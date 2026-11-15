Let’s face the Facts – “Global Zionism” has declared war against the United States, the West, and every other industrialized nation. For the last century the world has been reshaped by Zionist shenanigans, WW1, Bolshevik Revolution/Pale of Settlement, WW2/Haavara Agreement, Israel’s assassination of JFK & RFK, Charlie Kirk (too many others), 9/11, Epstein, and now Trump. The Global Zionists have been flooding countries with mass immigration, destroying economies through fractional reserve banking (fraud/theft), demoralizing entire nations, and forcing folks into sending their kids off to die in the desert to appease their bloodlust.

I’m sick of it. Totally fed up – and we’re not alone. The noticing is rapidly increasing. We are being bombarded with bullshit, internet outages, flights grounded, NVIDIA hostile takeover, Iran, IRAN - I R A N ! ! I’m not going to lie, I’m nervous for our future – I can sense a rug pull at any moment, we are on shaky ground and the more of a threat we become to their global domination the more desperate they will become. We need to fight back, we need to declare war on Global Zionism and defeat the Greater Israel project.

A racist, supremacist, fanatically zealous faction of Judaism has hijacked our timeline. From warfare, media/entertainment, information and history itself re-written, our economic struggles – all facets of a multi-front war against “Edom”, or the “West” in general – Rabbis refer to this as retribution for the fall of Jerusalem at the hands of the Roman Empire. If this sounds crazy, it is, but it nonetheless motivates the Epstein Class around the world to wage war against the goyim gentiles to reconstruct their birthright – a messianic era where the world bows to the throne of the Jewish Messiah. No thanks.

The recent outages have an Israeli fingerprint all over it, the FAA has recently handed over air traffic control to an Israeli owned firm; Microsoft is heavily controlled by Israelis (see Bill Gates & Epstein); the Minnesota municipal water supplies hijacked by “Iran” (Israel), the amount of fuckery by these psychopaths is astounding and terrifying. The train crash in Spain, the supermarket refrigeration attack, etc. ad nauseum. There is no sign of slowing down – as more and more crucial infrastructure is placed online and handed over to the Israelis. This isn’t just the U.S., it’s global.

Corporate espionage waged in hostile takeovers of crucial organizations and corporations. The most recent explication being NVIDIA – Israelis are slated to takeover the world’s leading AI/chip manufacturing company. As is the modus operandi, they attempt to destroy otherwise good men through honeytraps or blackmail. Clinton, JFK, the Kushner family – The entire Epstein operation – compromising material is used to break men into submission. They use spyware, honeytraps, and influential donors to control and oust folks who stand in their way of domination. Watch closely as Jensen Huang is either invited back to NVIDIA or welcomed to SpaceX. When these types of takeovers don’t work, they kill with impunity.

They use lawfare to control citizens around the world. Antisemitism laws stifle free speech and prevent any moment of ousting parasites. Good men and women speaking the truth are jailed for questioning the motives of their hijacked governments and societies. Don’t like your town being overrun by lawless immigrants? Don’t like your government supporting the Greater Israel project? Disagree with the current warfront? Jail time. This is coming to the United States unless we fight back. The first step to this takeover is disarmament – resist. Arm up. Buy guns for your friends and neighbors – pass them along to your kids and grandkids.

The Federal Reserve is used to enslave a nation, forcing tax cattle as collateral for endless debt. The dollar is worthless; other countries laugh at us as we spend into oblivion for wars we don’t want. The largest players in the stock market are all Zionist owned. They are unaccountable to the people as the fleecing continues. Each generation is left worse off than the last. Housing, food, transportation, leisure – all fucked. This is economic strangulation on a global scale. By design. Warfare.

Domestically, we are demoralized. Mass immigration changes the landscape of our cities, schools, and society. White people are specifically targeted for racial disparagement; white men are suffering the most as DEI removes them from the workforce and academia. In the last year, 700,000 jobs were created; 8% went to men. In other countries, jobs are being handed to unskilled migrants while the native white population is left stranded; too proud for welfare, they commit suicide instead. Crime is on the rise while activist, Zionist judges go easy on black offenders; a staggering statistic: roughly 2.5% of the population (black males aged 16-40) account for over 50% of violent crime and murders. They walk out of court, repeat crime, get jailed, released – wreaking havoc on inner cities. Fraud is allowed to run rampant for minorities while hard-working whites are robbed for tax dollars they don’t have. This is all by design. It’s warfare.

Our education systems are retarded. They brainwash people. They promote Zionist versions of history while censoring the truth effectively creating a neutered brain-dead class of citizens, worthless to a nation’s health and progress. Same with the media – “news”, Hollywood, social media – all an organized warfront against the population. Our news tricks us into war by repeating Zionist fabrications. They cover up Zionist crimes while fueling public sentiment for war, i.e. October 7th, 9/11, etc. Rap music is fueled by the Pentagon and Zionist record executives who only promote debauchery. The song, Wet Ass Pussy was NPR’s song of the year in 2021 – not because it had any musical qualities, but because they want a retarded society. Our movies are riddled with Zionist bullshit; we’ve been exposed to it our whole lives, starting with the pedo Disney class, Hollywood, and the porn industry. They deliberately quash images and stories about nuclear families, especially whites. They’ve brainwashed kids into thinking they have no gender to further neuter our civilization. Deliberate. Warfare.

All wars are “bankers” wars is incorrect – all wars are Zionist wars is infinitely more accurate. Every fucking war of the last century has been Zionist. In Ukraine, AI robots kill people, while mass surveillance is used to track and apprehend folks for immediate conscription – those who refuse are sent to torture chambers and murdered. The Mossad is telling Trump to hide in a bunker because Iran is going to kill him – half of his cabinet is currently in hiding. Our leaders are in hiding while we shop for groceries, go to work, raise our kids – they’re fucking hiding. The bullshit in Ukraine is coming here. They will steal our kids off the street to send them to die for the Old Testament satanic god. This article would get me arrested in many countries in Europe and elsewhere. They want to enslave or kill us. War with Iran will be a pretext – even if it were a simple operation it will staged, like a theater play, drawn out to fulfill certain objectives. Global control of militaries through backdoor AI fuckery, economic domination by enslaving nations, a global currency controlled by social credit scores, AI robot drones murdering folks the instant they post an unfavorable comment or refuse the draft.

They will stage any event necessary to force us into wartime compliance. We are in danger. They declared war against us long ago - and just three years ago, most folks supported them. That’s changing – a sign that is both hopeful and worrisome. The more folks wake up, the more desperate they become.

We are at war, whether we like it or not. Thomas Massie said we aren’t voting our way out of this – so what do we do?

Get me off this Zionist Occupied Timeline.