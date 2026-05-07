The Truth Expedition

The Truth Expedition

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harry
8h

ChatGPT provides good quality sources. And when I tried this:

"Did they lie when they said that covid vaccines would prevent transmission or was that just a mistake? What is the excuse the bureaucrats give for this misinformation?"

Its main conclusion was: "A fair reading is probably:

The stronger claims about stopping spread were overstated and sometimes politically or rhetorically exaggerated.

But there is also strong evidence the vaccines really did reduce transmission to some degree, especially before Omicron."

"politically exaggerated" isn't too bad an admission for a mainstream tool.

Apart of that, I didn't see any sources with alter.systems, likely I'd have to scroll through the search links and try to find the sources that fit its narrative.

As brightanswers provides direct sources for its conclusions (although in this case they were limited to childrenshealthdefence and naturalnews), I agree that brightanswers looks more useful than alter.systems.

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