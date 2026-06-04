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Gunnar and I had the pleasure of interviewing Steven Young, the Green Party candidate for Minnesota Governor, and his running mate, Jane Kirby. As expected, we found common ground on most topics, including examining the Federal Reserve’s banking practices, dismantling the mafia-esque RNC/DNC, the horrendous spectacle of Metro Surge, ending forever wars, the importance of the Second Amendment, and removing foreign influence from our government and elections. Truthfully it was a great conversation on these many topics; these discussions are dangerous to the powers that be as the political Left and Right begin to find common ground. If we were to dismantle the beast of the federal government together, we sincerely believe that the scale and intensity of our disagreements would diminish overnight, allowing for term limits and nerds and geeks back into government making boring policy decisions that benefit the people.

We disagreed on several topics, including the role of government in healthcare and vaccine mandates, boys in girls’ sports, and free markets. Initially, Steven said he believed mandates could have a place in society; however, after some back-and-forth, he softened his stance and described himself as ‘mandate curious.’ Jane, meanwhile, made it clear that she’s firmly opposed to all mandates. Thank you, Jane!

Another point of disagreement was the issue of biological males competing against biological females. Gunnar and I are firmly opposed to it—we believe it’s a serious threat to fairness in women’s sports. Steven and Jane, on the other hand, downplayed the issue, suggesting it’s overblown and not something most people genuinely care about. They even implied that “people didn’t care about women’s sports until transgender athletes started competing.” I couldn’t disagree more. The truth is, the women who dedicate their lives to these sports care deeply—and their passion, effort, and achievements matter. To dismiss their concerns is to ignore the real impact this debate has on female athletes. If this is allowed to continue, women may as well give up, because they have zero chance of winning when up against biological males. This isn’t an opinion, it’s a fact.

Let’s be clear: when it comes to biological males competing in women’s sports, there is no real debate—just undeniable facts. The numbers don’t lie. Across track and field, swimming, weightlifting, cycling, and combat sports, biological males have taken home more than 1,000 titles and medals that were meant to honor female athletes’ hard work and dedication. This isn’t about a few unusual cases; it’s a sweeping, systematic takeover.

Male puberty is the line that cannot be crossed back over. No amount of testosterone suppression can erase the powerful skeletal and physiological advantages set in stone during those crucial years. The science is crystal clear: men develop larger hearts and lungs, giving them about 40% more cardiac output and 30% higher VO₂ max than women. Their bones are 15–25% denser, their pelvises are narrower and more efficient for running, their tendons and ligaments are thicker, and their bodies retain significantly more lean muscle mass—even after years of hormone therapy. The muscle memory and neuromuscular wiring built under the influence of testosterone simply does not disappear.

This isn’t just opinion—it’s established fact. Even the International Olympic Committee’s own 2015 guidelines quietly admitted that testosterone suppression only partially reduces male advantage. That’s precisely why organizations like World Athletics, FINA, and World Rugby have all reversed course to once again protect the integrity of women’s sports.

There’s a reason we have sex-based categories in athletics: without them, women don’t have a fair playing field. It’s not about identity—it’s about biology. If we allow medals to be handed to biological males in women’s events, we’re not promoting inclusion; we’re erasing the very athletes women’s sports were created to uplift. The truth couldn’t be more obvious, and it’s time to say it without apology.

In track and field alone, male-born athletes have demolished women’s records at every level—high school, NCAA, and beyond. For example, in Connecticut, just two biological male sprinters captured 15 women’s state track titles in only three years, erasing the dreams of girls who had spent years training for those moments. In weightlifting, a single male athlete smashed over a dozen women’s state records in one fell swoop. In cycling, male-born competitors have repeatedly swept women’s podiums at major events, often outpacing the entire women’s field. In swimming, the NCAA women’s 500-yard freestyle title was claimed by an athlete who had been ranked #462 among men just a year earlier.

