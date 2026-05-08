Lincoln Brought us our First Income Tax

Abraham Lincoln, juggling a Civil War and bills piling higher than cannonballs, signed off on the first federal income tax in U.S. history. The Revenue Act of 1861 slapped a 3% tax on incomes over $800, which, back then, was a pretty penny, to help pay for the Union’s ever-growing expenses. For the first time, Uncle Sam reached straight into people’s wallets, though he promised it was just a temporary solution for wartime. The real motivation? The government’s bank account was already running on fumes after the Panic of 1857, and suddenly, the Union needed a mountain of cash to outfit soldiers, buy supplies, and keep the war machine humming.

Lincoln Introduced Political Censorship

During the Civil War, Lincoln faced strong opposition from the Copperheads, Northern Democrats who loudly opposed the war. They held rallies and published anti-war newspapers, forcing Lincoln to crack down by suspending habeas corpus and arresting critics. Some accused him of overstepping civil liberties, but Lincoln argued it was necessary to keep the Union together. The Copperheads were influential, nearly taking over the Democratic Party in 1864, so Lincoln had to fight political battles at home as well as on the battlefield.

After the Union’s loss at First Bull Run, Lincoln and his Cabinet cracked down on Northern newspapers they saw as disloyal or harmful to morale. Editors were accused of discouraging enlistment and spreading Confederate propaganda. Lincoln argued that, during rebellion, military needs could override free speech, and the administration started treating some dissent as possible treason.

During the Civil War, Lincoln’s administration shut down or seized nearly 200 newspapers to stop the spread of pro-Confederate views and misinformation. When two New York papers published a fake presidential draft order in 1864, Lincoln ordered their editors arrested and their presses seized. The Chicago Times was also shut down briefly for criticizing Lincoln. These moves sparked heated debate, with critics accusing Lincoln of going too far and threatening press freedom.

Lincoln Was a Racist and the Civil War Wasn’t Really About Slavery

Believe it or not, Abraham Lincoln once supported a plan to protect slavery in states where it already existed. In 1861, he backed the Corwin Amendment, which would have added permanent protections for slavery to the Constitution. Lincoln even said he had “no objection” to the amendment if it meant stopping the southern states from leaving the Union.

Lincoln Quoted

“My paramount object in this struggle is to save the Union and is not either to save or destroy slavery.”

“I have no purpose directly or indirectly to interfere with the institution of slavery in the states where it exists. I believe I have no lawful right to do so, and I have no inclination to do so.”

“Our republican system was meant for a homogeneous people. As long as blacks continue to live with the whites, they constitute a threat to the national life. Family life may also collapse, and the increase of mixed breed bastards may someday challenge the supremacy of the white man.”

“I am not, nor ever have been, in favor of bringing about in any way the social and political equality of the white and Black races.”

“I, as much as any other man, am in favor of having the superior position assigned to the white race.”

“I am not, nor ever have been, in favor of making voters or jurors of Negroes, nor of qualifying them to hold office.”

Taxing, censoring, honest Abe did, in the end, eliminate slavery, but it sure was a wild ride getting there.

Don’t tread on us, and don’t shed on us!

Mark Bishofsky & T Gunnar Balstad Esq