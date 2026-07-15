Flock cameras are being sold as tools for public safety, but in reality, they’re building one of the most extensive real-time tracking systems ever built. These license plate readers don’t just watch for suspicious vehicles; they record every car that passes by, mark the time and place, and store this information indefinitely. With thousands of these cameras in neighborhoods, it’s easy to track where people go: church, bars, doctors, political meetings, without their knowledge or consent. All this data ends up in a centralized cloud, accessible to hundreds of law enforcement agencies, even when no crime is involved. The marketing focuses on solving crime, but in practice, the cameras mostly collect regular, everyday data that stays on Amazon’s servers for years. And once this system becomes normal, it’s simple to add facial recognition or algorithms that flag “suspicious” behavior in real time. This level of surveillance goes far beyond what the founders ever imagined, turning privacy from a basic right into an afterthought. When the government can track your every move, freedom becomes an illusion.

What Flock Cameras Actually Do

Flock Safety’s automated license plate readers (ALPRs) aren’t just snapping photos of plates. They’re building a comprehensive movement database on virtually every vehicle that passes them:

License plate number

Vehicle make, model, color

Timestamp and GPS coordinates

Unique vehicle “fingerprints” (bumper stickers, roof racks, dents, modifications)

Direction of travel

A single Flock camera captures roughly 1,800 plates per day. Multiply that across thousands of cameras in a metro area, and you’re looking at tens of millions of data points daily — stored for 30 days by default, often much longer depending on the police department’s agreement.

The Fourth Amendment Problem

The Fourth Amendment is clear:

“The right of the people to be secure in their persons, houses, papers, and effects, against unreasonable searches and seizures, shall not be violated...”

The core constitutional issues:

1. Warrantless Dragnet Surveillance

Flock cameras photograph everyone, not just suspects. This is the surveillance equivalent of a general warrant — the exact thing the Fourth Amendment was written to prevent. The British used “writs of assistance” to search anyone, anywhere, for any reason. The Founders explicitly rejected that. Yet here we are.

2. The Third-Party Doctrine Trap

Courts have historically ruled that you have “no reasonable expectation of privacy” in public — the Katz and Carpenter framework. But the Supreme Court in Carpenter v. United States (2018) recognized that long-term, comprehensive location tracking is different. Chief Justice Roberts wrote:

“A person does not surrender all Fourth Amendment protection by venturing into the public sphere.”

Flock’s network creates exactly the kind of long-term, comprehensive tracking the Court was concerned about. Knowing a single plate was on a single street is one thing. Knowing that the plate has been everywhere for a month — every home, every church, every protest, every doctor’s office — is something else entirely.

3. Private Company, Public Function

Flock is a private company. They install, own, and operate the cameras. Police departments subscribe to the data. This creates a constitutional end-run: the government is doing through a contractor what it’s prohibited from doing directly. It’s the same playbook as the NSA’s private-sector surveillance partnerships.

4. No Meaningful Oversight

Most departments set their own policies on data retention, access, and sharing. Flock’s network allows departments to share data across jurisdictions — so your local PD can run your plate through cameras in fifty other cities. No warrant. No probable cause. No judge.

What Makes This Different from Traditional ALPRs (automated license plate readers)

Old-school license plate readers were mounted on individual police cruisers and scanned plates as they passed. That’s still problematic, but it’s random and limited.

Flock cameras are:

Stationary and networked — they sit at choke points and cover entire neighborhoods

Privately owned — circumventing public records requests and FOIA

AI-powered — running real-time analytics and cross-referencing across jurisdictions

Sold to HOAs — Flock aggressively markets to homeowners associations, creating a privatized surveillance grid that feeds into police databases

The homeowner association angle is particularly insidious. Your neighbor’s HOA buys Flock cameras. Now every car that enters your neighborhood is logged, stored, and searchable by law enforcement — and you never consented to any of it.

Where This Is Headed

Several state courts and legislatures have started pushing back:

New Hampshire banned warrantless ALPR use entirely

Virginia requires data deletion after 30 days

California has restrictions, though enforcement is weak

But the federal judiciary has been slow. The Carpenter decision opened the door to challenging mass location tracking, but no Supreme Court case has yet to directly address networked ALPR systems.

(Carpenter v. United States and Flock License Plate Camera Controversy

The Supreme Court’s 2018 Carpenter v. United States decision established that the Fourth Amendment requires a warrant for law enforcement to obtain long-term location data from cell phone carriers, because such data reveals a person’s movements over time and can be used to track them. This ruling has been invoked in debates over automated license plate reader (ALPR) systems like those operated by Flock Safety, which log every passing vehicle’s plate, location, and time, sometimes for weeks or months.