The evidence is overwhelming and impossible to ignore. This is not an accident or a minor trend—it’s a relentless, predictable pattern that is rewriting the very meaning of women’s competition. Anyone willing to look at the facts can see what’s happening: women’s sports are being systematically undermined, and it’s time to call it out with confidence and clarity.

Here’s a non-exhaustive list of the most prominent cases: THERE ARE MANY MORE EXAMPLES…TOO MANY TO LIST!

Swimming

Lia Thomas — Won the NCAA Division I women’s 500-yard freestyle national championship (2022); also won the 200-free. Had been ranked #462 in men’s events before switching categories. Displaced Emma Weyant (Olympic silver medalist) and others. Six Ivy League titles total.

Track & Field

CeCé Telfer — Won the NCAA Division II women’s 400-meter hurdles national championship (2019)

Terry Miller & Andraya Yearwood — Dominated Connecticut girls’ high school track; Miller won 100m and 200m state titles plus New England regional championships (2018, 2019), with Yearwood finishing second behind him multiple times

Valentina Petrillo — Won multiple Italian Paralympic national titles in the 100m, 200m, and 400m (2020)

Sadie Schreiner — Won multiple Liberty League championships and Atlantic Region titles at RIT

Tiffany Newell — Won Canadian indoor 5,000m title, setting a national record (2022)

Savanna Corneau — Won NHIAA Indoor Division 2 state high jump championship (2024)

Cycling

Austin Killips — Won the Tour of the Gila women’s race (2023), Belgian Waffle Ride (2023), multiple other events

Veronica Ivy (Rachel McKinnon) — Two-time UCI World Masters Track Cycling world champion (2018, 2019), won women’s 35–44 age group

Michelle Dumaresq — Won Canadian National Downhill Mountain Biking Championships (2003)

Kate Weatherly — Won New Zealand downhill mountain biking national championships (2018, 2022)

Jenna Lingwood — Won USA Cyclocross Nationals 40–44 Masters championship (2022)

Natalie van Gogh — Won Trofee Maarten Wynants international race in Belgium (2015)

Molly Cameron — Won Cascade Gravel Grinder women’s category (2023)

Wren Pyle — Won USA Skimo National Championship, women’s U23 Sprint (2022)

ThunderCrit London — Two biological males took 1st and 2nd in the women’s race (2022), with the biological female winner pushed to 3rd

Weightlifting

Laurel Hubbard — Won two Oceania Championships, two Commonwealth Championships, silver at World Championships, World Masters Games title (2017); competed at Tokyo Olympics (2021)

JayCee Cooper — Won women’s national bench press championship, super heavyweight division (2019)

Anne Andres — Set women’s national powerlifting record and unofficial world record; beat the top biological female by over 200 kg total (2023)

Aileen Bishop — Won Western Canadian Powerlifting and Bench Press Championships, women’s 185+ (2022)

Golf

Hailey Davidson — Won NXXT Women’s Classic (2024), displacing Maria Bohorquez and others; led the women’s tour in Eagles and Birdies, took home thousands in prize money

Lana Lawless — Won Long Drivers of America women’s competition with a 254-yard drive, $ 12,500 prize (2008)

Danni — Won Australian Women’s Classic Golf Tournament (2023)

Combat Sports

Fallon Fox — Won multiple professional MMA bouts against biological women, fracturing one opponent’s skull

Alana McLaughlin — Won professional MMA bout in women’s division

Volleyball

Tiffany Abreu — 6’4” biological male, helped team win the Brazilian Cup (2022)

Disc Golf

Natalie Ryan — Won two Professional Disc Golf Association elite-tier events, including the MVP Open (2022)

Morgan Lynds — Won Throw Down the Mountain Disc Golf Championships, FPO Women’s Pro Open (2023)

Fencing

Liz Kocab — Won eight world fencing titles across three age categories (50s, 60s, 70s), defeating a 14-time world champion in the 70+ division (2023)

Darts

Victoria Monaghan — Won New Zealand Open darts championship (2022)

