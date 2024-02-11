A Use Case Example

Not long ago, I owed a friend who lives in Arizona several hundred dollars for a shared Airbnb. Rather than wiring him the money, sending a check, or using woke Paypal, I sent him Litecoin, which arrived in seconds and cost me around 2 cents to send. In hindsight, I should have used Monero to send the funds since Monero is a private cryptocurrency where nobody can see the transaction sender, recipient, or amount sent. It’s like digital cash. Monero uses something called ‘ring signatures,’ which fully encrypt all details of a transaction. I have no idea how ring signatures work and only a basic knowledge of cryptocurrency, but I realize crypto is the future of transacting, and I love privacy. Think about it! I didn’t need a bank or any 3rd party to make the long-distance transaction. I sent the funds directly from my ‘cold wallet’ to his ‘cold wallet.’ This is DECENTRALIZED money!

Crytpocurrency

I often talk about cryptocurrency and sometimes post about it, so I have been getting some questions from people who haven’t yet stumbled into the crypto space. I’m no financial expert, and I fully understand there are certain risks in investing, especially investing in such a novel concept as cryptocurrency. Do not take this as financial advice. This is a simple explanation of cryptocurrency. Undoubtedly, digital currency is the future of money, and I do not want it to be a CBDC. CBDCs are Central Bank Digital Currencies. These digital dollars would be distributed from the Federal Reserve Bank, and they would be backed by the same thing the current paper dollar is backed by: nothing, and there would be an unlimited supply. It would be easier than ever for the FED to throw a few billion more dollars into the wind, increasing our debt and deflating the value of every dollar. This would all be tracked, and the ability to ‘turn off’ your money would be at our ruler’s fingertips. Post the wrong thing on social media or buy too much steak or gas for your car, and they’ll shut you off. Conspiracy theory? Yes, but have we been right about most of the conspiracies of the last three years? Yes.

Decentralization of our monetary system is necessary, and Bitcoin (and other cryptos) is a great start. There are now around 9,000 active cryptocurrencies you could choose from. It can be overwhelming. If you’re just starting out, it might be best to start with the King of Crypto, Bitcoin. The smallest unit of a single Bitcoin is called a Satoshi or Sat. You could purchase 1 million sats right now for about $435. (right now, a single sat is worth $0.000438) BITCOIN IS NOT A CBDC! It is decentralized money. Digital gold! It is backed by ‘proof of work’ and by silicone. There is a limited supply, and I believe the value will skyrocket over the course of the next decade. There is a decent chance that it will become the new gold, and I’d say there is a possibility that some national currencies will move to back their fiat currency with Bitcoin.

What is a Cryptocurrency?

Wikipedia, one of my least favorite websites, defines a cryptocurrency this way; “crypto-currency, or crypto, is a digital currency designed to work as a medium of exchange through a computer network that is not reliant on any central authority, such as a government or bank, to uphold or maintain it. It is a decentralized system for verifying that the parties to a transaction have the money they claim, eliminating the need for traditional intermediaries, such as banks, when funds are being transferred between two entities.” Forbes says, “A cryptocurrency is a digital, encrypted, and decentralized medium of exchange. Unlike the U.S. Dollar or the Euro, no central authority manages and maintains a cryptocurrency's value. Instead, these tasks are broadly distributed among a cryptocurrency’s users via the internet.”

I define cryptocurrency as a way out of our broken fiat money system. Crypto is trustless, meaning the only person you have to trust with your money is yourself.

Crypto Runs on a Blockchain

In simple terms, a blockchain is an immutable distributed ledger built to receive, store, and validate information that can never be erased or edited. Identical copies of the database are distributed across an entire network of nodes or powerful computers that store the blockchain. The more nodes there are, the more decentralized the blockchain or currency will be. It is nearly impossible to know precisely how many nodes operate in the Bitcoin ecosystem because many nodes are private, but the estimates are anywhere from 15,000 to 200,000. The Bitcoin blockchain is secured beyond the surface of the planet. Blockchain was named blockchain because it’s made of ‘blocks’ of data stored in a chain. As fresh data is added to the network, a new ‘block’ is created and attached to the ‘chain.’ This involves all nodes updating their version of the blockchain ledger to be identical. How these new blocks are created is critical to why blockchain is so secure. Transactions are typically secured using cryptography, meaning the nodes must solve complex mathematical equations to process a transaction. A majority of nodes must verify and confirm the legitimacy of the incoming data before a new block can be added; this involves ensuring that new transactions in a block are not fraudulent and that coins aren’t spent more than once or ‘double spent.’ This differs from a standalone database where one person can make changes without oversight. Transactions are typically secured using cryptography, meaning the nodes must solve complex mathematical equations to process a transaction.

Can it be Hacked?

Any malicious attempts to alter or steal funds from the blockchain can be easily spotted and prevented. The Bitcoin network is monitored 24/7-365, and without pause, by miners who are incentivized to keep the network secure. Despite numerous attempts since its conception in 2009, The Bitcoin network has never been compromised. Hackers have been unable to breach the security of the network. This is largely due to the robust security measures that have been put in place, such as the use of cryptographic algorithms. If the Bitcoin blockchain and its nearly $1 trillion market cap were hackable, it would’ve been hacked by now. I’m not here to convince anybody that the the blockchain is absolutely, 100% safe, but I believe it is.

Trustless!

