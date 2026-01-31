They’re feeding us the line that ICE is flooding our streets to “keep us safe.” Safe? Are you kidding me? Wake up! The government is absolutely corrupt and evil to its core, and if you can’t see through their true purpose here, you’re not paying attention. What we’re witnessing right now is the EXACT same playbook they ran during the COVID scamdemic. Remember? They terrorized us into submission! They lied straight to our faces! They told us there were no treatments, that our only salvation was their experimental poison injection. Lies. All of it. Shameful, calculated lies. And now they’re doing it again with this “save us from illegal immigrants” garbage. The government LET THEM IN. They opened the damn gates themselves! This is textbook problem-reaction-solution manipulation. What we’re seeing has NOTHING to do with immigration—it’s about control. Pure, raw control. It’s about the government flexing its authoritarian muscle right in our faces. It’s about normalizing a full-blown police state, and they’re counting on you being too distracted or too scared to fight back.

The U.S. government doesn’t give a damn about preserving human life—and anyone who believes otherwise is either willfully ignorant or hasn’t been paying attention. The government’s actions, especially when it comes to health, war, and public safety, prove this beyond any shadow of doubt. Look at water fluoridation. They’re pumping a known neurotoxin into our drinking water, poisoning infants and destroying developing brains. The National Toxicology Program itself has confirmed the evidence: fluoride exposure slashes children’s IQ levels. And yet the fluoridation continues, justified by some pathetic excuse about “dental health” while they completely disregard the systemic poisoning and cumulative damage. This isn’t benevolence, it’s a government-sanctioned assault. They’re force-feeding us industrial waste byproducts under the guise of public health, and they expect us to smile and say thank you.

Now look at the medical system, which is a cornerstone of national policy and yet kills an estimated 250,000 Americans every year through medical error—making it the third leading cause of death in the country. These aren’t gunshots or car accidents; they’re preventable deaths happening in supposedly controlled clinical environments, under the watch of a multi-trillion-dollar health bureaucracy. If saving lives were truly the priority, systemic overhauls in hospital safety, medical education, and pharmaceutical oversight would have been emergency measures decades ago. Instead, profit and institutional inertia rule, ensuring that those unnecessary deaths are written off as “acceptable risk.”

The COVID-19 pandemic was the most damning modern example of governmental disregard for life under the guise of “public health.” Early in the pandemic, inexpensive and well-studied drugs like ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine were smeared, restricted, and in some cases outright banned from use—despite credible doctors reporting success in outpatient settings. Instead, the public was funneled toward a novel mRNA injection, rushed under emergency use authorization, with pharmaceutical companies given total immunity from liability. The population was coerced and shamed into taking it—even as evidence mounted of adverse effects, from myocarditis to clotting disorders, and as long-term safety data simply did not exist. The same officials who denied access to early treatments then forced lockdowns that destroyed livelihoods, mental health, and social cohesion—all while claiming to “save lives.”

Meanwhile, U.S. foreign policy demonstrates the ultimate hypocrisy in its supposed moral concern for peace and preservation. Over the last two decades, millions of lives have been lost or displaced in wars instigated or supported by Washington. Iraq, Afghanistan, Libya, Syria—each “intervention” sold under a humanitarian pretense and each leaving devastation, famine, and radiation-laden wastelands behind. The military-industrial complex profits handsomely, while veterans return broken and neglected. Even now, the U.S. funds endless conflict abroad while allowing its own citizens to drink polluted water, breathe toxic air, and receive substandard medical care.

If the actions of a government are the true measure of its values, then the conclusion is unambiguous: the preservation of life is not a priority—it’s a slogan. What the United States government actually preserves is control, profit, and the illusion of moral superiority while quietly tolerating, even orchestrating, the degradation of health and humanity itself.

Don’t tread on us, and don’t shed on us!

Mark Bishofsky & T Gunnar Balstad Esq