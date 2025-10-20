For a long time, too long actually, I meticulously monitored the statistics related to excess deaths that appeared to be linked to the COVID-19 vaccines. However, this obsession began to negatively impact my emotional well-being and mental health. The alarming frequency of reports detailing the untimely deaths of young individuals became emotionally overwhelming and disheartening. I firmly believe that somewhere around one million Americans have been killed by the jabs, and many millions more have been harmed. It’s frightening to acknowledge that this is on ongoing slaughter that will likely go on for years, maybe decades.

All of us must acknowledge the heightened risk we all face of experiencing sudden cardiac events or unexplained deaths, related to the consequences of gain-of-function research and the viruses—if we accept their existence—that have been released by individuals in positions of authority (or from whatever poison was released). Additionally, the phenomenon of viral shedding, where vaccinated individuals may transmit vaccine-related components to unvaccinated people, raises further concerns about health risks. Naturally, those who have complied with the psychological operation and have chosen to receive the vaccines find themselves at an even greater risk.

Below you will find numorous charts with various data points regarding the injections.

Don’t tread on us, and don’t shed on us!

Mark Bishofsky & T Gunnar Balstad Esq