Julie Gerberding Cashed in on the Vaccine She Pushed Through the CDC

There are textbook examples of regulatory capture, and then there’s Julie Gerberding, a case study so brazen it should be taught in ethics courses as “how not to run a public health agency.”

As CDC director from 2002 to 2009, Gerberding presided over the 2006 approval and recommendation of Merck’s Gardasil vaccine. She was its champion. She pushed it through the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices. She gave Merck the CDC endorsement that transformed Gardasil into a $5 billion blockbuster practically overnight, with states racing to mandate it for schoolgirls before the ink on the FDA approval was even dry.

And then, in a move that somehow didn’t trigger mass resignations at the CDC, she walked straight through the revolving door and landed as president of Merck’s vaccine division in January 2010, less than a year after leaving her post. The very company whose product she’d just greenlit to the tune of billions now signed her paychecks. She didn’t even pretend to observe a cooling-off period. By 2014 she’d been promoted to executive vice president for strategic communications and global public policy, and SEC filings later revealed she cashed out over $9 million in Merck stock in a single transaction.

This is not subtle. This is not ambiguous. This is a public health official approving a pharmaceutical product and then being directly compensated by the manufacturer with a high-six-figure executive position and millions in stock options. And people wonder why we don’t trust ‘the system?’

What the Trials Actually Showed — And What They Hid

The vaccine Gerberding championed has never been proven to prevent a single case of invasive cervical cancer in a randomized controlled trial. Not one. The pivotal trials used surrogate endpoints, persistent HPV infection and precancerous lesions, not actual cancer outcomes. The leap from “prevents HPV infection” to “prevents cancer” was an assumption dressed up as settled science, and Gerberding’s CDC ran with it.

Meanwhile, internal Merck documents unsealed during ongoing litigation tell a darker story. Expert reports from researchers like Dr. Peter Gøtzsche and biochemist Lucija Tomljenović, now public record, revealed that Merck deliberately structured clinical trials to obscure side effects:

The control groups received aluminum-containing adjuvants rather than inert placebos, making adverse reactions appear similar between the vaccine and “placebo” arms

Autoimmune reactions and neurological adverse events were systematically undertracked

Billions of DNA fragments per dose remained in the final vaccine formulation, potentially acting as an undisclosed second adjuvant

The CDC then relied on Merck’s own manipulated data when conducting its post-licensure safety analyses

This is the data foundation upon which Gerberding’s CDC recommendation was built.

The Cancer Rates That Won’t Cooperate

If Gardasil were the public health triumph it’s marketed as, cervical cancer rates in highly vaccinated populations should be plummeting. They’re not.

The Delepine cancer registry analysis comparing countries with high HPV vaccine coverage to those with low coverage found something that should have raised red flags around the world: in countries with the highest vaccination rates, invasive cervical cancer incidence increased in the most-vaccinated age groups. In the 20–29 age cohort, three-year smoothed incidence rose by 150% in some analyses, highly significant and not attributable to chance. The dose-response correlation was present: the higher the vaccination rate, the higher the cancer increase in the youngest, most-vaccinated women.

Even mainstream SEER (Surveillance, Epidemiology, and End Results Program) data shows that while cervical squamous cell carcinoma has continued its decades-long decline (a trend that began long before Gardasil existed, thanks to Pap screening), cervical adenocarcinoma has been steadily increasing throughout the vaccine era. The overall incidence rate plateaued around 7.5 per 100,000 in 2015 and has remained flat, hardly the dramatic cancer reduction promised to parents and legislators. Meanwhile, countries like France, with low HPV vaccine uptake, have seen comparable or better cervical cancer trends, suggesting that routine Pap screening, not the vaccine, remains the primary driver of declining mortality.

And then there’s the problem Diane Harper, one of the original Gardasil researchers, flagged years ago: if vaccinated women abandon Pap screening under the false belief that the shot protects them from cervical cancer, cancer rates will increase. That’s not a hypothetical; it’s been observed in Australia.

