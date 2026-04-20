What is the International Health Reform Project?

If you’re reading this, you already know the conventional healthcare system is broken: captured, corrupted, and failing the people it was built to serve. The real question is: who is actually doing something about it? The answer is clear, and it’s gaining ground.

The International Health Reform Project (IHRP) is a bold, multidisciplinary initiative operating under the Brownstone Institute, built with one clear purpose: to fix a broken system. The WHO’s catastrophic mismanagement of the Covid-19 pandemic exposed deep institutional failures — suppressed data, political interference, and a near-total collapse of scientific integrity. The IHRP exists because those failures cannot go unanswered. Drawing on experts across medicine, law, economics, and public policy, the project delivers rigorous, independent analysis and actionable reform proposals to rebuild global health governance from the ground up.

The IHRP is driven by a multinational panel of experts spanning public health, international law, epidemiology, and organizational governance — professionals who have watched global health institutions be systematically captured by non-state actors, pharmaceutical interests, and unaccountable bureaucracies. The result has been a deliberate erosion of national sovereignty and individual autonomy, with member nations increasingly stripped of their right to set independent health policy. These experts are not sounding an alarm for the first time — they have the data, the track record, and the credibility to demand structural reform. The IHRP exists to turn that expertise into action.

The IHRP Mission

The mission of the IHRP is built upon four fundamental pillars:

Redefining Health Ethics: Shifting the focus back to individual agency, informed consent, and the classic medical mandate of non-maleficence (first, do no harm). Architectural Reform: Outlining what a truly ethical International Health Organization (IHO) should look like—one that is accountable to member states rather than unelected technocrats. Performance Accountability: Treating the recent performance of the WHO as a baseline failure, assessing it against the standards of transparency and human rights. Capacity Building: Promoting national self-sufficiency so that countries are no longer beholden to the strings attached by international aid and donor pressure.

The Right to Health Sovereignty

The IHRP recently released a landmark report titled The Right to Health Sovereignty. This document is the culmination of over a year of intense research and serves as the intellectual foundation for the project’s platform.

Key Argument: The report posits that the “right to health” has been weaponized by global institutions to impose uniform, often disastrous, top-down policies that violate national sovereignty.

Core Principles: It calls for a return to universal moral principles that prioritize the confidentiality of the doctor-patient relationship and the absolute right of individuals and nations to determine their own medical destinies, free from the coercion of international bureaucratic mandates.

Significance: It serves as a definitive roadmap for those seeking to decouple public health from the current corrupt globalist apparatus and re-establish a system where local knowledge and individual sovereignty are paramount.

With the United States formally withdrawn from the WHO and the global health order fracturing under the weight of its own failures, the IHRP has done more than shift the conversation — it has reframed it entirely. By delivering rigorous, evidence-based policy frameworks, the IHRP has given policymakers the intellectual foundation and the political cover to reject the “One Health” globalist model and replace it with something better: a sovereignty-based approach that puts national governments and individual rights back at the center of health policy. This is not theoretical — the IHRP’s work is actively being referenced in legislative and regulatory discussions across multiple nations. It stands as the most credible and comprehensive intellectual defense against the continued expansion of unaccountable international health bureaucracies, and it is winning.

If you are interested, you can watch James Corbett interview members of the International Health Reform Project.

The International Health Reform Project

The Right to Health Sovereignty Report

Don’t tread on us, and don’t shed on us!

Mark Bishofsky & T Gunnar Balstad Esq