I had the incredible opportunity to be the moderator of the inaugural episode of the Leading Edge Clinic Podcast. In this first interview, we get to know the clinic's providers and get into a discussion about how their eyes were opened to medical fraud and how the system has been captured. Dr. Kory discusses the threats he faced, including the potential loss of his medical license and the subsequent loss of his board certifications. The providers discuss what needs to happen to create a parallel healthcare system that prioritizes patients and causes no harm. How to heal naturally!

Leading Edge Clinic Roundtable

Don’t tread on me, and don’t shed on me!

Mark Bishofsky