The U.S. national debt is now over $38 trillion. This isn’t just a big number; it’s a real problem for the country’s finances. For years, the government has borrowed more money to pay off what it already owes. This only works because people around the world still trust the dollar. But trust can run out, and when it does, things could get tough. For decades, the government has survived by serial refinancings: borrowing new money to pay off old debt. This has been sustainable only because the dollar is the world’s reserve currency and the Treasury market is the global benchmark.



Debt doesn’t just affect the economy; it also limits freedom. When things get bad, governments often expand their powers and introduce new rules, like digital currencies and tighter surveillance. The same people who caused the debt problem can then control spending and restrict choices, all in the name of fixing the crisis.



As the debt grows, the government eventually spends more on interest than on anything else, including the military. This is already happening, and it could get worse if interest rates go up or the economy takes a hit. When the government borrows just to pay the interest, the situation spirals out of control. The Federal Reserve often tries to help by creating new money to buy up debt, but this makes the dollar weaker. Inflation isn’t a mistake in this system; it’s what happens in the end. Every time the government tries to fix the problem with stimulus packages or bailouts, it just postpones the pain and chips away at everyone’s savings.



The deeper issue is that debt is not only economic, but it’s a tool of control. A society drowning in liabilities can’t act independently. When collapse looms, emergency powers expand. New digital currencies and surveillance “reforms” get introduced as “solutions.” The same groups that engineered the debt crisis can then impose total monetary discipline under central bank digital currency (CBDC) regimes, turning every citizen’s spending into programmable compliance. They’ll claim fiscal responsibility while enforcing digital austerity.



Financial collapse probably won’t come as a sudden disaster, but as a slow, steady decline. Over time, money buys less, taxes go up, benefits shrink, and more people depend on government help. We’re already seeing this happen as the dollar quietly loses value and people’s savings are worth less. When trust finally runs out, maybe because foreign investors pull out, a Treasury auction fails, or there’s a major global event, the illusion of stability disappears for good.



To put it simply, the debt won’t be repaid. It will be resolved through inflation, default, or restructuring into a new financial system. The question is not if it will haunt the country, but who will control the terms of the reckoning. Those who have prepared by reducing their dependence on government systems and diversifying their assets into tangible goods, precious metals, and local economies will weather the storm. Those who trusted the dollar’s permanence will be forced into whatever solution the architects of the collapse present.

Mark Bishofsky & T Gunnar Balstad Esq