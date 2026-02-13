The Truth Expedition

The Truth Expedition

Kathi Duffel
14h

I have supported regenerative farming for a couple of years now (shout out to Nourish Co-Op and the Strong Sisters for all their hard work and tenacity in fighting through onerous regulations), and the nutrient density difference between food produced conventionally and through regenerative farming is truly a game changer for people’s health. Sluggish liver clears up. Eyesight is restored. Thyroid is healed. Weird rashes disappear. I’ve experienced all of those. Food IS medicine when it comes from regenerative farms. Please support them if you’re able.