The Litigation Avalanche

Over 200 federal lawsuits and hundreds more at the state level have been filed against Merck alleging Gardasil caused severe adverse events including:

Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome (POTS) — a disabling autonomic nervous system disorder

Primary Ovarian Insufficiency (POI) — premature ovarian failure, essentially medically-induced infertility in teenagers

Chronic Regional Pain Syndrome

Severe autoimmune conditions

Jennifer Robi, once a high school athlete, became wheelchair-bound at 16 after receiving three doses of the Gardasil vaccine. Her case was the first to move beyond the federal vaccine injury compensation program and reach a civil trial. In 2026, the case settled after expert witnesses began revealing details from Merck’s internal documents. Kaiser Permanente, also named in the suit, reached a separate confidential settlement before the trial started. The specifics of both settlements remain undisclosed, which is typical in cases involving large corporations and high-stakes litigation.

Merck avoided proving Gardasil’s safety in court by successfully arguing, in a North Carolina federal case now under appeal, that FDA label approval grants them immunity. This is the same FDA that based its decision on Merck’s own contested trial data. The result: Merck creates the data, the FDA approves the label, and Merck claims legal protection, a circular process that shields them from liability.

The Bigger Picture: This Is How the System Works

The Gerberding story isn’t an anomaly. It’s the operating model.

She didn’t just approve Gardasil and then collect her reward at Merck. During her CDC tenure, she also:

Blocked whistleblower Gary Goldman from disclosing that Merck’s chicken pox vaccine was causing a deadly shingles epidemic

Silenced and punished CDC whistleblower Dr. William Thompson when he revealed that agency officials were destroying data linking Merck’s MMR vaccine to autism

Allowed Merck to illegally reformulate the mumps component of the MMR without proper oversight

Each of these “courtesies,” as they’ve been characterized, protected Merck’s vaccine portfolio from scrutiny. Each one was followed by a lucrative Merck executive position and millions in stock.

This is regulatory capture in its purest form. The regulator becomes the regulated’s employee. The public health official who greenlights a product then profits directly from its sales. And the victims — young women in wheelchairs, teenagers with premature ovarian failure, families dealing with autoimmune devastation — are left navigating a compensation system designed to protect manufacturers, not patients.

The CDC’s credibility on vaccine safety will never recover from the Gerberding era, and it shouldn’t. When the person who pushed Gardasil through the approval process is the same person who later runs Merck’s vaccine division and cashes out $9 million in stock, the distinction between public health and private profit collapses entirely. That’s not a conflict of interest. That’s a business model.

Cervical Cancer Stats

Cervical cancer affects only 0.0061% of U.S. women each year, meaning over 99.99% will not develop it, regardless of HPV infection or Gardasil vaccination. Given the very low risk, some may question whether the vaccine’s potential costs and risks are justified.

These statistics suggest Gardasil is likely over-promoted. Cervical cancer is nearly nonexistent in women under 30, and among women over 30, less than 0.02% will develop it. Most HPV infections clear up on their own, and Gardasil only targets a few of the many HPV strains.

A Canadian Medical Association Journal article (with authors linked to vaccine companies) reported that Gardasil’s Number Needed to Vaccinate is 9,080 to prevent just 4 or 5 cervical cancer cases. This means over 9,000 girls face potential risks or costs for each case prevented.

A Revolving Door List

Julie Gerberding

FDA role: CDC Director (2002–2009)

Pharma move: President of Merck Vaccines (2010–2014), then Executive VP at Merck

During her CDC tenure she helped shape the national smallpox vaccination program and pandemic preparedness. Merck’s vaccine division saw major expansion under her leadership.

Scott Gottlieb

FDA role: FDA Commissioner (2017–2019)

Pharma move: Board member at Pfizer, board member at Illumina

Served on Pfizer’s board while still at FDA, then rejoined formally after leaving. Also a venture partner at New Enterprise Associates, a major biotech VC firm.

