Dual Reality! People still worship Fauci! Share this post with the sheep!

I’m seeing a massive effort online to defend and praise Fauci, and it all comes from the leftist sheep. They aren’t capable of critical thought, are suffering from mind-control hypnosis, and don’t even know it. There’s no doubt Fauci will never pay for his evil crimes, but it’d be great if people would wake up so that future generations won’t have to endure this kind of madness.

I put together an article titled “Excess Death” almost two years ago, but it is still a very valuable account of what happened after the Great Injection Rollout.

Mask Theater

I put together an article titled “Masks Don’t Work” almost 3 years ago with multiple studies proving the point.

Cloth masks were pushed on the public despite zero RCT evidence that they stop respiratory viruses. The largest RCT ever conducted — the Bangladesh mask study — showed that cloth masks reduced transmission by statistically insignificant margins, and that surgical masks had only minor effects in specific subgroups.

Fauci himself told Americans not to wear masks in February 2020, calling it unnecessary, then flipped to universal masking weeks later — not because the science changed, but because the messaging needed to.

Children were masked for years , including outdoors, including during sports, including toddlers in daycare — despite kids facing near-zero risk from COVID and masks impairing language development, emotional recognition, and social bonding.

The CDC recommended double-masking, then N95S, then admitted most people were wearing contaminated rags on their faces that did nothing but signal compliance.

Mask mandates on beaches, in parks, alone in cars. The absurdity was the point — it was never about transmission physics; it was about conditioning.

The gold standard of meta-analysis on medical data, the Cochrane Review, did an exhaustive evaluation of all known studies on mask effectiveness, and found that masks don’t work (and I argue they actually cause harm, in that a person will rebreathe some CO2, limit their oxygen intake, and rebreathe bacteria that form and grow on the mask).



The PCR Scam

Cycle thresholds were cranked to 35-45 cycles in most labs. Above 30-35 cycles, you’re amplifying genetic fragments that cannot replicate, cannot infect, and often don’t even represent intact virus. Kary Mullis, the Nobel laureate who invented PCR, explicitly warned it was never designed to diagnose infectious disease.

The CDC’s own guidance admitted that PCR tests “cannot distinguish between infectious virus and non-infectious viral RNA” — yet they used them as the sole diagnostic criterion for the entire pandemic response anyway.

Asymptomatic “cases” flooded the data. Someone with zero symptoms, tested at 40 cycles, counted exactly the same as a dying ICU patient. This inflated case counts, terrified the public, and justified every restriction.

The WHO had to issue a notice in late 2020 telling labs to lower cycle thresholds because the false positive rate was undermining the entire surveillance system. Most labs ignored it.

Cycle threshold values were hidden from patients and doctors. You couldn’t know if you were a 38-cycle false positive or a 22-cycle genuine infection. This was by design.

Nursing Home Massacre

COVID-positive patients were forcibly sent back into nursing homes in New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Michigan, and California by executive order. Andrew Cuomo’s March 25, 2020 directive required nursing homes to accept COVID patients from hospitals — then his administration hid the death count for months.

New York alone: roughly 15,000 nursing home deaths. Cuomo’s administration undercounted by excluding residents who died in hospitals, then received an Emmy for his COVID briefings and wrote a book bragging about his response.

Isolated elderly died alone — no family, no touch, no goodbyes. Patients died of dehydration, despair, and abandonment while “safety protocols” kept loved ones behind glass or on iPads.

Hospice and palliative care were effectively suspended. People died in fluorescent-lit rooms with strangers in hazmat suits as their last human contact.

The Lockdowns

The largest peacetime restriction of human movement in history. 3.3 billion people globally under some form of lockdown.

Small businesses were destroyed while Walmart, Amazon, and big-box chains stayed open — often with no transmission difference between “essential” and “non-essential” retail.

Liquor stores and weed dispensaries were declared essential. Churches and synagogues were not. Strip clubs were open!

Suicide hotline calls spiked 300-800% in some regions. Overdose deaths surged past 100,000 annually in the US for the first time in history. Domestic violence reports skyrocketed. The CDC’s own survey found 40% of adults reported mental health or substance abuse struggles by mid-2020.

Cancer screenings dropped by 90% in some areas. Missed diagnoses, delayed treatments, and deferred surgeries created a wave of excess non-COVID mortality that’s still being counted.

Children lost years of education. Literacy and math scores dropped to levels not seen in decades. The learning loss is permanent — you don’t get those developmental windows back.

Outdoor transmission was virtually nonexistent, yet playgrounds were wrapped in caution tape, beaches were closed, and police harassed people for sitting on park benches alone.