There are dangers in dealing with cryptocurrency if you don’t know what you’re doing and haven’t done your research. People get scammed from time to time, but that already happens with credit cards and cash. Probably the easiest way to lose your crypto would be somebody hacking your ‘wallet’ because you didn’t secure your ‘keys’ properly. If this were to happen, you’d likely have no recourse or chance of recovering your funds. If you plan on investing a lot of your money in crypto, which is relative, you should do ample research on internet security and the dos and don’ts regarding cryptos. I can tell you that it is not that hard to be safe. Use a VPN. Never EVER save your keys or 25-word seed phrase on your computer unless your computer is extremely safe. If you’ve never bought and stored crypto, you probably have no idea what I’m talking about when I say “keys” or “seed phrase.” This is basically a password to access your crypto to spend or transfer. Some people memorize their seed phrases, and others choose to write them down and store them in a safe deposit box, a safe, or in some other amazing hiding spot.

Types of Crypto

There are four types of cryptos.

1. Payment Tokens — Tokens that are meant to be exchanged for goods and services. Almost all of them fall under this category. The most famous ones are BTC and ETH

2. Stable Token — A token designed to maintain a stable value relative to a currency like USD or gold. The main examples of this are USDT and USDC

3. Privacy Token — Tokens designed to provide maximum anonymity and privacy for their users. Examples of such a token would be Monero or Zcash

4. Platform Token — It’s a token that’s made to support a decentralized app (platform) on the blockchain. A good example of such a token would be UNI or BNB

Wallets

A crypto wallet is a digital or software-based way to access your cryptocurrencies.

Unlike a regular wallet, a crypto wallet doesn’t actually hold your assets. Instead, it stores credentials called private keys that give you access to your assets on the blockchain.

Depending on the type of crypto wallet you have, you can:

Send, receive, and pay with crypto.

Store crypto

Create a digital “vault” online that only you can access

Interact with web3 applications that let you lend and borrow against your crypto.

Buy, sell, and store NFTs

Earn on your crypto in a crypto rewards account.

Crypto wallets consist of three parts: a public key, a private key, and a public receiving address.

Whenever someone sends crypto from their wallet, they must use their private key to “sign” or confirm the transaction. This digital signature is like a fingerprint, unique to each individual and their private key, proving that the transaction is coming from the legitimate owner of the wallet and hasn’t been tampered with.

Crypto wallets all begin with a private key, a long, randomized string of letters and numbers. These private keys can also take the form of a QR code or mnemonic phrase.

This private key is used to generate a public key through an encryption process. While verifying that a specific private and public key fit together as a pair is easy, you can’t work backward and figure out a private key from its public key.

This “one-way” — or “trap-door” — encryption- makes sharing a public key possible without worrying that someone will figure out your private key and steal your crypto.

Next, the public key undergoes a mathematical function that compresses it into a receiving address, such as a QR code or shorter string of digits, where you can actually send crypto.

You can generate many public keys, each with its own separate receiving address, from one private key.

Most of the time, you don’t interact directly with these digital keys. Instead, they get stored in wallet files or managed by crypto wallet apps.

I use a hardware, or ‘cold wallet,’ called a Ledger. You can research their product here.

Another popular cold/hardware wallet is a Trezor. Some people think the Trezor is superior to the Ledger. Do your own research. You can check out the Trezor wallets here. Everything you need to know about crypto wallets and more can be found here.

Custodial vs Non-Custodial Wallets

Exchanges

A cryptocurrency exchange, also referred to as a digital currency exchange, is a business that allows customers to trade crypto for other assets, such as fiat money or other digital currencies.

Cryptocurrency exchanges serve as a medium between the process of selling and buying and make money through the transaction charges.

Crypto exchanges match buyers with sellers. Similar to a traditional bank account, you must register first if you want to trade on most crypto exchanges. Once you have been authenticated after the KYC (know your customer) process, your account is opened, and you can transfer funds to digital accounts from the platform. You can then use this platform to make purchases.

A Simple Way to Get Started

If you’re considering getting started with cryptocurrency, you might want to start very small and with a centralized exchange like Coinbase. You can link your bank account to the exchange, deposit a few dollars into your Coinbase account, and then buy some crypto. You can buy as little as a few dollars’ worth—there is no need to buy a whole Bitcoin for $44,000. Once you’ve purchased the crypto, you can send it to your hardware wallet. After you feel more comfortable, you can buy something with your crypto. I really like XMR or Monero for transactions. XMR sends quickly and for very little money. You can send $1,000 worth of XMR, which will arrive at its destination in a couple of minutes and only cost you a few cents. Bitcoin can cost a little more and take a little longer, depending on how congested the network is. I pay for my VPN with XMR. Another great concept with XMR is that it is 100% private. Oh, the complexities! I know quite a bit about crypto but still consider myself a novice. I think it’s a great idea to introduce yourself to what they are and how they can be used because it’s just a matter of time before all transactions will be digital.

Get Some Professional Advice

My friend Doug has taught me most of what I know about crypto, and his advice has been priceless. He offers cryptocurrency consulting services for a very reasonable price, and you can even pay him in crypto! If you want the best advice from a liberty-loving expert, contact Doug. Check out his services here.

Bitcoin Whitepaper

The Bitcoin Whitepaper was published in October of 2008 by Satoshi Nakamoto. To this day, nobody knows who Satoshi is. Was he a CIA operative? Maybe. On January 3, 2009, Nakamoto mined the first-ever block of the Bitcoin blockchain, known as the "genesis block." This event marked the birth of Bitcoin and the initiation of the blockchain, a revolutionary technology underlying cryptocurrencies. You can read the Bitcoin Whitepaper by clicking here. Some books you could read to better understand cryptocurrencies are Bitcoin Standard, Mastering Bitcoin, and Digital Gold.

Test Send?

If you’d like to test your ability to send Bitcoin to somebody, feel free to send me as much as you’d like, LOL! My address to receive Bitcoin is bc1qfq49s0zq9rr20x28la85ddgvx0530dz26qsc59

Don’t tread on me, and don’t shed on me!

Mark Bishofsky