Imagine an American intelligence analyst gets caught handing over our most sensitive military secrets to Russia or China, and then those countries turn around and share that info with others just to score political points, or simply for cash. Would you expect them to face the death penalty? Life in prison? Would you push for clemency, or suggest they should walk free and be able to move to the country they spied for?

If you’ve not heard the story of Jonathon Pollard, a spy who provided another country with our most vital miliatry secrets, here’s some information for you.

Jonathan Pollard was a US Navy intelligence analyst who spied for Israel in the mid-1980s, and what he did is considered by many to be the most damaging espionage operation ever conducted against the United States by an allied nation. As you’re about to find out, this isn’t just about some guy spying for an ally.

Pollard worked at the Navy's Anti-Terrorist Alert Center and held a TOP SECRET/SCI clearance. Starting in 1984, he began funneling classified documents to Israeli handlers. And we're not talking a few pages; over roughly 18 months, he handed over hundreds of thousands of pages of classified material, often by the suitcaseful. He'd load documents into a briefcase, drive them to a safe house, and Israeli intelligence would photograph them and return the originals before morning.

So, what exactly did Pollard provide the Israeli government?

NSA’s ten‑volume signals intelligence manual

Names of thousands of U.S. intelligence assets

Sensitive military, nuclear, and geopolitical intelligence

Satellite imagery of PLO (Palestinian Liberation Organization) headquarters in Tunisia, which Israel used to plan and execute Operation Wooden Leg — the 1985 bombing raid that killed dozens

Detailed intelligence on Soviet air defenses and weapons systems provided to the US under strict sharing agreements — material Israel was explicitly not authorized to receive

US signals intelligence (SIGINT) capabilities, including how and what the US was intercepting from Israeli communications

Identities of US intelligence officers operating in the Middle East

Naval intelligence on Soviet ships and submarines in the Mediterranean

Details on Arab military capabilities, including Syrian and Iraqi chemical weapons programs, Libyan air defense systems, and Pakistani nuclear development

US intelligence on Israeli operations — meaning Israel learned what America knew about its own activities

The volume of documents was staggering. At one point Pollard’s handlers complained they couldn’t process material fast enough, so they gave him a camera to photograph documents himself.

Sharing

Israel didn’t just keep this intel for itself. According to multiple credible sources, former intelligence officials and investigative journalists among them, Israel traded or shared parts of Pollard’s stolen material with other countries, especially the Soviet Union and South Africa. The intelligence manuals Pollard handed over detailed exactly how the U.S. collected signals intelligence, which gave the Soviets a blueprint to reverse-engineer our methods and patch up their own vulnerabilities. During the apartheid era, Israel and South Africa had a well-documented military and nuclear cooperation relationship. Evidence suggests Pollard's intelligence on Soviet arms shipments to African nations, as well as naval intelligence, was shared with the apartheid regime. That kind of breach isn’t just embarrassing; it’s pure evil and puts American lives at risk and can take decades to fix.

Busted!

And then, Pollard got caught, and not due to some brilliant counterintelligence operation. It was good old-fashioned incompetence on Pollard's part, combined with alert coworkers.

Pollard had been running his operation since mid-1984, coming and going from the Navy Intelligence Support Center in Suitland, Maryland with briefcases full of classified documents, handing them off to his Israeli handlers, getting them back after they were copied, then returning them. For a while, it worked.

What tripped him up was a combination of greed and sloppiness. In October of 1985, a coworker noticed Pollard leaving the office with a large package of classified material on a Friday afternoon; material that had nothing to do with his current work assignment. The coworker reported it to superiors. A month later, FBI and Naval Investigative Service began a discreet investigation, and began surveillance.

Finally, on November 18th, 1985, FBI agents confronted Pollard as he was leaving work. They found him carrying a briefcase stuffed with highly classified documents. He initially tried the “I’m taking them to another agency for a briefing” excuse, but that didn’t hold up. They brought him in for questioning, but for some reason, didn’t immediately arrest him. Maybe they wanted to continue surveilling him, to find more perpetrators? Regardless, Pollard attempted to tuck tail and escape to Israel, but he was arrested on November 21st, in front of the Israeli embassy in D.C.

Pollard eventually pleaded guilty to conspiracy to deliver national defense information to a foreign government, and in 1987, he was sentenced to life in prison under the Espionage Act. Passed in 1917, the Espionage Act was created to punish spying, interfering with military operations, and other wartime crimes. While it’s been used against everyone from spies to whistleblowers, life sentences are rare, and when they’re handed down, parole is never an option.

Israeli Involment

Israeli officials initially denied involvement but later admitted resoponsibility, and actually apologized in 1987. In 1998, the Israeli government publically acknowledged they were paying Pollard. He was granted Israeli citizenship in 1995, while still imprisoned.

The “Israel only used it for self-defense” idea was a ridiculous blatent lie, but that’s what Israel went with. By the time investigators saw just how much sensitive and supposedly secure info had actually been shared, the damage was done. And just like that, the political spin machine kicked in to downplay the whole thing. The intelligence folks knew exactly how bad the breach was, but the politicians had already made up their minds: allegiance to Israel, regardless of the consequences. Why?

Clemency?

Members of Congress who petitioned for Pollard’s clemency: A group of 39 Democratic members of the House of Representatives signed a formal letter urging President Obama to grant clemency to Pollard. This letter was initiated by Barney Frank (D-MA), Bill Pascrell (D-NJ), Anthony Weiner (D-NY), and Ed Towns (D-NY). 35 additional Democratic representatives signed on.

The letter claimed Pollard’s life sentence was “overly harsh.” Overly harsh? Let’s be real, when someone hands over our most vital military secrets, the consequences can be catastrophic. We’re talking about risking millions of American lives. Espionage at this level deserves nothing less than the maximum punishment. Do we want to deter these acts?

That’s not all, a bipartisan group of 18 former U.S. Senators wrote to President Obama requesting that Pollard’s sentence be commuted to time served.

Former governor of Arkansas, and current Ambassador to Isreal, Mike Huckabee, was the loudest voice advocating for Pollard’s release. Pollard personally met Huckabee in 2025 to thank him for his support during his incarceration. Are things beginning to make sense? Our government is occupied and the new NDAA (National Defense Authorization Act), which merges parts of our military with Israel, is another glaring example.

Released

The cries for clemency worked! Pollard was released in November of 2015, after serving 30 years behind bars. He was released from parole in November of 2020. He swiftly set about leaving the country, and was flown to Israel on Sheldon Adelson’s private jet. First class for the Epstein class. If you’re not familiar with Adelson, he’s was a billionare American Jew, whos wife, Miraim, gave Trump $100 million during the 2024 campaign. First class for the Epstein class.

This scandal isn't just that an ally spied on us. It's that Israel traded America's most sensitive military secrets to its adversaries, and the full consequences of that betrayal were never laid bare to the American public.

Jonathon Pollard got caught. How many more didn’t get caught and are still sharing vital information?

Don’t tread on us, and don’t shed on us!

Mark Bishofsky & T Gunnar Balstad Esq