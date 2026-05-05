Fauci, Baric, and Morens

By early February 2020, I had become convinced that the COVID-19 pandemic was not what it appeared to be and suspected it was a manufactured event. During my research, I discovered Ralph Baric’s 2015 paper on coronaviruses, which provided evidence that the virus had been engineered in a laboratory setting. The details in Baric’s research suggested to me that this virus was deliberately created and most likely released with the intention of affecting the public on a global scale. I mean, the language in the study is startling. “Here we examine the disease potential of a SARS-like virus, SHC014-CoV, which is currently circulating in Chinese horseshoe bat populations1. Using the SARS-CoV reverse genetics system2, we generated and characterized a chimeric virus expressing the spike of bat coronavirus SHC014 in a mouse-adapted SARS-CoV backbone. The results indicate that group 2b viruses encoding the SHC014 spike in a wild-type backbone can efficiently use multiple orthologs of the SARS receptor human angiotensin converting enzyme II (ACE2), replicate efficiently in primary human airway cells and achieve in vitro titers equivalent to epidemic strains of SARS-CoV. Additionally, in vivo experiments demonstrate replication of the chimeric virus in mouse lung with notable pathogenesis. Evaluation of available SARS-based immune-therapeutic and prophylactic modalities revealed poor efficacy; both monoclonal antibody and vaccine approaches failed to neutralize and protect from infection with CoVs using the novel spike protein. On the basis of these findings, we synthetically re-derived an infectious full-length SHC014 recombinant virus and demonstrate robust viral replication both in vitro and in vivo.”

You’d have to be an indoctrinated, mind-controlled blue haired leftist to believe a bat had sex with a pangolin to create the covid virus! The narrative that SARS-CoV-2 was a natural “zoonotic spillover,” an accidental jump from a bat to a human in a wet market, has fully collapsed, and only a fool would continue believing that nonsense. New developments have brought to light a disturbing, decades-long trail of research that suggests the global pandemic was not an act of nature, but the culmination of institutional experimentation funded and directed by the very agencies tasked with “protecting” us.

The recent indictment of David Morens, a senior advisor to Dr. Anthony Fauci, on charges of obstructing justice and conspiring to evade records requests, is the thread that threatens to unravel the entire COVID-19 narrative. Morens, who served as Fauci’s “bat whisperer,” is accused of concealing federal records regarding risky virus research.

But the story goes much deeper than one official’s emails.

The Blueprint: Gain-of-Function Research

Investigative work has surfaced the Curriculum Vitae (CV) of Dr. Eric Donaldson, a research assistant to Dr. Ralph Baric at the University of North Carolina. This document, dating back to 2008, serves as an roadmap for the COVID-19 era.

The CV documents years of NIH and NIAID funding, under Fauci’s direct purview, for research that fits the definition of “Gain of Function” (GoF). This research involved:

Synthetically resurrecting dormant bat coronaviruses.

Modifying spike proteins to determine how these viruses could cross the species barrier from animals to humans.

Developing testing protocols in anticipation of “cross-species transmission events.”

These experiments weren’t just happening in some top-secret bunker on the other side of the world; they were taking place right here in the United States. In fact, some of the action was going down in the densely packed Northeast. And here’s the kicker: all this was going on while government officials were supposedly tightening the reins on this kind of research. Apparently, the memo about those restrictions must’ve gotten lost in the mail, or perhaps they were deleted by Fauci’s minion, David Morens.

Connecting the Dots

The evidence suggests a coordinated industry where the virus and the “solution” (a solution that is more deadly than the virus) were developed side-by-side:

Weaponization: Research teams were systematically identifying the most damaging aspects of coronaviruses, particularly the spike protein, and testing them on human lung tissue and elderly mice to ensure lethality. Vaccine Pre-development: Vaccine strategies were being designed in parallel with the virus-enhancement research, years before the world ever heard of SARS-CoV-2. The FDA Connection: Perhaps most alarmingly, Dr. Eric Donaldson—the man at the center of this research, was simultaneously employed as a clinical virology reviewer at the FDA. This position allowed him to review the very pandemic-related drugs and emergency use authorizations that he and his colleagues helped create the need for.

A Novel of Foreshadowing

In a final, chilling note, Dr. Donaldson authored a thriller novel in 2017 titled The Seventh Extinction: The Genesis Project. The plot involves a virologist who develops and releases a highly lethal engineered virus to cull the human population, a fictional scenario that mirrors the very research he was conducting in the lab. This strengthens my belief that the entire scamdemic was produced and intentional. Yes, I believe that these evil mad scientists released the toxin/poison/virus intentionally.

The Call for Accountability

For years, dissenting scientists who pointed out the engineering “tells” in SARS-CoV-2, such as the furin cleavage site, were silenced, smeared as conspiracy theorists, and marginalized by legacy media and agencies like the NIH.

Today, the record is clear: the United States government, through the funding of Dr. Fauci and the work of researchers like Dr. Baric, was intimately involved in the development of the technologies that became SARS-CoV-2, and the toxic solution, they call vaccines.

The time for cover stories about raccoon dogs, bats, and pangolins is over. It is time for a full, public investigation into these individuals under oath. The world deserves to know how their lives were upended by a “pandemic” that was, in reality, a decade-long project of institutional design. In my opinion, Fauci ought to be tried, and if found guilty, he should hang from a rope for all the world to see.

Don’t tread on us, and don’t shed on us!

Mark Bishofsky & T Gunnar Balstad Esq