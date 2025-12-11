By 2030, you’ll own nothing and be happy! Right!?!

This situation is alarmingly real. The power elite are not merely making empty threats—this is their carefully orchestrated objective, and they are relentlessly pursuing it. The ‘scamdemic’ was not just a health emergency—it served as a pretext to accelerate the creation of centralized control networks that will soon govern every aspect of our lives. Imagine a world where you cannot travel, shop, or even communicate without being constantly monitored. Facial recognition cameras, digital identification, and the collection of your biometric data will become prerequisites for participation in society. This is not a distant possibility; it is quickly becoming our reality.

If we do not act, we risk losing our most basic freedoms to a system designed for surveillance and control. The time to take action is now. Start by having courageous conversations with those around you. Do not be discouraged if some people dismiss your concerns—persistence is key. Every discussion you initiate has the potential to awaken curiosity and spark independent research. By spreading awareness and encouraging others to question the official narrative, you can help build a movement capable of pushing back against this encroaching system. Our collective future depends on our willingness to speak up and stand together for our freedoms.

The ‘powers that shouldn’t be’ have skillfully engineered a societal illusion, convincing nearly everyone that their only options are binary: left or right, Democrat or Republican, freedom or control. This manufactured dichotomy serves to distract and divide us, ensuring that true alternatives are never considered. It is crucial to recognize that from a very young age, we have all been subjected to a relentless propaganda campaign—shaping our beliefs, values, and even the very way we perceive reality. Every book we read, every show we watch, and every conversation we have contributes to this subtle but pervasive conditioning.

Consider, for a moment, the complexity of your own mind. Are you truly in control of the intricate electrical and chemical processes occurring at your brain’s synapses? Of course not. Most people are unaware that our subconscious minds—where most of our thoughts originate—are shaped by influences outside our conscious awareness. Thoughts arise spontaneously, and we often react without questioning their origins. This is the result of deep indoctrination that insists: “You must choose left or right!” or “Voting is your sacred duty!” These slogans are designed to keep us participating in a system that is fundamentally rigged against our interests.

By voting in their orchestrated elections—better described as selections—we inadvertently grant legitimacy to those who do not have our best interests at heart. The harsh reality is that our participation fuels their agenda. So, what can we do instead? The answer lies in building communities, systems, and networks that exist outside their increasingly digital and controlled dystopia. If enough people could awaken to this reality, we would possess the collective power to create meaningful change. Yet, those in control are doing everything possible to obscure this truth, keeping us fragmented and in the minority. But we are not powerless—together, through awareness and action, we can reclaim our autonomy and win this battle for our future. I encourage you to watch this brief 7-minute video to deepen your understanding of the manipulative ‘game’ being played.

Don’t tread on us, and don’t shed on us.

Mark Bishofsky & T Gunnar Balstad Esq