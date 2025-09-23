Kirk Assassination: New Video Evidence Changes Everything!

“We’re searching for Truth in this insane clown show of a world, where the fact-checkers lie, and the government and media propagandize you and me, the citizens of this amazing world.” That’s how we start every Truth Expedition show.

Here we are, searching for Truth, and specifically, the Truth surrounding the Charlie Kirk assassination. Very few people are buying what the authorities, specifically the FBI, are telling us. We know for sure that the government lies all the time. We are still searching for the truth about the JFK assassination and the events of 9/11. Why would this event be any different?

Do you really believe that 22-year-old Tyler Robinson pulled off that sniper-quality shot from a rooftop? I don’t. Sure, I can’t prove anything at this point, but let’s use some common sense. We’re told he disassembled the gun before fleeing, then reassembled it before leaving it in the woods. Why would he put the gun back together? If he did indeed take the gun apart, why was the spent casing still in the chamber? Why haven’t we heard much from Robinson, is he a patsy just like Oswald? I would love to hear Tyler’s version of the story before he is suicided. These points may prove nothing in particular, but this is just the tip of the iceberg.

Nobody in their right mind would send text messages like the ones the FBI claims exist. My 10-year-old twins already understand that everything you do online is accessible forever. You can’t convince me that Robinson isn’t aware of this fact. The only way he sends those messages is if he literally wants to get caught, and maybe he did?

The content of the messages is even more strange! It’s as if he lays out the entire plan and motive in a short text thread. Why would he say that the gun is unique? Why would he need to tell his supposed trans lover that his dad is a Trumper? As if his lover wouldn’t already know this? C’mon now. No way. He says the words “retrieve,” rather than ‘go get.’ He uses the word vehicle, rather than car. He calls a cop car a squad. This is extremely unnatural speech for a 22-year-old college kid. Conveniently, it comprises a confession, including pre-meditation, weapon, and motive – like an immaculate passport atop the rubble.

Next, we have the old man distraction. George Zinn is the guy in the front row of the Kirk event who was arrested for yelling, “Shoot me, shoot me.” Mr Zinn "intentionally yelled he was the shooter and by doing so, obstructed Law Enforcement from focusing on the actual shooter", the sheriff said in a statement. Court documents filed by campus police allege that Mr Zinn began shouting: "I shot him - now shoot me."When asked by an officer where the weapon used in the shooting was located, he allegedly responded: "I am not going to tell you", according to the documents.

Things get really weird when you look at Zinn’s history. He was an eyewitness to the events of 9/11, reports say he was in attendance for the Boston Marathon bombing, and sent an email bomb threat for the Utah marathon.

What are the odds?

The odds are 1 in 20 trillion!

We just stumbled upon a video that claims they have 100% evidence that the shot came from the right. Click the picture below to be brought to the video.

I work in hospitals, and sometimes in the emergency department. I’ve seen gunshot wounds, and you’d be surprised at how small an entry wound is. The last gunshot victim I saw got shot right in the nose with a 9mm handgun, and you could barely see the entry wound. It appeared to be just a tiny laceration that had closed. The exit wound, on the other hand, was grotesque. It was about the size of a nickel and was oozing blood and brain matter. Of course, this is not evidence, but like I said, we need to use common sense and add up all the evidence to try to come to some logical conclusion, because you can rest assured that we will never get the truth from our captured and corrupt government.

What is the possible motive?

Many high-profile journalists and podcasters are pointing fingers at Israel. While I certainly wouldn't claim that their involvement is beneath Israel—considering our belief that they played a significant role in events like 9/11 and the JFK assassination (for more information, watch the documentary "Numec") and see a list of their political assassinations here—I am hesitant to say outright that “they did it!” At this point, it is impossible to definitively determine who is responsible. In fact, we think it is somewhat irresponsible to make such a declaration. However, we do believe it is entirely acceptable to investigate the possible motivations behind why Israel might want Charlie dead.

Charlie was a strong advocate for Israel, but there is evidence suggesting that he began to question Israel's influence over American politicians. He publicly remarked that he believed the Hamas attack on October 7th was allowed to happen, although he stopped short of labeling it a false flag operation. Many of Charlie's trusted associates say he had a deep disdain for Netanyahu and strongly opposed the U.S. bombing of Iran. Consider Max Blumenthal’s expose on the Bill Ackman browbeat meeting that spawned Kirk’s fear for his life. While this information is not definitive, it is certainly worth considering.

Would our own government be willing to kill Charlie, and if so, why? I believe they would. They allowed 9/11 to happen and subsequently spent trillions of our tax dollars killing millions of innocent civilians in wars across the Middle East. They outright lied to justify these conflicts. Just look at COVID-19! Think about Patel lying about Epstein “No trafficking”. We don’t need to look any further to understand that the government is willing to lie, steal, and even kill.

But why would they eliminate Kirk? While we can only speculate, one possibility is that they aim to create more division between the right and the left, which is currently being witnessed. Is it possible to become even more divided without actually experiencing a civil war? If they can keep us divided, we will focus on fighting each other rather than challenging them. Could this be a psychological operation to usher in a complete surveillance state? Was he taken out because of his views towards AIPAC/Netanyahu? Could this be part of a strategy to reduce our First and Second Amendment rights? I think so. Pam Bondi is already discussing the prosecution of "hate speech" without clearly defining what that constitutes. Additionally, Kash Patel agrees with Democrats on the need to censor speech on social media.

Is this administration accomplishing what the previous one couldn't: moving us closer to the global elites' aim of completely controlling the population? We aren't sure, but we will continue to monitor the situation closely. What are your thoughts?

Don’t tread on us, and don’t shed on us!

Mark Bishofsky & T Gunnar Balstad