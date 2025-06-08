First, take a look at this one-minute video with pediatrician, Dr. Paul Thomas, as he declares that vaccines are causing SIDS.

Next, click the link below to watch as Dr. Kory gives evidence showing that vaccines are the primary cause of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome.

Dr. Kory on SIDS

Don’t tread on us, and don’t shed on us!

Mark Bishofsky & T Gunnar Balstad