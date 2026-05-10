The article attached here was written by my friend and colleague at Leading Edge Clinic, Nick Mangione.

Leading Edge Clinic offers adjunctive cancer treatment utilizing repurposed medications, but these repurposed medications are only part of the care plan. There is much more involved.

By now, it seems everybody has heard that ivermectin can be beneficial in the treatment of cancer, but fewer people have heard of mebendazole. Of note, febendazole is not FDA-approved for human use, but mebendazole is.

This is a fantastic article and will no doubt be of value to many people, given the widespread cancer right now.

Fenbendazole vs. Mebendazole for Cancer: Why the Distinction Matters

If you or somebody you know has been diagnosed with cancer and would like to try the adjunctive approach, you can learn more about the program on the Leading Edge Clinic dedicated cancer treatment page.

Don’t tread on us, and don’t shed on us!

Mark Bishofsky & T Gunnar Balstad Esq