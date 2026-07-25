I forgot to add this video to the glyphosate article
A James Corbett interview
This is a great video that explains the dangers of glyphosate. James Corbett interviews Dr. Michael Antoniou, a world-renowned expert in glyphosate toxicology.
Corbett Report: Interview 2025 – Dr. Michael Antoniou on the Dangers of Glyphosate
Don’t tread on us, and don’t shed on us!
Mark Bishofsky & T Gunnar Balstad Esq
This Substack is reader-supported. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
I just listened to the James Corbett interview audio. Very good on explaining how the glyphosate and commercial glyphosate formulations, such as Monsanto's Round-Up herbicide, actually enter the human body and can, in the long term, cause various kinds of cancer. And the last few minutes of that audio, the UK academic explained the simple things we can do in our daily lives to intake as little of glyphosate as possible.
(I have been in the "conspiracy corner" since the early 1990s in the USA and I have a fundamental bias against Canadian reporter James Corbett because of his "reporting" on the 9-11-2001 event, which was just abysmal establishment media lies.)