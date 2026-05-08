You can bet your a*s that Big Pharma is working overtime to come up with a ‘vaccine’ for the hantavirus, but as of now, there is no medical treatment for the disease, other than supportive care. The fatality rate for hantavirus is somewhere between 40 and 60%.

I’m not going to go over all the details regarding the cruise ship where three people have died from the virus, as I’m sure you have already heard about it. My intent with this post is to provide some clarity as to what a person can do about hantavirus, a virus that comes from mouse or rat crap.

Griffithsin (GRFT)

Griffithsin (GRFT) is a non-toxic, natural protein originally isolated from a species of red marine algae. In a 2020 laboratory study, researchers at the CDC showed that Griffithsin was remarkably effective in cell culture against two of the most important New World hantaviruses (Andes virus and Sin Nombre virus).

It reduced hantavirus infection of cells by up to 95% and slashed the infectious viral load by more than 99.99% (a greater than 4-log, or 10,000-fold, drop) by physically blocking the virus from entering human cells through its binding to specific sugar molecules on the viral surface glycoproteins.

That all sounds great, doesn’t it? Well, I’ve done the work for you. Purchasing this compound is very difficult, and there are extremely limited suppliers of laboratory-grade material. I have a message out to a couple of different labs that offer it, but as of now, I can’t find proper dosing recommendations, and the stuff is pretty expensive, costing $388 for 20ug, which is 0.02mg. So, for now, I’ll be ignoring this option. Don’t get me wrong here, I am not the least bit concerned about the hantavirus, but I know a lot of people are. I don’t think the hantavirus needs to enter your conscious or subconscious. You are not at any greater risk than you were a week or a year ago.

Simple considerations

The following content was borrowed from The Wilderness Survival Guide

Seal your home. Block any holes or gaps that mice can enter through. They can squeeze through openings the size of a dime. Use steel wool and caulk around pipes, vents, and foundation cracks.

Remove attractants. Store food in sealed containers. Keep garbage in covered bins. Clear yard debris and clutter where rodents nest.

Trap and remove rodents. Use snap traps or call pest control. Don’t use poison baits if you have pets or children.

Clean droppings safely. Never sweep or vacuum rodent droppings dry. This can send virus particles into the air you breathe.

Instead, wear rubber gloves. Spray droppings with bleach solution or EPA-approved disinfectant. Let it soak for 5 minutes. Wipe up with paper towels. Seal everything in plastic bags. Wash your hands thoroughly.

Ventilate before cleaning. If you’re cleaning a shed, barn, or storage area with rodent evidence, open windows and doors for 30 minutes before you start.

Wear protection for heavy infestations. If there are many droppings, wear a fitted respirator mask (N100), rubber gloves, and disposable coveralls.

These steps work. A sealed home and careful cleanup are your best protection.

Natural protection

Usnea- Herbalists use usnea tincture for respiratory infections, pneumonia, and sore throats. You can take a few drops of tincture 2-3 times daily. Usnea’s antimicrobial power (usnic acid) is only as strong as the lichen itself. Quality matters. Usnea harvested from polluted areas absorbs toxins. Usnea from clean forests has cleaner, more potent usnic acid. Purchase Usnea

Elderberry-Elderberry is one of the most trusted herbs for colds and flu. People have been using these dark purple berries for generations when they feel something coming on. Dark purple elderberries are packed with antioxidants and immune-stimulating compounds. Research shows elderberry works. It helps your body fight off respiratory viruses and can shorten how long you’re sick. The compounds in elderberry essentially block viruses from getting into your cells in the first place. Purchase elderberry

Reishi mushroom-Reishi has been used for centuries as an immune tonic. It’s one of the most respected medicinal mushrooms in traditional medicine. Reishi essentially wakes up your immune system and helps it recognize and respond to threats. It also has natural antiviral properties that may help your body slow down viral replication. People use reishi to strengthen their overall immunity and resilience. Take 1-2 grams of dried extract daily, or 1-3 mL of tincture twice daily. I only purchase my mushroom supplements from realmushrooms.com because they grow their mushrooms in the most natural environment possible, providing the maximum benefit. Purchase reishi

Coryceps mushroom-Cordyceps is known for supporting lung and kidney function while modulating immunity. It has natural antiviral and anti-inflammatory properties that help your body respond to infections without overreacting. Studies show cordyceps can significantly slow viral replication and calm the harmful inflammation that makes you feel worse during illness. People take 1-3 grams of extract daily, or 1-3 mL of tincture twice daily for respiratory and immune support. When your lungs are under stress from infection, your body struggles to use oxygen efficiently. You feel exhausted. Every breath feels harder. Cordyceps helps your body use oxygen more efficiently, which is why athletes use it for endurance, and people recovering from respiratory illness use it to get their energy back. Purchase cordyceps

Turkey tail mushroom-Turkey tail is a powerful immune modulator used in traditional medicine and even in modern clinical settings for immune support. It is so powerful that it’s used in Japan as part of cancer therapy to help patients’ immune systems recover. It broadly strengthens your immune system’s ability to respond to infections. A daily dose helps your body mount a better defense when viruses arrive. Take 1-2 grams of powder or capsules daily, or follow the directions on your tincture bottle. Turkey tail is so powerful that hospitals in Japan use it as part of cancer therapy to help patients’ immune systems recover. That’s not a supplement. That’s medicine. Purchase turkey tail

Lemon balm-Lemon balm has strong antiviral action against respiratory viruses. It’s been used for years to treat cold sores and other viral infections. Research shows lemon balm can block viruses from entering your cells. It also calms anxiety and soothes the nervous system, which helps you rest and recover during illness. Drink 2-3 cups of lemon balm tea daily when sick, or take 1-2 mL of tincture three times daily. Lemon balm’s antiviral compounds degrade quickly. Dried lemon balm loses potency fast. A tea made from month-old dried lemon balm isn’t the same as a tincture made from fresh lemon balm extracted in alcohol, which preserves those antiviral compounds long-term. Purchase lemon balm

Echinacea-The classic cold and flu herb. Echinacea has been studied extensively and consistently shows that it can reduce your chances of catching a cold and shorten how long you’re sick. It strengthens your body’s initial immune response when viruses arrive. Many people take echinacea at the first sign of illness. Use standardized extract capsules (300 mg three times daily) or fresh root preparations at the first sign of respiratory symptoms. Purchase echinacea

CDS or chlorine dioxide-this is probably the very best option if there were an actual hantavirus threat! NASA proclaimed chlorine dioxide a universal antidote in 1987. Since then, thousands have recovered from illness using this substance, and now many physicians and scientists are saying it is powerfully effective for many applications. For more information about this option, visit mmsguidance.com for dosing recommendations.

Don’t tread on us, and don’t shed on us!

Mark Bishofsky & T Gunnar Balstad Esq