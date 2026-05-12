I came across an article by Mark Shyrock, titled, Eight Weeks to Empty Shelves. Sixty Days to Famine, and thought it was important enought to share. His article is a 35 minute read, so I decided to summarize it for you. Mark Shryock’s guidance on self-care, life skills, and educational strategies is widely regarded as practical, well-researched, and effective.

The article argues that the world is entering an unprecedented and unavoidable physical oil shortage, triggered by the closure of the Strait of Hormuz following U.S.–Israeli military strikes on Iran. According to the author, the last Middle Eastern oil tanker reached the U.S. on May 3, 2026, and the global system has been running on “floating inventory” — oil already at sea — which is now exhausted. He claims that Europe will hit “tank bottoms” in May and the United States by early July, meaning storage tanks will fall below the minimum operational level required for pumps and pipelines to function. At that point, fuel becomes physically inaccessible regardless of price, marking a shift from a price crisis to a true supply collapse.

The article describes the Strait of Hormuz as the world’s most critical energy chokepoint, normally carrying 20 million barrels of oil per day. After the February 2026 strikes that killed Iran’s Supreme Leader, Iran closed the strait using mines, gunboats, drones, and missile threats. Commercial traffic collapsed by 95 percent, leaving thousands of mariners and vessels stranded. Insurance companies withdrew coverage, making transit economically impossible even for ships willing to risk the passage. The author emphasizes that this closure has lasted over two months and that even if diplomacy succeeded immediately, the physical and logistical recovery would take months to years, not weeks.

A major theme is that diesel shortages will trigger cascading failures. Diesel powers trucks, tractors, combines, freight trains, and refrigerated transport — the entire food distribution system. With U.S. distillate inventories at their lowest levels since 2005 and falling, Shyrock argues that food will stop moving long before gasoline disappears. He cites UN warnings of a global food crisis, rising fertilizer prices, and disruptions in petrochemical feedstocks like naphtha and LPG, which underpin plastics, medical supplies, packaging, and industrial chemicals. The article frames this as an “everything crisis,” where shortages ripple through every sector dependent on petroleum.

Mark also highlights the collapse already underway in aviation, noting Spirit Airlines’ shutdown and widespread flight cancellations across Europe and Asia. He stresses that the “paper price” of oil (futures markets) is misleadingly low compared to the much higher “physical price” paid for real barrels, suggesting markets have not yet priced in the true severity of the shortage. He argues that even if the strait reopened today, the first new fuel would not reach U.S. pumps for 12–16 weeks due to shipping times, refining delays, and distribution bottlenecks — and full recovery could take years because of damaged infrastructure and long equipment backlogs.

Finally, the article condemns global political leadership for failing to anticipate or prevent the crisis. It argues that governments launched military operations without planning for the energy consequences, ignored clear data signals, and continued exporting U.S. fuel even as domestic inventories collapsed. The author warns that the United States is eight weeks from systemic failure, urges citizens to prepare immediately with food, water, and fuel, and calls for political accountability. He frames the situation as a looming humanitarian disaster — potentially famine-level — driven not by speculation but by the physical realities of oil supply, logistics, and time.

And this is why we just purchased a chicken coop, chickens, and have plans for meat rabbits soon. We’re also planting a massive garden and learning how to forage for food. Even if we don’t have a food shortage, these are great skills to learn and teach to our children.

Here’s a link to the original article if you’d like to read it.

EIGHT WEEKS TO EMPTY SHELVES. SIXTY DAYS TO FAMINE.

Don’t tread on us, and don’t shed on us!

Mark Bishofsky & T Gunnar Balstad Esq