Wendy Harper — Won World Darts Federation Shot New Zealand Open Women’s (2022)

Billiards / Snooker

Jamie Hunter — Won US Women’s Snooker Open (2022)

Croquet

Rachel Gee — Won Women’s Golf Croquet World Championship (2023)

Skateboarding

Multiple biological males — Won Red Bull women’s skateboarding competition and Boardr Open NYC (2022)

eSports

Georgia Peplow — Won Commonwealth eSports Championships, eFootball Women’s, gold medal (2022)

Skiing

Rowan Tanguay — Took 3rd in Maine girls’ Nordic skiing state championship (2024)

Dance (Irish)

Biological male won a medal at the World Irish Dancing Championship in Glasgow, displacing Ava Rose Folan from a top-20 spot (2023)

Rowing

Sydney Romer — Took 2nd in Women’s Under 23 at Cromwell Cup (2024)

The Real Toll

These are just the documented podium finishes. Every one of these victories pushes down every biological female below them—denying scholarships, prize money, sponsorships, qualification spots, and career momentum. 3,508 female athletes are catalogued on SheWon.org alone as having been displaced from medals and recognition. The actual number is certainly much higher since most local, high school, and amateur events fly under the radar. The downstream effect—girls quitting sports, losing college scholarships, being denied the character-building experience of fair competition—can’t even be quantified.

The Garden of Capitalism

Another area of disagreement was on free markets and capitalism. The most beautiful economic garden in the world is capitalism, but like all gardens it must be weeded. I’ll accept any valid criticism of capitalism, it’s not perfect but it provides humans an essential need: free will. Some folks in China and North Korea don’t get to exercise that basic human need, they spend their whole lives forced to be poor farmers, no upward advancement, no retirement, farming for life.

The argument against capitalism is that it creates disparity - but is that a bad thing? Let’s say there is zero money/wealth in existence; we are cave people just starting to roam - one person cuts down a tree and makes a table, another mines a cave for silver - they exchange the table for the silver. They created wealth while the other cave people did not. Is this inherently evil? Of course not, and as we stack those micro-transactions the disparity can be observed at scale. I would rather retain the option of choosing to create a good or service that also creates wealth instead of only being able to farm in a socialist/communist arrangement.

Are millionaires and billionaires inherently sinful? Let’s say you employ members of your community, you start a small roofing company, after 10 years, you’re a commercial roofer making a million a year - bad guy? Let’s say you make cookies, better than chocolate chip an Oreo combined, you sell a billion a year at $1 each - sinful devil destined for hell? Absolutely not, it really depends on what the billionaire is doing with their money. If they’re creating a good that’s good, like coffee or soap, and they employ thousands of people, and they use their money for public works, charity, etc - then why is having millions/billions bad? Imagine the total GDP of the globe, the billionaire’s pile would barely make a spec in the room you’re currently in - look around and pretend it’s the global economy with $126 trillion in GDP, that billion is almost invisible. If we took that money away from him, what would change?

Capitalism is being blamed for the actions of bad governments and evil villains, when in reality capitalism has lifted the world poverty level from 90% 100 years ago, to 40% by 1990, and it’s not at 8%. Free Market Capitalism did that - not authoritarian regimes, but just people exercising free will.

The mischaracterization of capitalism actually covers for the evildoers. It’s akin to “Don’t hate the player, hate the game” but in reality, we should call out the dirty player in a beautiful game. The US empire isn’t evil because it’s capitalist, it’s evil because the Zionists running it spend our money on funding their wars. Alex Karp isn’t evil because he’s rich, he’s evil because he wants to create a Zionist surveillance state and murder anyone in his way. Warren Buffet isn’t evil, but Bill Gates is. It is antithetical to capitalism to create capital that destroys other capital, ie war machines, venture capitalism.

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Don’t tread on us, and don’t shed on us!

Mark Bishofsky & T Gunnar Balstad Esq