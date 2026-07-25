The Truth Expedition

The Truth Expedition

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Jeannon Kralj's avatar
Jeannon Kralj
19h

I just listened to the James Corbett interview audio. Very good on explaining how the glyphosate and commercial glyphosate formulations, such as Monsanto's Round-Up herbicide, actually enter the human body and can, in the long term, cause various kinds of cancer. And the last few minutes of that audio, the UK academic explained the simple things we can do in our daily lives to intake as little of glyphosate as possible.

(I have been in the "conspiracy corner" since the early 1990s in the USA and I have a fundamental bias against Canadian reporter James Corbett because of his "reporting" on the 9-11-2001 event, which was just abysmal establishment media lies.)

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