I’ve written about this before, but I believe it’s important enough to elaborate and analyze the consequences.

I was one of those who knew very early on that the coming pandemic was theater. In late January of 2020, I searched lab-created coronaviruses, and a 2015 study from the University of North Carolina, led by Ralph Barick, popped up. That was about all I needed to see to know that what we were facing was a lab-created frankenvirus.

I mean, read the abstract of the study!

I hate to break it to you, but a bat did not have sex with a pangolin to create Covid. No, mad scientists created ‘the thing.’ They play around with these viruses behind the smoke and mirrors of ‘bio-defense,’ but these activities are anything but ‘defense.’ This is bio-offense! These are bio-weapons.

Of course, I can’t prove it, but I firmly believe that the virus was meticulously created and intentionally released. I also believe that the vaccine was ready to go before the release of the virus, and if you follow the work of Dr. David Martin, you’ll realize that patent timelines basically prove this.

The covid scamdemic could well be the most consequential act of evil in the history of the world. Sure, what happened to the native Americans is horrific, and what Mau did to his people is atrocious, but the consequences of the covid virus and the aftermath of its release affected just about every person on Earth, and the consequences continue to this day. We can’t simply measure the negative consequences by the death toll. No, we must also contemplate what this did to an entire generation of children. They have been imprinted with memories of masks covering faces, being locked out of school, and a whole slough of draconian souvenirs.

The pandemic also forever changed our world economically, with the printing of untold numbers of dollars and being the most significant transfer of wealth, possibly ever, from the poorest to the richest. Under the guise of addressing the crisis, governments, central banks, and corporations facilitated a massive redistribution of resources, often favoring the elite while leaving working-class families and small businesses to bear the brunt.

As of February 2020, the U.S. national debt was approximately $23.2 trillion, before the onset of the pandemic. By the end of 2022, it had risen to over $31.8 trillion, effectively doubling in just a few years when adjusted for the rapid increase. This surge was primarily driven by a series of emergency spending packages, including the CARES Act ($2.2 trillion), the Consolidated Appropriations Act ($900 billion), and the American Rescue Plan Act ($1.9 trillion). A significant portion of these funds was allocated to corporate bailouts, subsidies, and loosely monitored programs. For instance, large corporations like airlines and major banks received billions in relief, often with minimal oversight, while small businesses struggled to access PPP loans due to bureaucratic hurdles. Reports indicate that up to 15% of PPP funds, roughly $76 billion, may have been fraudulent, with little accountability for misuse.

Yes, folks, I believe the COVID-19 pandemic could be one of the most consequential and significant events in human history. Still, very few people see it that way, especially those folks on the left of the political spectrum who continue to get their boosters. They’re completely blind to the truth thanks to incredibly effective gaslighting and mind-control techniques.

In mid-2020, I asked the doctors what they thought about the possibility of the virus being lab-borne

In August 2020, the hospital where I worked began to experience a surge in severely ill Covid patients. Initially, I observed that hydroxychloroquine was effective during the first week of this surge. However, due to pressure from bureaucrats and the media, we were instructed to stop its use. Instead, we were mandated to use remdesivir, a drug that had already proven unsuccessful and even deadly. Unfortunately, for many patients, being placed on a ventilator and receiving remdesivir turned out to be a death sentence.

In some instances, patients were told that their chances of survival were slim, and for those who refused the ventilator, some were offered a deal. With no visitors allowed in the hospital, many patients were desperate to see their loved ones, and a troubling compromise emerged: "If you change your status to 'comfort care,' we’ll allow you to see one family member." Once the family member arrived, morphine was administered, and the dosage was gradually increased until the patient stopped breathing. I witnessed this occur multiple times, and I even held the hands of several patients as they took their last breaths. It was a horrific experience, one that is difficult to convey in words due to the profound emotional pain of witnessing such events.

A brief conversation with the doctors about the viruses origins

During a shift, I walked into the room where doctors handle their computer charting and initiated a conversation. I had earned a strong reputation among the doctors, and they often sought my expertise in respiratory issues, but that was about to change. I posed a question about this unusual illness we were facing—one we had never encountered before, with distinct symptoms. I inquired whether they believed the virus could have originated in a lab. That's when things took a turn.

The three doctors in the room exchanged eye-rolls, and one boldly declared, “It’s a wild virus. The science is settled, and what does it matter anyway? It’s here now.” I was taken aback. It’s astonishing that they could assert—without any consideration—that the virus was naturally occurring. Moreover, one doctor’s flippant remark, “What does it matter anyway?” was downright infuriating. What do you mean, “What does it matter?” The origins of a virus that has the potential to reshape our world indefinitely deserve our utmost attention. Why wouldn’t we care?

What became evident to me is that many doctors were predominantly relying on the information disseminated through mainstream media outlets like CNN. This reliance seemed to create a significant barrier to independent thought and critical assessment of treatment options for their patients. Rather than engaging in nuanced analysis and considering the unique circumstances of each case, it appeared that many felt more secure simply adhering to bureaucrat created protocols.

For example, various treatments, such as ivermectin, have been inaccurately labeled as "horse paste." In truth, ivermectin has a well-documented history of safety and efficacy in human medicine, having been recognized with a Nobel Prize for its humanitarian applications. Healthcare professionals should engage in open discussions about the full spectrum of treatment options available, even those that may not be part of the mainstream narrative. This would not only empower them to make more informed decisions but would also lead to better patient outcomes. I simply blew my mind that they continued to do the same thing, over and over, with the same outcome of death, without trying anything new.

After several months of witnessing this restrictive care model, I felt a strong sense of duty to take meaningful action. When the mandate arrived in my inbox, it became very clear that I could no longer remain silent. I made the difficult decision to resign from my position, which galvanized me to take a more active role in advocating for change. This led me to found Stop the Mandate MN, where I organized community rallies and marches to raise awareness about the importance of patient autonomy and informed consent. Furthermore, I even took the step of running for the State House, which, before the pandemic, is something I had never once considered. As it turned out, there is no place in politics for an honest person with integrity. Once they realized I would be there to call out corruption and advocate for the everyday citizen, both parties fought me.

I continue to be active in our fight for health freedom. I will never stop. I will do anything in my power to ensure my children, and yours, have a future we can be comfortable with.

Don’t tread on us, and don’t shed on us!

Mark Bishofsky-Registered Respiratory Therapist-Health Freedom Activist