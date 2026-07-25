This is a great video that explains the dangers of glyphosate. James Corbett interviews Dr. Michael Antoniou, a world-renowned expert in glyphosate toxicology.

Corbett Report: Interview 2025 – Dr. Michael Antoniou on the Dangers of Glyphosate

Don’t tread on us, and don’t shed on us!

Mark Bishofsky & T Gunnar Balstad Esq