Mark McClellan

FDA role: FDA Commissioner (2002–2004), CMS Administrator (2004–2006)

Pharma move: Board member at Johnson & Johnson, board member at Cigna

Brother of former White House Press Secretary Scott McClellan. The family’s political-pharma connections run deep.

Andrew von Eschenbach

FDA role: FDA Commissioner (2006–2009), Director of the National Cancer Institute

Pharma move: Board member at BioTime, director at Varian Medical Systems

Also became a director at Bausch & Lomb, maintaining extensive pharma and device industry ties.

Lester Crawford

FDA role: FDA Commissioner (2005)

Pharma move: Senior counsel at Policy Directions Inc., a lobbying firm with pharma clients

Resigned after just two months as commissioner. Later pleaded guilty to conflict of interest charges related to stock holdings in FDA-regulated companies.

Margaret Hamburg

FDA role: FDA Commissioner (2009–2015)

Pharma move: Board member at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Before the FDA she was New York City Health Commissioner. After leaving the FDA she landed multiple pharma board seats.

Robert Califf

FDA role: FDA Commissioner (2016–2017, 2022–2025)

Pharma move: Senior advisor at Verily Life Sciences (Google/Alphabet’s health venture), board member at Cytokinetics

Also held leadership at the Duke Clinical Research Institute, which runs pharma-funded trials.

Stephen Hahn

FDA role: FDA Commissioner (2019–2021)

Pharma move: Chief Medical Officer at Harbinger Health, board member at several biotech firms

His tenure at FDA was heavily defined by COVID vaccine and treatment authorizations.

Janet Woodcock

FDA role: Acting FDA Commissioner (2021–2022), Director of CDER for decades

Pharma move: Board member at multiple biotech firms; also took advisory roles at pharma-aligned consultancies

One of the longest-serving FDA officials, she oversaw drug approvals for over 25 years.

Peter Marks

FDA role: Director of CBER (Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research) (2016–2025)

Pharma move: Resigned in early 2025 over policy disputes with the Trump administration; widely expected to land in pharma leadership

Thomas Frieden

CDC role: CDC Director (2009–2017)

Pharma move: CEO of Resolve to Save Lives (heavily funded by Bloomberg Philanthropies and pharma-aligned foundations); advisory roles with multiple health tech companies

While not directly at a pharma company in a C-suite role, his organization partners extensively with pharma on global health initiatives.

Anne Schuchat

CDC role: Principal Deputy Director of the CDC (2015–2021), Acting CDC Director (multiple stints)

Pharma move: Advisory roles with multiple public-private health partnerships with significant pharma funding

Key figure during the H1N1 response and early COVID response.

Richard Besser

CDC role: Acting CDC Director (2009), Director of the Coordinating Office for Terrorism Preparedness

Pharma move: President and CEO of the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, which has deep pharma ties and investments

Nancy Messonnier

CDC role: Director of the National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases (2016–2021)

Pharma move: Executive Director at the Skoll Foundation, which partners with pharma on pandemic preparedness

Famously sidelined in early 2020 after giving an honest COVID warning, then resigned in 2021.

Brenda Fitzgerald

CDC role: CDC Director (2017–2018)

Pharma move: Multiple advisory and consulting roles in the health sector

Resigned from CDC after revelations of tobacco and pharma stock holdings.

Despite HPV Vaccine, Cervical Cancer Rates Keep Rising

Gardasil and Cervical Cancer: A Hoax in the Making?

Does Gardasil Actually Increase Your Risk of Cervical Cancer?

Big Pharma’s Revolving Door With Government Health Agencies

Teenage girl dies five days after receiving HPV vaccine jab

Merck Facing Two New Wrongful Death Suits From Mothers Of 10-And 14-Year Old Girls Who Died After Receiving Gardasil

Don’t tread on us, and don’t shed on us!

Mark Bishofsky & T Gunnar Balstad Esq