Sweden remained largely open, achieved comparable outcomes, and was called reckless. Now their excess mortality data looks better than most locked-down countries.

The Vaccine Mandate Coercion

“Get the shot or lose your job.” Healthcare workers, teachers, military personnel, federal employees, private sector workers at companies over 100 employees — all faced termination.

Religious exemptions were systematically denied. The same HR departments that bend over backward for every other accommodation suddenly found no sincerely held religious belief convincing enough.

Natural immunity from prior infection was completely ignored in mandate policies — despite study after study showing it provided robust, durable, and arguably superior protection. You could have documented COVID recovery and neutralizing antibody titers through the roof, and they’d still fire you for refusing the jab.

The military discharged thousands of service members — including pilots and special operators with decades of irreplaceable experience — over vaccine refusal. National security be damned.

Colleges mandated the shot for 18-year-olds with near-zero COVID risk, then boosted them, then boosted them again. Some required vaccination for online-only students who never set foot on campus.

Early Intubation Madness

Standard protocol for respiratory distress — CPAP, BiPAP, high-flow nasal cannula — was abandoned in favor of immediate intubation. The rationale was fear of aerosolization, but the result was catastrophic.

Patients who could have been managed non-invasively were sedated, paralyzed, and put on ventilators — often for weeks. Ventilator mortality rates hit 70-90% in some centers.

The infamous New York protocol: if O₂ saturation dropped below 90%, intubate. This was completely contrary to decades of ICU practice. Ventilators cause barotrauma, ventilator-associated pneumonia, diaphragmatic atrophy, and delirium. They are a last resort, not a first-line option.

Proning — simply flipping patients onto their stomachs — was known to improve oxygenation dramatically in ARDS. It was underutilized early on because the algorithmic protocol said intubate first, think later.

Many patients who died on vents would have survived with conservative oxygen therapy, steroids, and time. The very thing that was supposed to save them killed them.

The Ivermectin War

Ivermectin — a Nobel Prize-winning drug with a 40-year safety record, billions of doses administered globally, and known antiviral properties — was ridiculed as “horse paste” by media, health agencies, and social media platforms.

The FDA literally tweeted: “You are not a horse. You are not a cow. Seriously, y’all. Stop it.” — mocking a drug that had already shown promising signals in multiple countries.

Doctors who prescribed it were fired, investigated by medical boards, and had their reputations destroyed. Hospitals banned it from formularies. Pharmacies refused to fill legitimate prescriptions.

The Front Line COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance — board-certified ICU doctors — developed treatment protocols using ivermectin and other repurposed drugs. They were censored, smeared, and deplatformed.

c19early.com now catalogs over 100 studies on ivermectin for COVID, the majority showing significant benefit — especially in early treatment. The meta-analyses showing no benefit were heavily weighted toward late-treatment hospital trials and included studies with comically low doses.

The TOGETHER trial — the one most often cited to “debunk” ivermectin — used a dose roughly half what most treatment protocols recommended and enrolled patients already several days into symptoms.

Countries that adopted ivermectin early — Peru, Uttar Pradesh in India, parts of Mexico, Zimbabwe — saw dramatic drops in cases and deaths. Uttar Pradesh, with 240 million people, essentially ended their outbreak with ivermectin-based protocols while the WHO told them to stop.

Remdesivir, at $3,000-$5,000 per course, was pushed instead. The WHO’s own SOLIDARITY trial showed it had no mortality benefit. But Gilead had the patent, and ivermectin was generic.

Hydroxychloroquine Demonization

HCQ was a generic, cheap, 70-year-old drug used safely for malaria and lupus. Early signals from China, France, and South Korea suggested benefit when used early.

Trump mentioned it. Within 48 hours, it became politically impossible for anyone in the medical establishment to support HCQ without being branded a MAGA lunatic.

The Lancet published — and later retracted — a fraudulent Surgisphere study claiming HCQ increased mortality. The data was fabricated. Real patients’ lives were affected by a fake paper.

The RECOVERY trial tested HCQ on severely ill hospitalized patients at high doses — essentially a toxicity challenge — found no benefit, and declared the drug useless. Early outpatient treatment was never properly studied by major institutions because they didn’t want to find anything.

Censorship and Information Control

The “Misinformation” Regime: The term “misinformation” became a weapon. Any treatment discussion outside the NIH/FDA-approved pipeline was labeled misinformation and purged.

Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Google collectively removed millions of posts, videos, and accounts — including those of practicing physicians, tenured professors, and peer-reviewed researchers — for discussing alternative treatments or questioning vaccine safety.

