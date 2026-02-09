(Note: Lex Wexner, the billionaire who funded Epstein early on, will be deposed on February 18th by the U.S. House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform.

Hillary Clinton will be deposed on February 26th and Bill Clinton on February 27th.

The release of the Epstein files has unleashed what can only be described as a reputational tsunami. Suddenly, institutions across politics, finance, academia, and philanthropy are scrambling like the terrified cockroaches they are. Previously obscure connections—you know, the kind that were totally innocent and definitely not worth mentioning until a court document made them public—have resurfaced with remarkable timing.

Former UK ambassador Peter Mandelson resigned from the House of Lords and the Labour Party after documents revealed he had misled officials about his relationship with Epstein, prompting Prime Minister Keir Starmer to denounce his conduct as a betrayal. Slovakia’s national security adviser Miroslav Lajčák stepped down after messages surfaced showing inappropriate exchanges with Epstein, while Joanna Rubinstein resigned from her United Nations Refugee Agency role following revelations she had visited Epstein’s island years after his conviction. Additional resignations and suspensions have rippled through Norway, Sweden, and other European governments as the files continue to expose long‑hidden ties, reshaping political landscapes and intensifying public scrutiny.

Stateside, figures like Dr. Peter Attia, a ‘longevity expert,’ and Larry Summers (former Harvard president and Open AI board member) have stepped away from their roles.

We can celebrate the fact that these individuals are finally facing consequences for their unacceptable behavior and associations. To be clear, we can’t definitively say whether or not all of them are pedophiles, that would require evidence that may never see the light of day. However, what we can say with certainty is that these are people who, at minimum, made deeply immoral choices about the company they kept and the circles they moved in.

These weren’t accidental encounters or random meetings. We’re talking about repeated visits, documented travel on private aircraft, attendance at exclusive gatherings, and in many cases, ongoing relationships spanning years or even decades. These individuals chose to associate with someone whose predatory behavior was, by many accounts, an open secret in elite circles. They chose to accept invitations, attend parties, and maintain friendships even as red flags multiplied.

The effects of these choices extend far beyond a news article or a damaged reputation. They represent a betrayal of public trust, particularly for those who held positions of power, influence, or moral authority. They enabled a network that exploited vulnerable young girls and boys. Whether through active participation, willful ignorance, or simply turning a blind eye for the sake of access and connections, their choices had real victims and real consequences that will reverberate for generations.

List of resignations so far…

Larry Summers-Former Harvard President and Open AI Board Member

High-Powered Democrat Whose Epstein Ties Just Got Exposed Resigns from Huge Positions in Disgrace, Steps Back from the Public Eye

Joanna Rubinstein-Swedish UN Council Chief

Major Swedish UN figure resigns over Epstein connection

Lord Mendelson-British Labour Party

Lord Mandelson could face Met police investigation over alleged Epstein leaks

Brad Karp-Union College Trustee

Brad Karp resigns as chair of Paul, Weiss amid Epstein fallout

Dr. Peter Attia-Longevity Expert

Celebrity doctor Peter Attia’s friendly, raunchy Epstein emails rattle his fans

David A. Ross-Whitney Art School Chief

David A. Ross resigns from School of Visual Arts after ties to Jeffrey Epstein surface

Casey Wasserman-LA Olympics Chief (not yet resigned)

LA Olympics chief faces calls to resign after flirty emails with Ghislaine Maxwell are revealed in Epstein files

