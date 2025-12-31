Friends,

As this whirlwind of a year finally winds down, we want to thank each of you — the readers, thinkers, whistleblowers, data‑diggers, and quiet rebels — who have traveled alongside us on this journey. You didn’t just read; you questioned, challenged, shared, and refused to settle for neatly packaged narratives. In a world where the loudest voices belong to professional liars, your courage to think independently keeps this expedition alive.

We’ve sifted through the fog — from medical “studies” rewritten by corporate PR teams to government briefings that tell us to “trust the process” while quietly changing the definitions of words themselves. And still, here you are: evidence‑hungry, logic‑anchored, immune to hypnosis.

Every single Substack comment, every email reply, every conversation in the threads has been fuel. You’ve shown that intellectual autonomy isn’t dead; it’s just been driven underground — and maybe that’s precisely where absolute truth grows best.

To those who joined this year: welcome. To those who stuck through the hard posts, the censored links, the “content warnings” slapped on factual documents — thank you. You remind us that doubt isn’t cynicism; it’s consciousness.

As we head into 2026, the plan remains unchanged:

Question everything.

Demand receipts.

Trust data only after you’ve seen who paid for it.

Support one another when speaking the truth feels lonely.

We don’t trust the government — and given what it’s become, that’s not cynicism; it’s basic survival instinct. The job of a citizen was never to obey. It was to watch, verify, and refuse to forget.

So here’s to another year of uncomfortable questions, quiet victories, and the stubborn joy of knowing we’re still free thinkers in a world that wants obedience.

Thank you for being the light that refuses to dim when the institutions pull the plug.

With gratitude and grit,

Mark & Gunnar

The Truth Expedition

Don’t tread on us, and don’t shed on us!