The Biden administration’s “Disinformation Governance Board” was a brief and terrifying glimpse of what they actually wanted: a federal ministry of truth.

Censorship by proxy: The White House directly pressured Facebook to censor content, as revealed in the Missouri v. Biden case. Government officials flagged posts to social media companies for removal. The line between “public-private partnership” and state censorship evaporated.

YouTube banned doctors’ channels. Medical conferences on early treatment were deplatformed. Amazon removed books critical of the vaccine rollout. PayPal froze accounts of organizations questioning lockdowns.

The Great Barrington Declaration — signed by thousands of scientists and physicians advocating for focused protection of the vulnerable rather than universal lockdown — was smeared as eugenics and “letting people die.”

The Mortality Shell Game

“Died WITH COVID, not FROM COVID.” Anyone who tested positive within 28 days of death was counted as a COVID death — even if they died of a motorcycle accident, gunshot wound, or terminal cancer.

Hospitals received higher Medicare reimbursements for COVID patients, and even higher rates for ventilator patients. The financial incentive was to diagnose COVID and put people on vents.

Excess mortality was attributed entirely to COVID, ignoring deaths of despair, delayed care, and iatrogenic harm from the protocols themselves.

All-cause mortality data now show significant excess deaths in 2021-2022 among working-age adults — a demographic COVID largely spared — concentrated after the vaccine rollout. The signal is there for anyone willing to look.

The Testing Theater

Temperature checks at restaurant entrances. Completely useless — most transmission occurred from asymptomatic or pre-symptomatic people — but it made people feel like something was being done.

Deep-cleaning surfaces while ignoring airborne transmission. Grocery stores wiping down shopping carts while packed indoor spaces went unventilated.

Plexiglass barriers everywhere — the hygiene theater prop of the century. No evidence they reduce aerosol transmission.

COVID tests required to enter countries, board planes, attend events — all using the same PCR tests with the same absurd cycle thresholds, producing the same false positives, ruining the same vacations and family reunions.

The War on Children

Schools were closed for over a year in many blue states, while private schools, wealthy districts, and European countries kept their doors open. Teachers unions held kids hostage.

The CDC recommended six feet of distance between students — a number pulled from thin air. Three feet, six feet, the aerosol physics didn’t meaningfully change, but it made reopening logistically impossible.

Playgrounds were roped off with police tape. Children were arrested in some jurisdictions for being outside.

Masking children during critical developmental windows for language acquisition, facial recognition, and social-emotional learning. The long-term psychological damage is still unfolding.

School lunch programs distributed “meals” outdoors in parking lots while indoor dining at restaurants was open down the street. The logical contradictions were never explained because they couldn’t be.

The Collapse of Institutional Credibility

“Two weeks to slow the spread” became two years of arbitrary rule changes.

Fauci told America masks don’t work, then masks work, then one mask isn’t enough, then N95s, then admitted in private emails that cloth masks weren’t very effective — all while maintaining his public posture of infallibility.

“If you get vaccinated, you won’t get COVID” became “you won’t get severe COVID” became “you might get it, but you won’t transmit it” became “you can still transmit it, but it’ll be less” became “actually the vaccines don’t stop transmission at all.” Every claim walked back, never with an apology.

The CDC issued a moratorium on evictions via public health authority — a power grab that the Supreme Court eventually struck down, but not before it demonstrated how easily public health agencies could be weaponized for economic policy.

“Follow the science” became the slogan of people who had never read a primary research paper and had no intention of following science that contradicted their political preferences.

The Long View

What happened between 2020 and 2023 wasn’t public health; it was a disaster. It wasn’t an accident; it was purposeful. Whatever COVID was- a virus, a toxin, a poison, whatever- it was released intentionally. Covid was a planned event.

Our institutions crumbled at the first sign of pressure, just as the puppet masters knew would happen. People were herded into blind compliance overnight, medical ethics got thrown out the window, and anyone who questioned the narrative was silenced or shamed. The worst part? It worked. They showed just how easy it is to control what people see, think, and do when the right strings are pulled. I’m furious that we let it happen, and even angrier that so many still refuse to see it for what it was.

The same agencies that lied about masks, buried early treatment, censored doctors, and forced experimental products on a captive population are still in charge. They learned nothing because, from their perspective, the operation was a success.

Check out this article I wrote over two years ago, titled “The Conspiracy Theorists Have Been Right”

Don’t tread on us, and don’t shed on us!

Mark Bishofsky & T Gunnar Balstad Esq