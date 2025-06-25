Gunnar and I interviewed Sasha Latypova yesterday, and the show is ready to watch on demand.

Sasha is our favorite health freedom warrior. She is not afraid to tell it like it is and will question anybody’s actions, including those of RFK Jr. and DJT.

Sasha broke the narrative in 2020 when she discovered that the entire scamdemic was a military operation, and she has the receipts to prove it.

This was Sasha’s second appearance on TTE. Go back to the first episode where we discuss, in detail, the government-sanctioned democide and how the military used ‘Other Transaction Authority’ to fund the operation.

In our latest interview, we delve into the COVID Dossier, a comprehensive document recently released by Sasha and Debbie Lerner. The Dossier proves that governments around the world worked lockstep to scare, fool, and kill innocent people. In this intriguing discussion, we critically evaluate the actions taken by RFK Jr. and Donald Trump to date in the administration. We explore their approaches, decisions, and the broader implications of their leadership during these unprecedented times. We also discuss the outcome of the Grace Schara trial and how they literally declared that it is normal to euthanize people.

You can and should follow Sasha’s work on her Substack and on X.

Sasha Latypova on TTE

Mark Bishofsky & T Gunnar Balstad Esq