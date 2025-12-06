ACIP removes recommendation for Heb-B jab for newborns

The ACIP voted 8-3 to remove the universal recommendation for the injection. Now, if a doctor recommends this vaccine against CDC guidelines, the pharmaceutical companies will be liable for any harm that the vaccine may cause. We know this particular vaccine is dangerous and can cause harm.

This is likely the most significant decision from the Trump administration’s health and human services department so far. This particular poison dart will now only be recommended for babies born by a mother who tested positive for hepatitis B. How many babies will that be? Around 25,000. There are around 3.5 million live births in America each year, so that 25,000 number represents less than 1% of live births. This decision is going to save lives!

If you’re not familiar, a person can contract hepatitis B through dirty drug needles or by having sex with an infected person. I don’t know of many infants using heroin or engaging in sexual activity, do you? There is simply no reason to inject this vaccine into a one-day-old baby. Zero! When I discuss this with doctors and ask why they believe that babies should receive this injection, their response is, “We do it at birth in case the mothers forget to bring their children back for the shot.” Really? That reasoning is ridiculous! Doctors who make such statements are clearly indoctrinated.

Here is a quick breakdown of what this means:

The National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act (NCVIA) of 1986 created the National Vaccine Injury Compensation Program (VICP) — the federal framework that shields vaccine manufacturers from direct civil liability as long as their vaccines are recommended for routine administration to children or pregnant women by the CDC.

That means:

If a vaccine appears on the CDC’s childhood immunization schedule , it’s covered by the VICP.

Claims for injury must first go through the VICP before civil suits are possible.

In exchange, manufacturers pay a small excise tax per vaccine dose into a compensation fund.

So What Happens When a Vaccine Is No Longer Recommended?

If the CDC removes its recommendation for a vaccine — as recently occurred with Hepatitis B — the implications are serious for the manufacturers:

Loss of VICP coverage

Once a vaccine is no longer recommended for routine use in children or pregnant women, it typically falls outside of the VICP. That means the manufacturer may lose its liability protection, and injured individuals could pursue civil lawsuits directly. Transition period considerations

There can be an administrative lag while the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) updates its coverage list. During that time, there’s ambiguity — manufacturers might still claim protection until HRSA formally delists it, but exposure increases rapidly afterward. Manufacturer exposure

Manufacturers now face potential product liability suits in state and federal courts, discovery requests, and exposure to adverse evidence that’s usually sealed in VICP proceedings. Economic implications

Without liability protection, fewer companies will want to continue producing those vaccines — unless they lobby to have the recommendation reinstated, which they often do. Historically, manufacturers have pressed the CDC advisory panel (ACIP) hard to maintain recommendations precisely to preserve their immunity.

Mark Bishofsky & T Gunnar Balstad Esq