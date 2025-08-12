I’m the host and moderator of the Leading Edge Clinic Podcast. In tonight’s episode, we will present a case study on an injury related to a Covid injection (I choose to refer to it this way rather than calling it a vaccine because I believe it is, at best, a dangerous gene therapy and, at worst, a tool for depopulation).

Spikopathy, or damage caused by spike proteins, is a complex condition to treat. The treatment protocols are continuously evolving based on observed successes and failures. Tonight, I will have a conversation with India Scott, NP, as she presents a case study involving a patient who experienced an injection injury. This show promises to be very informative, and I believe you will find it both enjoyable and educational. After all, just about everybody knows someone who has had an adverse reaction to the Warp Speed injections.

You can tune in tonight on the Leading Edge Clinic Rumble channel. Please share this event with your friends, and feel free to ask questions and leave them in the chat.

LEC Podcast-Covid Jab Injury Case Study

Don’t tread on us, and don’t shed on us!

Mark Bishofsky & T Gunnar Balstad Esq