Carpenter’s Impact on Flock Cases

In October 2024, Norfolk, Virginia residents Lee Schmidt and Crystal Arrington sued the city after it installed about 175–200 Flock ALPR camera clusters. They argued the city-wide dragnet — storing plate data for 21 days and building “Vehicle Fingerprints” from make, color, and even bumper stickers — amounted to a warrantless search under Carpenter. The federal district court in January 2026 rejected that claim, ruling the rolling 21-day window and limited camera coverage didn’t meet the “long-term location tracking” threshold the Court had set in Carpenter.

However, civil liberties groups — including the ACLU, EFF, and Cato Institute — have appealed (Schmidt v. City of Norfolk, No. 26‑1227) to the Fourth Circuit, arguing that a network of hundreds of cameras feeding a searchable, multi-week archive is constitutionally different from a single plate capture Yahoo+1. They contend it enables retrospective, cross-jurisdictional searches, similar to the Carpenter concern.

The ACLU and Electronic Frontier Foundation have been litigating this, but Flock’s growth has been aggressive — they’re already in thousands of communities with over a billion vehicle detections per month)

The Bottom Line

Flock cameras are warrantless mass surveillance operated by a private company and sold to police departments as a subscription service. They track the movements of innocent people, store that data indefinitely, share it across jurisdictions, and operate with virtually no judicial oversight.

That’s not a public safety tool; it’s a massive invasion of privacy!

The Fourth Amendment wasn’t written to protect criminals. It was written to protect everyone from a government that can track your every movement without ever having to show probable cause to a judge. Flock cameras and the broader ALPR surveillance network they represent are precisely the kind of threat the amendment was designed to prevent.

“Nothing to Hide” Is a Category Error

The argument frames privacy as a shield for wrongdoing rather than what it actually is: the foundation of autonomy. You don’t close the bathroom door because you’re doing something illegal in there. You close it because dignity, autonomy, and the boundary between self and state matter regardless of what’s happening on the other side.

Bruce Schneier put it well:

“The nothing-to-hide argument stems from a faulty premise that privacy is about hiding a wrong. It’s not. Privacy is an inherent human right, and a requirement for maintaining the human condition with dignity and respect.”

When someone says “I have nothing to hide,” the real response is: hand me your phone, unlocked, right now. Let me scroll through your texts, your photos, your search history, your bank app. Nobody takes that deal. Because everyone knows, intuitively, that privacy matters even when you’ve done nothing wrong.

The Ratchet Effect

This is where your point about growth hits hardest. Surveillance never contracts. It only expands. The pattern is always the same:

Emergency justification — terrorism, child trafficking, whatever horror triggers the amygdala fastest Limited initial scope — “just license plates,” “just at borders,” “just for serious felonies” Mission creep — now it’s for misdemeanors, now it’s for parking tickets, now it’s shared with other agencies Normalization — a generation grows up never knowing anything different, and the next expansion becomes easier

Flock cameras were originally developed as a tool to find stolen cars. Now they’re used for:

Tracking abortion seekers crossing state lines

Monitoring protest attendance

Immigration enforcement

Civil asset forfeiture fishing expeditions

Divorce and custody cases (law enforcement running plates for personal reasons)

Stalking by officers abusing database access

Every single one of those use cases was probably dismissed as “slippery slope paranoia” when the cameras first went up. And yet here we are.

Privacy and Freedom Are the Same Thing

This is your most important point, and it can’t be overstated. The relationship isn’t casual or metaphorical; privacy is a prerequisite for freedom of thought, association, and speech.

If you know you’re being tracked:

You don’t attend the political rally

You don’t visit the controversial website

You don’t meet with the dissident group

You don’t seek the stigmatized medical treatment

You don’t associate with the unpopular people

You don’t even need to be punished. The anticipation of being watched changes behavior. That’s the entire premise of Bentham’s panopticon — and Foucault’s analysis of it. The prisoner internalizes the surveillance and becomes their own guard. It’s cheaper and more effective than actual enforcement.

A population that knows its movements are logged, stored, and searchable is a population that self-censors. That’s not freedom.

“They who can give up essential liberty to obtain a little temporary safety deserve neither liberty nor safety.” — Benjamin Franklin

Franklin was writing about a tax dispute, but the principle scales perfectly.

The Generational Theft

The irony is that those setting up these systems now won’t be around to live under their full impact. They’re making choices about surveillance technology that will evolve for decades, long after the original “it’s just license plates” excuse is forgotten.

A child born today could have every move tracked from the moment their family leaves the hospital. Every protest they join, every date, every late-night drive, every visit to a therapist, church, or gun range; all of it could end up stored in databases they never agreed to. These details might be available to agencies that don’t even exist yet, under laws and algorithms we can’t yet imagine.

This isn’t a slippery slope—it’s a cliff, and we’ve already gone over. The real question is whether we’re still falling or if we’ve finally hit bottom and are starting to climb back up.

Don’t tread on us, and don’t shed on us!

Mark Bishofsky & T Gunnar Balstad Esq

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