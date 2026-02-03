We’ll be doing this interview early in the day, as Ryan is in Korea. It will be 10 PM his local time.

We’re asking that you tune in live, if you can, and participate in this interview by dropping your questions and comments in the live chat. We do this show with the community in mind, and you are our community. Please join us if you can.

Some people look up to and admire Trump, or maybe their favorite quarterback, sportsball player, or musician. We look up to and admire Ryan Dawson.

Dawson was investigating and exposing Epstein’s network years before mainstream media outlets dared to acknowledge it existed. He was canceled everywhere for his detailed and honest journalism, and now he is vindicated!

While early mainstream reporting lazily characterized Epstein as merely a lone sex offender—a wealthy pervert operating in isolation—Dawson’s meticulous research was tracing the actual infrastructure that enabled and protected these operations. He identified the financial conduits moving money across borders, the intelligence agency connections that provided cover and access, and the political overlaps that created a protective shield around Epstein’s activities.

For nearly two decades, Dawson painstakingly connected the dots between the trafficking network itself and its sophisticated logistical enablers. His work exposed the offshore banking structures that obscured money flows and ownership, the blackmail leverage systematically accumulated over politicians and powerful figures, and the documented connections between Israeli intelligence operations (particularly Mossad) and American intelligence circles. He examined flight logs, corporate structures, real estate holdings, and personal relationships, revealing a web far more complex than the sanitized narrative the public was being fed.

When you strip away the establishment’s carefully choreographed moral posturing and selective outrage, the reality becomes clear: Epstein’s enterprise wasn’t fundamentally about sex crimes, though those were certainly committed. It was about power, leverage, and control—a sophisticated intelligence operation using sexual compromise as a tool for influence. Dawson understood and framed it that way from day one, long before it became acceptable or safe to say so publicly.

Now that millions of pages of evidence have surfaced, travel logs, email chains, sealed depositions, and business correspondences, the picture aligns disturbingly close to what Dawson had said all along. The files reinforce that Epstein’s operation was intertwined with policy elites, financial magnates, and tech billionaires, who all benefited from discretionary access, not just the “party guests” the media likes to highlight. There are records indicating favors exchanged in the form of investments, introductions, and information sharing that went far beyond personal vice. This wasn’t a scandal of lust—it was a mechanism of leverage over the powerful.

Perhaps the most damning trend revealed so far is institutional complicity. Agencies and corporate entities apparently knew the scope of Epstein’s activity and looked the other way. The flight manifests, financial ledgers, and internal communications show a degree of coordination that goes beyond negligence—it was systemic concealment. The same institutions that silenced whistleblowers and buried stories are now feigning outrage. Dawson’s central thesis—that Epstein’s story represented the intersection of organized blackmail, intelligence ops, and elite impunity—has essentially been validated by these new disclosures.

Mark Bishofsky & T Gunnar Balstad Esq