Before 2020, I was just an ordinary guy trying to be a good respiratory therapist, dad, and husband. I tended to be shy and wasn’t seeking any attention. While I had been a conspiracy realist for a couple of decades, the plandemic thrust me into activism. Ridiculous and unconstitutional vaccine mandates, deadly hospital protocols, the isolation of the elderly, and forcing kids to wear masks were more than I could tolerate. I couldn’t just sit back and watch; I had to take action. I organized rallies, blew the whistle on injustices, arranged protests, appeared on numerous podcasts and news outlets, and even ran for office. While I had been skeptical of vaccines for years, the pandemic motivated me to dig deeper. What I discovered led me to the firm decision that I would never allow another injection into my body or my children’s bodies.

The important thing to understand is that you have the option to opt out of the deadly vaccine coercion. Yes, it can be inconvenient, and you might have to give up certain opportunities, like specific jobs, but you can ultimately choose not to allow lethal injections into your body. You CANNOT opt out of exposing yourself to electromagnetic fields (EMF). Of course, living deep in the wilderness could be a solution, but that’s not a practical option for most of us.

Gunnar and I recently interviewed John Coates from rfsafe.com. I believe this was the most important interview we’ve conducted so far. It is packed, wall to wall, with important information. During the interview, it struck me that Big EMF is even more concerning than Big Pharma! EMF exposure could potentially jeopardize the future of humanity. It is seriously harming our children’s health. We could soon reach a point of no return. We must take action!!

John Coates is an accomplished engineer who has dedicated nearly three decades to researching the effects of electromagnetic fields (EMFs). We strongly encourage you to watch the show to discover effective methods for avoiding dangerous levels of EMFs and to grasp the urgency of this critical issue. John is not only gracious and honest but also a brilliant mind in his field.

While many recognize the influence of Big Pharma on the medical system, it’s equally important to consider the grip of Big WiFi. As John boldly asserts, “Big WiFi makes Big Pharma look like a lemonade stand!” With Big Pharma’s market valued at about $1.5 trillion, Big WiFi operates on a staggering market size of around $4 trillion.

Did you know there’s a far superior and safer method for transmitting data wirelessly compared to WiFi? It’s called LiFi. This revolutionary technology is not only faster and safer but also has therapeutic benefits for our health and well-being. The reality is that Big WiFi resists change because it threatens their profitability. Embracing LiFi could transform our connectivity and health for the better.

A Call to Action!

Gunnar and I will be collaborating with Mr. Coates in the near future and will bring you an in-depth article explaining the dangers, practical methods to reduce risk, and ways that you can effect change. Folks, this is extremely important. Please share this vital episode of The Truth Expedition with your friends and family, and with all those you love. You might save a life.

Don’t tread on us, and don’t shed on us!

Mark Bishofsky & T Gunnar Balstad