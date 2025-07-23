In 2020, Americans filled 6.4 billion prescriptions, about 19 per person

By 2023, Americans were consuming more than 210 billion daily doses of medication annually

A child born in 2019 in the United States can expect to spend roughly half of his or her life taking prescription medications, according to Jessica Y. Ho, a researcher at Pennsylvania State University

The United States consumes more prescription drugs than any country in the world and spends nearly twice as much for them as all other nations combined

Global pharmaceutical sales were estimated at $1.6 trillion in 2023, according to Statista. That’s roughly equal to the gross domestic product of Spain and nearly double that of Switzerland

The ten largest pharmaceutical companies in the United States alone have a combined worth of more than $2.1 trillion

Biologics are drugs derived from living sources rather than chemicals. Medicare paid nearly $66,000 per patient for prescriptions of Humira in 2023. That’s a biologic medication to treat rheumatoid arthritis, plaque psoriasis, and other diseases

U.S. drug prices were more than double those in other countries as of 2022, and more than 4 times as much for brand-name drugs, according to global consulting firm RAND

Pharmaceutical companies do considerable business with the federal government, deriving $387 billion in payments from Medicare Part D and Medicaid in 2023 alone

Pharmaceutical companies and some 100 allied political action committees spent more than $15 million in campaign contributions during each of the last two presidential elections, and nearly as much during the mid-terms

Those amounts are overshadowed by the pharmaceutical industry’s annual lobbying expenditures. The industry spent more than $150 million to influence federal and state legislatures in 2024. Of its more than 700 lobbyists, nearly two thirds were former government employees

The pharmaceutical lobby spent more money over the past quarter century than did electric utilities, oil and gas companies, hospitals and nursing homes—more than the automotive and defense aerospace industries combined

Vaccines are a global business, with more than 7 billion doses delivered in 2023, according to the World Health Organization. The value of that market was approximately $77 billion

In the 1980s, U.S. children were routinely vaccinated against seven diseases, a vaccine regimen that included two shots and one oral administration

Currently, the CDC recommends immunization against 17 illnesses, delivered in as many as 13 vaccines. From birth through age 18, a healthy child could receive up to 72 vaccine doses