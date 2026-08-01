The Truth Expedition

The Truth Expedition

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Jeannon Kralj's avatar
Jeannon Kralj
9h

Dual Reality! People still worship Fauci! Share this post with the sheep!

What a scam!

The Truth Expedition

Aug 01, 2026

I knew the “COVID pandemic” was a big lie false event and started posting about it in January of 2020, but my strong suspicions about it really began in the last few months of 2019. [ I started a thread titled Coronavirus and when I left that forum there were approximately 750,000 hits. ] All I did was post links and brief descriptions of what was in the link of just about every article, book, audio, and video I came across including the ones that seemed to make sense and the ones were obvious bad jokes. {Sometimes I did post the entire article with pictures. } Then the good forum sort of fell apart and the GIGO thing ensued.

But even though I was already firmly in the “conspiracy corner” I still was a bit naïve about some things. I thought Dr. Fauci seemed like a “good doctor” and a gentleman and a scholar trying to explain a complicated medical thing to the masses. My false impression did not last long.

I think we have done a better job than we realize of exposing the right questions and the right and wrong answers. All the so called “sheep” are more awakened than we realize. I hope I am a sheep of the flock of the Good Shepard.

May each and every one find and follow their God-ordained truth path for the glory of their Creator.

Proverbs 3:6-7

In all thy ways think on him, and he will direct thy steps. Be not wise in thy own conceit: fear God, and depart from evil:

https://drbo.org/chapter/22003.htm

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Russell Schierling's avatar
Russell Schierling
10hEdited

Been educating the masses since the beginning of COVID. It got me censored, forcing me to finally move to SS from my WP platform, where I had, over the years, published almost 2,000 articles. There are still people coming around to the truth, but for the most part, sheeple gonna sheep.

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