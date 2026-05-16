Back in my early twenties, I had this dramatic realization that technology was pulling us so far from nature that Mother Earth herself would soon be sending us a breakup text. We’ve abandoned God’s amazing creation. These days, it feels like the whole world is one big tangle of wires, fences, and pavement, plus enough cameras to make even the most dedicated reality TV producer jealous; think The Truman Show. Every day seems a little more artificial, a little less real. Our phones are listening to every single word we say, whether they’re turned on or not, and every time I buy something, it’s like a tiny robot is jotting it down to sell me more socks or suggest I finally buy that air fryer. If I mention to my wife, in passing, that we should consider getting meat rabbits, my phone starts filling up with ads for rabbit hutches. That pesky phone was eavesdropping!

At the time (my early 20s), I didn’t even know about Ted Kaczynski’s manifesto, but reading it later was a strange experience as I realized we had some similar concerns about technology, except I have absolutely zero desire to send mail bombs (or, honestly, any mail at all—have you seen the price of stamps lately?). If you haven’t read Ted’s manifesto, maybe it’s worth a look—just, you know, maybe skip the DIY projects. Ted’s manifesto in four words: Technology will destroy humanity! If you’re not familiar with Ted, yeah, he was that nutjob who was sending mail bombs back in the 80s, but he was also a genius who was accepted to Harvard at age 15. He was also a product of MK-Ultra, which might explain his bombings.

If we don’t face the fact that many of the technologies we rely on today are built to limit human choice, we risk slipping further into a kind of managed servitude, and not unlike Huxley’s Brave New World, Xoloft and Adderall will be our Soma. As long as these systems depend on total integration and constant surveillance, which they do, individuals will keep losing their place and, eventually, their relevance. The progress we often praise may actually be pushing us toward a future where true freedom isn’t possible alongside these machines, a reality that’s becoming more obvious with each passing day.

We’ve quickly and quietly drifted into a technological trap of our own making, giving up our basic autonomy for the lure of instant access and constant connection. Adults are doomscrolling, while children are frying their brains on various ‘machines.’ Kids have lost the art of socializing due to text addictions. Many don’t even know how to talk to each other anymore. What used to sound like far-fetched warnings, concerns about powerful systems chipping away at our free will and independence, are now coming true before our eyes. Every day, we see more evidence of a digital world where governments and corporations can track nearly everything we do: our locations, purchases, conversations, and even our interests. Privacy, once a natural part of daily life, now feels like a distant memory as surveillance becomes the norm. Soon, the only privacy you’ll have is when you sit on the toilet, but even that may erode. The impact isn’t just abstract; it’s reshaping how we interact, how we think, and who we trust in a world that values control and efficiency over the messy, unpredictable reality of being human.

State control over both our daily lives and our online activities is increasing so quickly that it’s becoming harder and harder for people to push back. Take, for example, the government’s push for mandatory “kill switches” in new vehicles. While these are often sold to the public as safety or anti-theft features, they also give authorities a way to remotely shut down someone’s car, directly limiting a person’s freedom to move about as they choose. Flock cameras will soon be everywhere, along with facial recognition cameras that will monitor your every move. On the digital front, proposals for mandatory biometric identification to access the internet would make anonymous browsing a thing of the past. By linking your identity to everything you do online, the government and its partners would be able to monitor, track, and even silence anyone at any time. This kind of surveillance doesn’t just invade privacy; it also encourages people to second-guess what they say or share, out of fear that it could be used against them later. In the end, these measures risk creating a world where people feel pressured to censor themselves simply to avoid trouble.

Beyond the obvious state surveillance we hear about, the rapid growth of Artificial Intelligence brings a much deeper risk, one that many people simply don’t notice because of how quickly technology is changing our lives. More and more, we’re handing over important decisions, everyday problem-solving, and even our social connections to algorithms that work in ways even their creators don’t fully understand. This growing dependence on machines means we’re trusting our well-being to systems that don’t share our values, feelings, or sense of right and wrong. As technology takes over basic parts of daily life, like choosing what news we see, how we communicate, or even making health choices, we risk losing our ability to think critically and act for ourselves. The more we rely on these complex, fragile systems, the more vulnerable we become if things go wrong. It’s not just about convenience; it’s about making sure that, as technology moves forward, we don’t lose sight of what it means to be truly human. Ted Kaczynski warned us about these things, after the government MK-Ultra’d him and he became the Unibomber. Ted was right. I mean, he wasn’t right to mail bombs and kill people, but he was right that technology will destroy humanity.

So, what can we do about it? I believe the most important thing you can do to protect yourself from the coming dystopia is to resist the national ID, or Real ID. This is the giant step toward the New World Order of Agenda 2030. Next, when using the internet, using a VPN can help keep your activities anonymous. You can also opt to use a Linux operating system, which is much more private. As far as phones go, you can get a de-Googled phone or an Above Phone. Heck, you could even get rid of your computer and just use a flip phone, but I realize that is not very realistic.

Never heard of Linux? See the image below for a general description of how it’s different. I have a computer with Linux that I use for most of my work.

What else can we do? Get some backyard chickens. Consider raising meat rabbits. Grow a garden. Forage for some food. Go hunting and fishing. Do what you can to disconnect from the centralized systems of control. I happen to be a ‘prepper’ myself. I used to think prepping was nuts, but now I think not prepping is nuts. Having a lot of extra food, water, ammunition, firearms, energy sources, etc., is just smart insurance, and it doesn’t cost much. If you haven’t started prepping yet, there’s no time like the present. Start slow. Get a couple of hundred pounds of rice and dried beans. Get some water filter straws. Purchase a propane generator. Buy some extra ammo. Be safe and be human!

Don’t tread on us, and don’t shed on us!

Mark Bishofsky & T Gunnar Balstad Esq