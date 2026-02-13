The globalists’ endgame with food is control; subtle technocratic control that masquerades as sustainability. Over the past few decades, transnational organizations, global NGO networks (who definitely have your best interests at heart, trust them), and multinational agribusinesses have been working together like a well-oiled machine to create a regulatory maze that is incomprehensible. Only corporate giants with armies of lawyers and compliance officers can navigate this bureaucratic wonderland. Coincidence? Absolutely not.

By drowning small producers in an ocean of regulations under the noble-sounding pretense of “food safety,” because nothing says safety like putting family farms out of business, they systematically destroy independent agriculture and obliterate local resilience. The goal? Ensuring that all food production ultimately flows through centralized systems that they control with an iron fist wrapped in a recycled paper glove.

The endgame is beautifully simple: Once you cannot grow a tomato or sell a dozen eggs without acquiring absurd permits, enduring surprise inspections by officials with clipboards and attitudes, and hiring “compliance consultants” who charge more per hour than your entire farm’s monthly revenue, you become entirely dependent on industrial supply chains. And dependent people are controllable people. It’s like a subscription service, except instead of Netflix, it’s your dinner, and instead of canceling anytime, you can’t.

Consider the USDA’s and FDA’s overlapping web of rules on raw milk, on-site slaughter, or even small-scale egg production. A small farm selling raw milk directly to customers can be crippled with paperwork requirements and fines under federal interstate commerce provisions. Meanwhile, megacorporations that ship adulterated or contaminated products across global markets routinely escape major accountability, paying trivial fines as the cost of doing business. Similarly, local meat processors have been decimated by USDA inspection mandates that require on-site federal inspectors, something practically impossible for small operations. In Maine, one farmer butchered his own livestock and tried to sell directly to neighbors; despite decades of clean records, he was shut down for not “meeting federal facility standards” built for industrial processing plants.

At the same time, the push toward synthetic foods, lab-grown meat, and “climate-friendly” alternatives like cricket protein and GMO soy is marketed as “decentralized innovation,” but it actually further consolidates food power. These products depend entirely on patent-protected technologies and intellectual property owned by a handful of multinational firms that are deeply interlinked with global finance and governance bodies, the same entities pushing ESG systems and digital traceability. The narrative of “food traceability” through digital IDs or blockchain tracking only increases surveillance and data control under the guise of consumer safety.

Ultimately, the small farmer is being squeezed out not because they are unsafe or inefficient, but because they are ungovernable. An independent food producer represents autonomy, a person feeding a community outside state or corporate reach. The bureaucrats and global planners know this, which is why their “green” and “safety” initiatives always sound humane but end in fewer farmers, less local independence, and more centralized control. The great irony is that the more they claim to decentralize the food system, the more tightly controlled it becomes at the top.

I wrote this article in 2023 about regenerative farming. Moving to a decentralized, regenerative farming system would be a giant step toward real food security and real freedom.

Don’t tread on us, and don’t shed on us!

Mark Bishofsky & T Gunnar Balstad Esq